اعتمدت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، دليل وضوابط واشتراطات منح التراخيص والسجلات الزراعية، وتمنح التراخيص في عدة أنشطة منها المزارع الريفية، وأسواق النفع العام والمسالخ، والخدمات الزراعية المساندة كالخدمات التسويقية للخضار والفاكهة، والعربات التسويقية للمنتجات الزراعية، ونشاط الاستشارات الزراعية، وتراخيص معامل الصناعات التحويلية الزراعية، وأعمال التفتيش والتوثيق للزراعة العضوية، وقطع وبيع الأشجار داخل الحيازات الزراعية.
ويلزم إصدار تراخيص للأنشطة الخاصة بالثروة النباتية، بما في ذلك زراعة النباتات العطرية والأزهار والحمضيات والأرز والزيتون، وكذلك نشاط زراعة نباتات الزينة والشتلات، وأنشطة الثروة الحيوانية، ونشاط الإيواء والعناية والأعمال البيطرية للثروة الحيوانية، وأنشطة مراكز التلقيح الاصطناعي، ومناحل الأفراد «تجاري»، وتربية النحل وإنتاج العسل، وما يتعلق بواردات الأحياء المائية، ومزاولة المهنة للنحال، وغيرها من التراخيص المتعلقة بالاستزراع المائي والصيد.
وحدد الدليل الخاص بـ«التراخيص الزراعية» عدداً من المتطلبات لإصدار التراخيص، منها الهوية الوطنية للأفراد، والسجل التجاري للشركات والمؤسسات، وسند نظامي كصك ملكية أو عقد إيجار، والتراخيص اللازمة من الجهات المعنية بالنشاط كالدفاع المدني، والحصول على الموافقات اللازمة منها.
ووضع الدليل عدة متطلبات للترخيص التشغيلي، منها وجود الترخيص الإنشائي، والالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح المتعلقة بالنشاط، والالتزام بتقديم تقارير دورية حول النشاط، والحصول على موافقة الجهات ذات العلاقة.
وكشف دليل منح السجلات الزراعية الشروط العامة والمستندات المطلوبة لمنح السجلات الزراعية ومنها تقديم الهوية الوطنية، والسجل التجاري، ومستند نظامي كوثيقة تملك أو عقد إيجار للحيازة الزراعية، أو المستند الممكن لمزاولة النشاط، والرفع المساحي للحيازة بالإحداثيات العشرية صادرة من مكتب هندسي، بالإضافة لما يثبت جدية التنفيذ كوجود فعلي للنشاط أو ما يدل على جدية التنفيذ.
ونص الدليل على أن يصدر السجل الزراعي بعد التحقق من البيانات الخاصة بالحيازة الزراعية، وتكون مدة السجل ثلاث سنوات، وللوزارة تمديدها لمدة أو لمدد أخرى بحسب ما تراه، كما يحق للوزارة إلغاء السجل الزراعي أو إيقافه في عدة حالات من بينها عدم التقيد بأحكام النظام أو اللائحة أو الأدلة المعمول بها، أو تسبب النشاط في أضرار بيئية لا يمكن معالجتها، أو عند الإخلال بأي شرط من شروط السجل الزراعي.
ويُستثنى إصدار السجلات الزراعية المرتبطة بأنشطة مربي الثروة الحيوانية والصيادين الحرفيين من أحكام هذا الدليل، ويُعمل بشأنها بالدليل المستقل المعتمد من الوزارة (دليل السجلات الزراعية لمربي الثروة الحيوانية والصياد الحرفي) وفقاً لما ورد في اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام الزراعة، باعتباره المرجع الحاكم لتلك الأنشطة.
