رأس رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد رئيس مجلس وحدة التحقيق والادعاء الجنائي مازن الكهموس، الجلسة الأولى لمجلس وحدة التحقيق والادعاء الجنائي التي عُقدت في مقر الهيئة أمس (الخميس)، بحضور أعضاء المجلس.
ورفع باسمه واسم أعضاء المجلس أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتسمية أعضاء المجلس والدعم غير المحدود من القيادة للهيئة بشكل عام؛ مما يمكّنها من أداء أعمالها وتحقيق أهدافها.
وهنأ الكهموس رئيس وحدة التحقيق والادعاء الجنائي نائب رئيس المجلس الشيخ عبدالعزيز عبداللطيف الطريقي، وأعضاء المجلس بهذه المناسبة، متمنيًا لهم التوفيق في أداء مهمات المجلس ومسؤولياته.
من جانبه، أوضح الأمين العام لمجلس الوحدة سعد محمد بن صويلح، في ختام الاجتماع، أن المجلس أقر عددًا من القواعد والإجراءات التي تنظّم الأعمال المناطة باختصاص المجلس المتصلة بالشؤون الوظيفية لأعضاء الوحدة، بما يضمن الاستقلال التام لأعضاء الوحدة، واستعرض عددًا من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال المجلس واتخذ بشأنها القرارات اللازمة.
The head of the Anti-Corruption Commission and Chairman of the Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Unit, Mazen Al-Kahmous, chaired the first session of the Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Unit Council held at the commission's headquarters yesterday (Thursday), with the presence of council members.
On behalf of himself and the council members, he expressed the highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince on the occasion of the royal decree appointing the council members and the unlimited support from the leadership for the commission in general; which enables it to perform its duties and achieve its goals.
Al-Kahmous congratulated the head of the Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Unit, Vice Chairman of the Council Sheikh Abdulaziz Abdulatif Al-Turaiki, and the council members on this occasion, wishing them success in fulfilling the council's tasks and responsibilities.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Unit Council, Saad Mohammed bin Suwaileh, clarified at the end of the meeting that the council approved a number of rules and procedures that organize the tasks assigned to the council related to the employment affairs of the unit members, ensuring the complete independence of the unit members, and reviewed several topics listed on the council's agenda and made the necessary decisions regarding them.