The President of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency, Mahmoud Maalim Abdullah, confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the first country to officially respond to the humanitarian call issued by the Federal Republic of Somalia by providing relief assistance through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, following the severe drought that has affected his country due to a lack of rainfall.

This statement came during a meeting held by the President of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Somalia, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Mould, and the Director of the King Salman Relief Center branch in Africa, Yazeed Al-Hamoud, to discuss the repercussions of the drought and the urgent delivery of aid to those affected, targeting approximately 84,000 individuals from the most severely affected groups.

The President of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Relief Center, for its swift humanitarian response to this call, affirming that this assistance represents a fundamental pillar in efforts to save those affected by this disaster, praising the Kingdom's steadfast position on various crises and hardships faced by the Somali people.

For his part, Ambassador Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Mould praised the relief and humanitarian efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Giving through its humanitarian arm (the King Salman Relief Center) around the world, noting that these efforts embody the commitment of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to stand with all brotherly and friendly countries and peoples and provide various forms of humanitarian aid to them, highlighting the strong brotherly relations that bind the Kingdom and the Federal Republic of Somalia.