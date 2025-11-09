قدمت الهيئة العامة للعقار، مقترح ضوابط النظر والبت في الاعتراضات على قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية المحددة للعقارات الشاغرة.

ويهدف المشروع إلى تنظيم إجراءات النظر والبت في الاعتراضات على قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية للعقارات الشاغرة، بما يضمن العدالة والشفافية وحماية حقوق الأطراف المعنية واستناداً إلى الأحكام النظامية بين المؤجر والمستأجر.

وأوضحت الهيئة في مقترحها أن الاعتراض على الأجرة الإجمالية المحددة يتم وفق ضوابط محددة، حيث يقدَّم الطلب من المؤجر للعقار الشاغر محل الاعتراض عبر شبكة «إيجار»، وتنظر الهيئة في الطلب وتبت فيه خلال عشرة أيام عمل من تاريخ اكتماله.

ويُلزم مقدم الطلب باستكمال جميع المستندات المطلوبة خلال عشرة أيام عمل من تاريخ إبلاغه، وفي حال عدم استكمالها خلال المدة المحددة، يُغلق طلب الاعتراض تلقائيًا.

وتقوم الهيئة بإبلاغ مقدم الطلب فور صدور القرار بقبول أو رفض الاعتراض من خلال شبكة «إيجار».

وحددت الهيئة بأن أسباب الاعتراض على قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية المحددة للعقارات الشاغرة تنحصر في حالتين رئيسيتين، لكلٍ منهما مستندات داعمة يجب إرفاقها مع الطلب.

ويتلخص السبب الأول في خضوع العقار لأعمال ترميمات إنشائية أو هيكلية جوهرية، وهو ما يستلزم تقديم رخصة ترميم إنشائية، إضافة إلى تقرير صادر من مكتب هندسي معتمد يوضح تفاصيل الأعمال الإنشائية أو الترميمات المنفذة، إلى جانب تقرير من مقيم عقاري معتمد يحدد قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية العادلة بعد الترميم.

والسبب الثاني يتعلق بوجود عقد إيجار سابق للعقار مبرم قبل الأول من يناير 2024م، ويُشترط في هذه الحالة تقديم تقرير من مقيّم عقاري معتمد يوضح قيمة الأجرة الإجمالية العادلة في تاريخ صدور الضوابط، بما يعكس القيمة السوقية الواقعية للعقار في تلك الفترة تعزيز الشفافية وحماية حقوق الأطراف.

وبينت الهيئة أن هذه الضوابط تأتي في إطار جهودها المستمرة لتنظيم السوق العقاري وضمان توازن العلاقة بين المؤجر والمستأجر، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة السوق ويعزز مناخ الاستثمار العقاري في المملكة، كما تهدف إلى إيجاد آلية واضحة وموحدة لمعالجة الاعتراضات على الأجرة الإجمالية للعقارات الشاغرة، بما يحدّ من النزاعات ويضمن التقييم العادل للعقارات وفق معايير مهنية معتمدة.