ألغت شركات الطيران الأمريكية اليوم الجمعة مئات الرحلات الجوية في أنحاء البلاد، استجابة لأمر إدارة الطيران الاتحادية الأمريكية بخفض حركة الطيران في أكثر المطارات ازدحامًا في البلاد بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي.
وإلغي ما يقرب من 700 رحلة مجدولة، وفقًا لموقع فلايت أوير لتتبع اضطرابات الرحلات الجوية، ومن المرجح أن يرتفع العدد إلى أربعة أضعاف خلال أيام.
واختير 40 مطارًا في أكثر من عشرين ولاية لتخفيض حركة الطيران فيها، تشمل أتلانتا، ودالاس، ودنفر، ولوس أنجليس، وشارلوت، وفي بعض المناطق الحضرية، منها نيويورك وهيوستن وشيكاغو وواشنطن.
وتهدف إدارة الطيران الاتحادية إلى تقليل الخدمة بنسبة 10% في جميع أسواق «الحجم الكبير» للحفاظ على سلامة السفر, فيما تخطط شركات الطيران لتطبيق التخفيضات تدريجيًا.
American airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the country today, Friday, in response to an order from the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce air traffic at the busiest airports in the country due to the government shutdown.
Nearly 700 scheduled flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions, and the number is likely to quadruple over the coming days.
Forty airports in more than twenty states have been selected to reduce air traffic, including Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and Charlotte, as well as in some urban areas such as New York, Houston, Chicago, and Washington.
The Federal Aviation Administration aims to reduce service by 10% in all "large volume" markets to maintain travel safety, while airlines plan to implement the reductions gradually.