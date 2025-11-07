ألغت شركات الطيران الأمريكية اليوم الجمعة مئات الرحلات الجوية في أنحاء البلاد، استجابة لأمر إدارة الطيران الاتحادية الأمريكية بخفض حركة الطيران في أكثر المطارات ازدحامًا في البلاد بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي.

وإلغي ما يقرب من 700 رحلة مجدولة، وفقًا لموقع فلايت أوير لتتبع اضطرابات الرحلات الجوية، ومن المرجح أن يرتفع العدد إلى أربعة أضعاف خلال أيام.

واختير 40 مطارًا في أكثر من عشرين ولاية لتخفيض حركة الطيران فيها، تشمل أتلانتا، ودالاس، ودنفر، ولوس أنجليس، وشارلوت، وفي بعض المناطق الحضرية، منها نيويورك وهيوستن وشيكاغو وواشنطن.

وتهدف إدارة الطيران الاتحادية إلى تقليل الخدمة بنسبة 10% في جميع أسواق «الحجم الكبير» للحفاظ على سلامة السفر, فيما تخطط شركات الطيران لتطبيق التخفيضات تدريجيًا.