في خطوة بارزة لتعزيز دور المملكة في مجالات التربية والثقافة والعلوم عالميًا، أقر مجلس الوزراء السعودي تنظيمًا جديدًا للجنة الوطنية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم، لتصبح اللجنة ركيزة إستراتيجية لتمثيل المملكة في المنظمات الدولية، وتطوير السياسات والمبادرات الثقافية والتعليمية، ودعم الكوادر السعودية داخل وخارج المملكة.
يحل تنظيم اللجنة الوطنية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم الذي وافق عليه مجلس الوزراء محل الترتيبات التنظيمية السابقة الصادرة عام 1442هـ، مع استمرار تشكيل اللجنة الحالي إلى نهاية مدته أو إعادة تشكيله وفق التنظيم الجديد. ويأتي هذا التنظيم ضمن جهود المملكة لتعزيز التواصل مع المنظمات الإقليمية والدولية في مجالات التربية والثقافة والعلوم، وضمان إدارة فعّالة للبعثات السعودية وتمثيل المملكة في المحافل الدولية.
ويمنح التنظيم اللجنة الشخصية الاعتبارية والاستقلال الإداري، ويرتبط تنظيمياً بوزارة الثقافة، ويكون مقرها الرئيس في مدينة الرياض. كما تم تحديد صلاحيات واسعة للجنة تشمل وضع السياسات والإستراتيجيات والخطط والمبادرات، وتمثيل المملكة لدى المنظمات الدولية، وتنسيق عمل البعثات، واقتراح التوجهات الإستراتيجية، ودعم مشاركة القطاع الخاص وغير الربحي في أعمال اللجنة.
ويتضمن التنظيم هيكلًا قياديًا واضحًا، إذ يرأس اللجنة وزير الثقافة، ويكون وزير التعليم نائبًا له، مع ممثلين من وزارة الخارجية، ووزارة الإعلام، ووزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، وهيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار، ومدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، بحيث لا تقل مرتبة أعضاء اللجنة عن المرتبة الخامسة عشرة أو ما يعادلها.
كما يمنح التنظيم صلاحيات واسعة للأمين العام للجنة، الذي يمثل اللجنة في الداخل والخارج، ويشرف على تنفيذ السياسات والخطط، ويرفع تقارير دورية عن الأداء، ويشرف على إعداد الدراسات والبحوث، وتوقيع الاتفاقيات والبروتوكولات، وتشكيل لجان وفرق عمل فنية من داخل اللجنة أو من مختصين خارجيين، بما يضمن تطبيق أهداف اللجنة على أعلى مستوى.
وتشمل موارد اللجنة المخصصة في ميزانية الوزارة، بالإضافة إلى الهبات والتبرعات والمنح، وتخضع أموال اللجنة للإيداع في البنك المركزي السعودي مع إمكانية فتح حسابات إضافية لدى البنوك المرخصة. ويُرفع تقرير سنوي مفصل إلى الوزارة خلال 60 يومًا من نهاية السنة المالية، يشمل الإنجازات والصعوبات والاقتراحات لتحسين سير العمل.
وتنص اللائحة على عقد اجتماعات دورية لا تقل عن مرتين سنويًا، مع إمكانية استخدام وسائل التقنية للاجتماعات عن بعد، كما يمكن اتخاذ القرارات بالتوافق أو التمرير وفق الضوابط، لضمان سير العمل بكفاءة ومرونة، مع الحفاظ على الشفافية والمساءلة.
ويأتي هذا التنظيم في إطار تحويل اللجنة إلى منصة إستراتيجية سعودية رائدة لتطوير السياسات الثقافية والعلمية، وتفعيل مشاركة المملكة في المنظمات الدولية، ودعم الكوادر الوطنية، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة كفاعل رئيسي في المشهد الدولي للتربية والثقافة والعلوم.
In a significant step to enhance the Kingdom's role in the fields of education, culture, and science globally, the Saudi Council of Ministers has approved a new organization for the National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, making the commission a strategic pillar for representing the Kingdom in international organizations, developing cultural and educational policies and initiatives, and supporting Saudi personnel both inside and outside the Kingdom.
The organization of the National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, approved by the Council of Ministers, replaces the previous organizational arrangements issued in 1442 AH, while the current composition of the commission continues until the end of its term or is restructured according to the new organization. This organization is part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance communication with regional and international organizations in the fields of education, culture, and science, and to ensure effective management of Saudi missions and representation of the Kingdom in international forums.
The organization grants the commission legal personality and administrative independence, and it is organizationally linked to the Ministry of Culture, with its headquarters located in Riyadh. It also defines broad powers for the commission, including the establishment of policies, strategies, plans, and initiatives, representing the Kingdom to international organizations, coordinating the work of missions, proposing strategic directions, and supporting the participation of the private and non-profit sectors in the commission's activities.
The organization includes a clear leadership structure, with the Minister of Culture serving as the head of the commission, and the Minister of Education as his deputy, along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Media, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Research and Development and Innovation Authority, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, ensuring that the rank of commission members is no less than the fifteenth rank or its equivalent.
The organization also grants extensive powers to the Secretary-General of the commission, who represents the commission both domestically and internationally, supervises the implementation of policies and plans, submits periodic performance reports, oversees the preparation of studies and research, signs agreements and protocols, and forms technical committees and working groups from within the commission or from external specialists, ensuring the highest level of application of the commission's objectives.
The commission's resources are allocated in the ministry's budget, in addition to grants, donations, and scholarships, and the commission's funds are subject to deposit in the Saudi Central Bank with the possibility of opening additional accounts at licensed banks. An annual detailed report is submitted to the ministry within 60 days from the end of the fiscal year, including achievements, challenges, and suggestions for improving workflow.
The regulation stipulates holding periodic meetings at least twice a year, with the possibility of using technology for remote meetings, and decisions can be made by consensus or circulation according to regulations, to ensure efficient and flexible workflow while maintaining transparency and accountability.
This organization comes as part of transforming the commission into a leading Saudi strategic platform for developing cultural and scientific policies, activating the Kingdom's participation in international organizations, and supporting national personnel, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position as a key player in the international landscape of education, culture, and science.