American airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the country today, Friday, in response to an order from the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce air traffic at the busiest airports in the country due to the government shutdown.

Nearly 700 scheduled flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions, and the number is likely to quadruple over the coming days.

Forty airports in more than twenty states have been selected to reduce air traffic, including Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and Charlotte, as well as in some urban areas such as New York, Houston, Chicago, and Washington.

The Federal Aviation Administration aims to reduce service by 10% in all "large volume" markets to maintain travel safety, while airlines plan to implement the reductions gradually.