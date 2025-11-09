تطلق وزارة التعليم، اليوم (الأحد)، أولى مراحل تقييم الأداء الوظيفي لشاغلي الوظائف الإدارية للعام الحالي، في جهاز الوزارة وإدارات التعليم ومدارس التعليم العام بمراحلها الثلاث للعام الدراسي الحالي، من خلال نظام فارس كجزء من دورة الأداء الوظيفي خلال العام.
ويشمل التقييم مرحلتين: الأولى التقييم الذاتي التي ستستمر حتى يوم الخميس القادم، و الثانية مرحلة تقييم المدير والتي ستبدأ اعتباراً من السادس عشر من شهر نوفمبر الحالي وتستمر لمدة أسبوع.
وحددت الوزارة تطبيق التوزيع الطبيعي لدورة الأداء، إذ يحصل 20% من الموظفين على درجة 5 من 5 (مثالي) و25% يحصلون على درجة 4 من 5 (تخطى التوقعات) و55% يتحصلون على تقييم 1و2 و3 مشددة على عدم نزول التقييم إلى أقل من 3 (وافق التوقعات) في نهاية العام الدراسي.
من جانب آخر، حددت إدارات التعليم في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، اليوم، (الأحد)، موعداً لبدء تطبيق الدوام الشتوي في مدارس التعليم العام، و تم تحديد السابعة والربع موعداً لبدء طابور الاصطفاف الصباحي على أن تبدأ الحصة الأولى في السابعة والنصف.
The Ministry of Education launches today (Sunday) the first stages of the performance evaluation for administrative job holders for the current year, within the ministry's apparatus, educational administrations, and public education schools at all three stages for the current academic year, through the Fares system as part of the performance cycle throughout the year.
The evaluation includes two phases: the first is the self-evaluation, which will continue until next Thursday, and the second is the manager's evaluation, which will begin on the sixteenth of November and will last for one week.
The ministry has specified the application of the normal distribution for the performance cycle, whereby 20% of employees will receive a score of 5 out of 5 (excellent), 25% will receive a score of 4 out of 5 (exceeded expectations), and 55% will receive evaluations of 1, 2, or 3, emphasizing that the evaluation should not fall below 3 (met expectations) by the end of the academic year.
On another note, the educational administrations in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom have set today (Sunday) a date to start implementing winter hours in public education schools, with the morning assembly scheduled to start at 7:15 AM, and the first class to begin at 7:30 AM.