عقدت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالله آل الشيخ، اجتماعها الخامس من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل السُّلمي، ومساعد الرئيس الدكتورة حنان الأحمدي، والأمين العام محمد المطيري، ورؤساء اللجان المتخصصة؛ وذلك للنظر في الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمالها.

ووافقت الهيئة على إحالة (16) موضوعًا إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس خلال الفترة القادمة، من بينها عدد من مشاريع الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم والتعاون مع عددٍ من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة في عدة مجالات؛ تمهيدًا لعرضها أمام المجلس في إحدى جلساته العامة خلال الفترة القادمة.

كما أحالت الهيئة إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس عددًا من التقارير المتعلقة بالأداء السنوي للجهات والأجهزة الحكومية، إضافة إلى مشاريع أنظمة.

يشار إلى أنّ الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، تختص بوضع الخطة العامة للمجلس ولجانه، والتأكد من النواحي الإجرائية لتقارير اللجان، ووضع جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس، إضافة إلى عدد من الاختصاصات الأخرى التي تضمنتها قواعد وإجراءات عمل المجلس ولائحته الداخلية.