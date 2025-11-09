امتداداً للجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق بقطاع غزة الذي يواجه ظروفاً إنسانية قاسية؛ مما يجعل هذه المساعدات ضرورية لدعم الأسر الفلسطينية في القطاع؛ سلّم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث الشريك المنفذ للمركز في قطاع غزة، أمس، دفعة جديدة من المساعدات الغذائية لمنطقة شرق دير البلح وسط القطاع، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني.

واشتملت المساعدات المقدمة على مئات السلال الغذائية المتنوعة، التي تحتوي على المواد الأساسية اللازمة للاستهلاك اليومي، إذ خزنت في مستودعات المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث، تمهيداً لتوزيعها على الأسر المستفيدة وفق خطة ميدانية دقيقة تضمن العدالة والشفافية في إيصال المساعدات.

وأكد رئيس المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث الدكتور عصام أبو خليل، أن هذه المساعدات تأتي امتداداً للدور الإنساني الرائد الذي تقوم به المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، مبيناً أن فرق المركز تعمل على مدار الساعة لتنفيذ عمليات التسلم والتوزيع والتوثيق الميداني بما ينسجم مع أعلى المعايير الإنسانية.

يذكر، أن المركز سيّر جسراً جوياً وآخر بحرياً وصل منهما حتى الآن 71 طائرة و8 سفن، حملت أكثر من 7,655 طناً من المواد الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية، وسُلمت 20 سيارة إسعاف لجمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، إلى جانب ذلك وقّع المركز اتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية لتنفيذ مشاريع إغاثية داخل القطاع بقيمة 90 مليوناً و350 ألف دولار، إضافة إلى تنفيذ عمليات إسقاط جوي بالشراكة مع الأردن، لتجاوز إغلاق المعابر وتأمين وصول المساعدات.