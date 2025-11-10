The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today (Monday) in his office with the President of the Industrial Chemistry Association in the Jazan Region, Dr. Majid Al-Mashnoui, and members of the Association's Board of Directors.

During the meeting, the goals and programs of the association were reviewed, along with its future plans aimed at supporting and empowering specialists and enthusiasts in the field of chemistry, enhancing the association's role in spreading scientific and knowledge awareness, and implementing initiatives that contribute to the development of the educational and research sectors in the region.

The Emir of Jazan emphasized the importance of doubling the association's efforts and providing quality programs that serve the scientific community and students, pointing out the support of the emirate for such specialized associations that contribute to achieving sustainable development and align with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

For his part, the President of the Chemistry Association in the Jazan Region, Dr. Majid Al-Mashnoui, expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the region for his support and interest in the association's programs.

Also present at the meeting was the Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-Sunaai.