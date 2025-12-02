أكد رئيس الوكالة الوطنية الصومالية لإدارة الكوارث محمود معلم عبدالله أن المملكة العربية السعودية أول دولة تستجيب رسميّاً للنداء الإنساني الذي أطلقته الجمهورية الصومالية الفيدرالية بتقديم مساعدات إغاثية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، عقب تعرض بلاده لجفاف شديد نتيجة لعدم هطول الأمطار.
جاء ذلك خلال لقاء عقده رئيس الوكالة الوطنية الصومالية لإدارة الكوارث مع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الصومال أحمد بن محمد المولد ومدير فرع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في أفريقيا يزيد الحمود؛ لمناقشة تداعيات الجفاف وسرعة إيصال المساعدات العاجلة للمتضررين من الجفاف، التي تستهدف نحو (84.000) فرد من الفئات الأشد تضرراً.
وأعرب رئيس الوكالة الوطنية الصومالية لإدارة الكوارث عن بالغ شكره وامتنانه للمملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة على سرعة استجابتها الإنسانية العاجلة لهذا النداء، مؤكداً أن هذه المساعدات تمثل ركيزة أساسية في جهود إنقاذ المتضررين من هذه الكارثة، مشيداً بموقف المملكة الثابت من مختلف الأزمات والمحن التي يمر بها الشعب الصومالي.
من جانبه ثمّن السفير أحمد بن محمد المولد الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقوم بها مملكة العطاء من خلال ذراعها الإنسانية (مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة) حول العالم، مشيراً إلى أن تلك الجهود تجسد حرص حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الوقوف مع جميع الدول والشعوب الشقيقة والصديقة وتقديم مختلف أشكال العون الإنساني لهم، منوهاً بمتانة العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط المملكة وجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية.
The President of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency, Mahmoud Maalim Abdullah, confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the first country to officially respond to the humanitarian call issued by the Federal Republic of Somalia by providing relief assistance through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, following the severe drought that has affected his country due to a lack of rainfall.
This statement came during a meeting held by the President of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Somalia, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Mould, and the Director of the King Salman Relief Center branch in Africa, Yazeed Al-Hamoud, to discuss the repercussions of the drought and the urgent delivery of aid to those affected, targeting approximately 84,000 individuals from the most severely affected groups.
The President of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Relief Center, for its swift humanitarian response to this call, affirming that this assistance represents a fundamental pillar in efforts to save those affected by this disaster, praising the Kingdom's steadfast position on various crises and hardships faced by the Somali people.
For his part, Ambassador Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Mould praised the relief and humanitarian efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Giving through its humanitarian arm (the King Salman Relief Center) around the world, noting that these efforts embody the commitment of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to stand with all brotherly and friendly countries and peoples and provide various forms of humanitarian aid to them, highlighting the strong brotherly relations that bind the Kingdom and the Federal Republic of Somalia.