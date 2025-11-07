رأس رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد رئيس مجلس وحدة التحقيق والادعاء الجنائي مازن الكهموس، الجلسة الأولى لمجلس وحدة التحقيق والادعاء الجنائي التي عُقدت في مقر الهيئة أمس (الخميس)، بحضور أعضاء المجلس.

ورفع باسمه واسم أعضاء المجلس أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتسمية أعضاء المجلس والدعم غير المحدود من القيادة للهيئة بشكل عام؛ مما يمكّنها من أداء أعمالها وتحقيق أهدافها.

وهنأ الكهموس رئيس وحدة التحقيق والادعاء الجنائي نائب رئيس المجلس الشيخ عبدالعزيز عبداللطيف الطريقي، وأعضاء المجلس بهذه المناسبة، متمنيًا لهم التوفيق في أداء مهمات المجلس ومسؤولياته.

من جانبه، أوضح الأمين العام لمجلس الوحدة سعد محمد بن صويلح، في ختام الاجتماع، أن المجلس أقر عددًا من القواعد والإجراءات التي تنظّم الأعمال المناطة باختصاص المجلس المتصلة بالشؤون الوظيفية لأعضاء الوحدة، بما يضمن الاستقلال التام لأعضاء الوحدة، واستعرض عددًا من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال المجلس واتخذ بشأنها القرارات اللازمة.