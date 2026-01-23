في خطوة بارزة لتعزيز دور المملكة في مجالات التربية والثقافة والعلوم عالميًا، أقر مجلس الوزراء السعودي تنظيمًا جديدًا للجنة الوطنية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم، لتصبح اللجنة ركيزة إستراتيجية لتمثيل المملكة في المنظمات الدولية، وتطوير السياسات والمبادرات الثقافية والتعليمية، ودعم الكوادر السعودية داخل وخارج المملكة.

يحل تنظيم اللجنة الوطنية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم الذي وافق عليه مجلس الوزراء محل الترتيبات التنظيمية السابقة الصادرة عام 1442هـ، مع استمرار تشكيل اللجنة الحالي إلى نهاية مدته أو إعادة تشكيله وفق التنظيم الجديد. ويأتي هذا التنظيم ضمن جهود المملكة لتعزيز التواصل مع المنظمات الإقليمية والدولية في مجالات التربية والثقافة والعلوم، وضمان إدارة فعّالة للبعثات السعودية وتمثيل المملكة في المحافل الدولية.

ويمنح التنظيم اللجنة الشخصية الاعتبارية والاستقلال الإداري، ويرتبط تنظيمياً بوزارة الثقافة، ويكون مقرها الرئيس في مدينة الرياض. كما تم تحديد صلاحيات واسعة للجنة تشمل وضع السياسات والإستراتيجيات والخطط والمبادرات، وتمثيل المملكة لدى المنظمات الدولية، وتنسيق عمل البعثات، واقتراح التوجهات الإستراتيجية، ودعم مشاركة القطاع الخاص وغير الربحي في أعمال اللجنة.

ويتضمن التنظيم هيكلًا قياديًا واضحًا، إذ يرأس اللجنة وزير الثقافة، ويكون وزير التعليم نائبًا له، مع ممثلين من وزارة الخارجية، ووزارة الإعلام، ووزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، وهيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار، ومدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، بحيث لا تقل مرتبة أعضاء اللجنة عن المرتبة الخامسة عشرة أو ما يعادلها.

كما يمنح التنظيم صلاحيات واسعة للأمين العام للجنة، الذي يمثل اللجنة في الداخل والخارج، ويشرف على تنفيذ السياسات والخطط، ويرفع تقارير دورية عن الأداء، ويشرف على إعداد الدراسات والبحوث، وتوقيع الاتفاقيات والبروتوكولات، وتشكيل لجان وفرق عمل فنية من داخل اللجنة أو من مختصين خارجيين، بما يضمن تطبيق أهداف اللجنة على أعلى مستوى.

وتشمل موارد اللجنة المخصصة في ميزانية الوزارة، بالإضافة إلى الهبات والتبرعات والمنح، وتخضع أموال اللجنة للإيداع في البنك المركزي السعودي مع إمكانية فتح حسابات إضافية لدى البنوك المرخصة. ويُرفع تقرير سنوي مفصل إلى الوزارة خلال 60 يومًا من نهاية السنة المالية، يشمل الإنجازات والصعوبات والاقتراحات لتحسين سير العمل.

وتنص اللائحة على عقد اجتماعات دورية لا تقل عن مرتين سنويًا، مع إمكانية استخدام وسائل التقنية للاجتماعات عن بعد، كما يمكن اتخاذ القرارات بالتوافق أو التمرير وفق الضوابط، لضمان سير العمل بكفاءة ومرونة، مع الحفاظ على الشفافية والمساءلة.

ويأتي هذا التنظيم في إطار تحويل اللجنة إلى منصة إستراتيجية سعودية رائدة لتطوير السياسات الثقافية والعلمية، وتفعيل مشاركة المملكة في المنظمات الدولية، ودعم الكوادر الوطنية، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة كفاعل رئيسي في المشهد الدولي للتربية والثقافة والعلوم.