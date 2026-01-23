In a significant step to enhance the Kingdom's role in the fields of education, culture, and science globally, the Saudi Council of Ministers has approved a new organization for the National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, making the commission a strategic pillar for representing the Kingdom in international organizations, developing cultural and educational policies and initiatives, and supporting Saudi personnel both inside and outside the Kingdom.

The organization of the National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, approved by the Council of Ministers, replaces the previous organizational arrangements issued in 1442 AH, while the current composition of the commission continues until the end of its term or is restructured according to the new organization. This organization is part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance communication with regional and international organizations in the fields of education, culture, and science, and to ensure effective management of Saudi missions and representation of the Kingdom in international forums.

The organization grants the commission legal personality and administrative independence, and it is organizationally linked to the Ministry of Culture, with its headquarters located in Riyadh. It also defines broad powers for the commission, including the establishment of policies, strategies, plans, and initiatives, representing the Kingdom to international organizations, coordinating the work of missions, proposing strategic directions, and supporting the participation of the private and non-profit sectors in the commission's activities.

The organization includes a clear leadership structure, with the Minister of Culture serving as the head of the commission, and the Minister of Education as his deputy, along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Media, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Research and Development and Innovation Authority, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, ensuring that the rank of commission members is no less than the fifteenth rank or its equivalent.

The organization also grants extensive powers to the Secretary-General of the commission, who represents the commission both domestically and internationally, supervises the implementation of policies and plans, submits periodic performance reports, oversees the preparation of studies and research, signs agreements and protocols, and forms technical committees and working groups from within the commission or from external specialists, ensuring the highest level of application of the commission's objectives.

The commission's resources are allocated in the ministry's budget, in addition to grants, donations, and scholarships, and the commission's funds are subject to deposit in the Saudi Central Bank with the possibility of opening additional accounts at licensed banks. An annual detailed report is submitted to the ministry within 60 days from the end of the fiscal year, including achievements, challenges, and suggestions for improving workflow.

The regulation stipulates holding periodic meetings at least twice a year, with the possibility of using technology for remote meetings, and decisions can be made by consensus or circulation according to regulations, to ensure efficient and flexible workflow while maintaining transparency and accountability.

This organization comes as part of transforming the commission into a leading Saudi strategic platform for developing cultural and scientific policies, activating the Kingdom's participation in international organizations, and supporting national personnel, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position as a key player in the international landscape of education, culture, and science.