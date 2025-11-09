The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has adopted a guide for the regulations and requirements for granting agricultural licenses and records. Licenses are granted for several activities, including rural farms, public benefit markets and slaughterhouses, supporting agricultural services such as marketing services for vegetables and fruits, marketing vehicles for agricultural products, agricultural consulting activities, licenses for agricultural processing laboratories, inspection and documentation work for organic farming, and cutting and selling trees within agricultural holdings.

Licenses are required for activities related to plant wealth, including the cultivation of aromatic plants, flowers, citrus fruits, rice, and olives, as well as the cultivation of ornamental plants and seedlings, livestock activities, sheltering, care, and veterinary services for livestock, artificial insemination centers, individual beekeeping "commercial," beekeeping and honey production, and matters related to the import of aquatic organisms, practicing the profession of beekeeping, and other licenses related to aquaculture and fishing.

The guide for "agricultural licenses" specifies several requirements for issuing licenses, including the national identity of individuals, the commercial register for companies and institutions, a legal document such as a title deed or lease contract, and the necessary licenses from the relevant authorities for the activity, such as civil defense, along with obtaining the necessary approvals from them.

The guide sets several requirements for operational licensing, including the existence of a construction license, compliance with the regulations and laws related to the activity, commitment to providing periodic reports on the activity, and obtaining approval from the relevant authorities.

The guide for granting agricultural records outlines the general conditions and required documents for issuing agricultural records, including the submission of national identity, commercial register, a legal document such as a title deed or lease contract for the agricultural holding, or the document necessary to practice the activity, and the survey elevation of the holding with decimal coordinates issued by an engineering office, in addition to what proves the seriousness of execution, such as the actual existence of the activity or evidence of serious execution.

The guide states that the agricultural record will be issued after verifying the data related to the agricultural holding, and the duration of the record is three years, which the ministry can extend for additional periods as it sees fit. The ministry also has the right to cancel or suspend the agricultural record in several cases, including non-compliance with the provisions of the system or regulations or applicable guides, causing environmental damage that cannot be remedied, or when any condition of the agricultural record is violated.

The issuance of agricultural records related to the activities of livestock breeders and artisanal fishermen is exempt from the provisions of this guide, and the independent guide approved by the ministry (Guide for Agricultural Records for Livestock Breeders and Artisanal Fishermen) will be applied in accordance with what is stated in the executive regulations of the agriculture system, as it is the governing reference for those activities.