أكد رئيس الوكالة الوطنية الصومالية لإدارة الكوارث محمود معلم عبدالله أن المملكة العربية السعودية أول دولة تستجيب رسميّاً للنداء الإنساني الذي أطلقته الجمهورية الصومالية الفيدرالية بتقديم مساعدات إغاثية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، عقب تعرض بلاده لجفاف شديد نتيجة لعدم هطول الأمطار.

جاء ذلك خلال لقاء عقده رئيس الوكالة الوطنية الصومالية لإدارة الكوارث مع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الصومال أحمد بن محمد المولد ومدير فرع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في أفريقيا يزيد الحمود؛ لمناقشة تداعيات الجفاف وسرعة إيصال المساعدات العاجلة للمتضررين من الجفاف، التي تستهدف نحو (84.000) فرد من الفئات الأشد تضرراً.

وأعرب رئيس الوكالة الوطنية الصومالية لإدارة الكوارث عن بالغ شكره وامتنانه للمملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة على سرعة استجابتها الإنسانية العاجلة لهذا النداء، مؤكداً أن هذه المساعدات تمثل ركيزة أساسية في جهود إنقاذ المتضررين من هذه الكارثة، مشيداً بموقف المملكة الثابت من مختلف الأزمات والمحن التي يمر بها الشعب الصومالي.

من جانبه ثمّن السفير أحمد بن محمد المولد الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقوم بها مملكة العطاء من خلال ذراعها الإنسانية (مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة) حول العالم، مشيراً إلى أن تلك الجهود تجسد حرص حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الوقوف مع جميع الدول والشعوب الشقيقة والصديقة وتقديم مختلف أشكال العون الإنساني لهم، منوهاً بمتانة العلاقات الأخوية التي تربط المملكة وجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية.