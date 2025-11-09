امتداداً للجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق بقطاع غزة الذي يواجه ظروفاً إنسانية قاسية؛ مما يجعل هذه المساعدات ضرورية لدعم الأسر الفلسطينية في القطاع؛ سلّم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث الشريك المنفذ للمركز في قطاع غزة، أمس، دفعة جديدة من المساعدات الغذائية لمنطقة شرق دير البلح وسط القطاع، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني.
واشتملت المساعدات المقدمة على مئات السلال الغذائية المتنوعة، التي تحتوي على المواد الأساسية اللازمة للاستهلاك اليومي، إذ خزنت في مستودعات المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث، تمهيداً لتوزيعها على الأسر المستفيدة وفق خطة ميدانية دقيقة تضمن العدالة والشفافية في إيصال المساعدات.
وأكد رئيس المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث الدكتور عصام أبو خليل، أن هذه المساعدات تأتي امتداداً للدور الإنساني الرائد الذي تقوم به المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، مبيناً أن فرق المركز تعمل على مدار الساعة لتنفيذ عمليات التسلم والتوزيع والتوثيق الميداني بما ينسجم مع أعلى المعايير الإنسانية.
يذكر، أن المركز سيّر جسراً جوياً وآخر بحرياً وصل منهما حتى الآن 71 طائرة و8 سفن، حملت أكثر من 7,655 طناً من المواد الغذائية والطبية والإيوائية، وسُلمت 20 سيارة إسعاف لجمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني، إلى جانب ذلك وقّع المركز اتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية لتنفيذ مشاريع إغاثية داخل القطاع بقيمة 90 مليوناً و350 ألف دولار، إضافة إلى تنفيذ عمليات إسقاط جوي بالشراكة مع الأردن، لتجاوز إغلاق المعابر وتأمين وصول المساعدات.
Continuing the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip who are facing harsh humanitarian conditions; making this assistance essential to support Palestinian families in the sector; the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered yesterday a new batch of food aid to the East Deir al-Balah area in the middle of the sector, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to assist the Palestinian people.
The provided assistance included hundreds of diverse food baskets, containing essential items necessary for daily consumption, which were stored in the warehouses of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, in preparation for distribution to the beneficiary families according to a precise field plan that ensures fairness and transparency in delivering the aid.
Dr. Issam Abu Khalil, the head of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, confirmed that this assistance comes as an extension of the pioneering humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, indicating that the center's teams work around the clock to implement the processes of receiving, distributing, and documenting the aid in accordance with the highest humanitarian standards.
It is worth mentioning that the center has operated an air bridge and a maritime bridge, from which 71 planes and 8 ships have arrived so far, carrying more than 7,655 tons of food, medical, and shelter materials, and 20 ambulances were delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. In addition, the center signed agreements with international organizations to implement relief projects within the sector valued at 90 million and 350 thousand dollars, in addition to conducting aerial drops in partnership with Jordan, to overcome the closure of crossings and ensure the delivery of aid.