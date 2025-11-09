The Ministry of Education launches today (Sunday) the first stages of the performance evaluation for administrative job holders for the current year, within the ministry's apparatus, educational administrations, and public education schools at all three stages for the current academic year, through the Fares system as part of the performance cycle throughout the year.

The evaluation includes two phases: the first is the self-evaluation, which will continue until next Thursday, and the second is the manager's evaluation, which will begin on the sixteenth of November and will last for one week.

The ministry has specified the application of the normal distribution for the performance cycle, whereby 20% of employees will receive a score of 5 out of 5 (excellent), 25% will receive a score of 4 out of 5 (exceeded expectations), and 55% will receive evaluations of 1, 2, or 3, emphasizing that the evaluation should not fall below 3 (met expectations) by the end of the academic year.

On another note, the educational administrations in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom have set today (Sunday) a date to start implementing winter hours in public education schools, with the morning assembly scheduled to start at 7:15 AM, and the first class to begin at 7:30 AM.