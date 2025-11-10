التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم (الإثنين)، رئيس جمعية الكيمياء الصناعية بمنطقة جازان الدكتور ماجد المشنوي، وأعضاء مجلس إدارة الجمعية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض أهداف وبرامج الجمعية وخططها المستقبلية الهادفة إلى دعم وتمكين المتخصصين والمهتمين في مجال الكيمياء، وتعزيز دور الجمعية في نشر الوعي العلمي والمعرفي، وتنفيذ المبادرات التي تسهم في تطوير القطاعين التعليمي والبحثي بالمنطقة.

وأكد أمير جازان أهمية مضاعفة جهود الجمعية وتقديم برامج نوعية تخدم المجتمع العلمي والطلاب، مشيرا إلى دعم الإمارة لمثل هذه الجمعيات المتخصصة التي تسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة وتنسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

من جانبه، عبّر رئيس جمعية الكيمياء بمنطقة جازان الدكتور ماجد المشنوي عن شكره لأمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه ببرامج الجمعية.

حضر اللقاء وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي.