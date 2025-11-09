The General Authority for Real Estate has presented a proposal for regulations regarding the consideration and resolution of objections to the total rent value set for vacant properties.

The project aims to organize the procedures for considering and resolving objections to the total rent value of vacant properties, ensuring fairness, transparency, and the protection of the rights of the parties involved, based on the regulatory provisions between the landlord and the tenant.

The authority clarified in its proposal that objections to the specified total rent are submitted according to specific regulations, where the application is submitted by the landlord of the vacant property in question through the "Ejar" network. The authority will review the application and make a decision within ten working days from the date it is completed.

The applicant is required to complete all necessary documents within ten working days from the date of notification. If the documents are not completed within the specified period, the objection request will be automatically closed.

The authority will notify the applicant as soon as a decision is made to accept or reject the objection through the "Ejar" network.

The authority has specified that the reasons for objections to the total rent value set for vacant properties are limited to two main cases, each requiring supporting documents to be attached to the application.

The first reason is if the property is undergoing substantial structural or construction renovations, which necessitates the submission of a construction renovation permit, along with a report from an accredited engineering office detailing the construction work or renovations carried out, in addition to a report from an accredited real estate appraiser specifying the fair total rent value after the renovations.

The second reason relates to the existence of a previous lease contract for the property concluded before January 1, 2024. In this case, it is required to submit a report from an accredited real estate appraiser indicating the fair total rent value at the time the regulations were issued, reflecting the actual market value of the property during that period to enhance transparency and protect the rights of the parties.

The authority indicated that these regulations are part of its ongoing efforts to organize the real estate market and ensure a balanced relationship between landlords and tenants, contributing to increasing market efficiency and enhancing the investment climate in the Kingdom. It also aims to establish a clear and unified mechanism for addressing objections to the total rent of vacant properties, reducing disputes and ensuring fair property valuation according to approved professional standards.