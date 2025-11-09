Continuing the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip who are facing harsh humanitarian conditions; making this assistance essential to support Palestinian families in the sector; the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered yesterday a new batch of food aid to the East Deir al-Balah area in the middle of the sector, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to assist the Palestinian people.

The provided assistance included hundreds of diverse food baskets, containing essential items necessary for daily consumption, which were stored in the warehouses of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, in preparation for distribution to the beneficiary families according to a precise field plan that ensures fairness and transparency in delivering the aid.

Dr. Issam Abu Khalil, the head of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, confirmed that this assistance comes as an extension of the pioneering humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, indicating that the center's teams work around the clock to implement the processes of receiving, distributing, and documenting the aid in accordance with the highest humanitarian standards.

It is worth mentioning that the center has operated an air bridge and a maritime bridge, from which 71 planes and 8 ships have arrived so far, carrying more than 7,655 tons of food, medical, and shelter materials, and 20 ambulances were delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. In addition, the center signed agreements with international organizations to implement relief projects within the sector valued at 90 million and 350 thousand dollars, in addition to conducting aerial drops in partnership with Jordan, to overcome the closure of crossings and ensure the delivery of aid.