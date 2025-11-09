تطلق وزارة التعليم، اليوم (الأحد)، أولى مراحل تقييم الأداء الوظيفي لشاغلي الوظائف الإدارية للعام الحالي، في جهاز الوزارة وإدارات التعليم ومدارس التعليم العام بمراحلها الثلاث للعام الدراسي الحالي، من خلال نظام فارس كجزء من دورة الأداء الوظيفي خلال العام.

ويشمل التقييم مرحلتين: الأولى التقييم الذاتي التي ستستمر حتى يوم الخميس القادم، و الثانية مرحلة تقييم المدير والتي ستبدأ اعتباراً من السادس عشر من شهر نوفمبر الحالي وتستمر لمدة أسبوع.

وحددت الوزارة تطبيق التوزيع الطبيعي لدورة الأداء، إذ يحصل 20% من الموظفين على درجة 5 من 5 (مثالي) و25% يحصلون على درجة 4 من 5 (تخطى التوقعات) و55% يتحصلون على تقييم 1و2 و3 مشددة على عدم نزول التقييم إلى أقل من 3 (وافق التوقعات) في نهاية العام الدراسي.

من جانب آخر، حددت إدارات التعليم في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، اليوم، (الأحد)، موعداً لبدء تطبيق الدوام الشتوي في مدارس التعليم العام، و تم تحديد السابعة والربع موعداً لبدء طابور الاصطفاف الصباحي على أن تبدأ الحصة الأولى في السابعة والنصف.