The General Authority of the Shura Council, chaired by the Council's President Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, held its fifth meeting of the second year of the ninth session, with the presence of the Vice President of the Council Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami, the Assistant President Dr. Hanan Al-Ahmadi, the Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Mutairi, and the heads of specialized committees; to discuss the topics listed on its agenda.

The authority approved the referral of (16) topics to the agenda of the Council's sessions during the upcoming period, including several draft agreements and memoranda of understanding and cooperation with a number of brotherly and friendly countries in various fields; in preparation for presenting them to the Council in one of its upcoming public sessions.

The authority also referred to the agenda of the Council's sessions several reports related to the annual performance of government entities and agencies, in addition to draft regulations.

It is worth noting that the General Authority of the Shura Council is responsible for developing the general plan for the Council and its committees, ensuring the procedural aspects of committee reports, setting the agenda for the Council's sessions, in addition to several other competencies included in the rules and procedures of the Council and its internal regulations.