The Saudi Psychiatric Association has refuted recent claims circulating through media and social media platforms that link the use of fever reducers (paracetamol-acetaminophen) during pregnancy to an increased likelihood of the child later developing autism spectrum disorder, in addition to unproven recommendations for using the drug "Leucovorin" to treat individuals with autism.

The association clarified in its statement that extensive studies involving 2.5 million pregnant women have not established a causal relationship between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and the incidence of autism spectrum disorder. It emphasized that the medication is considered safe when necessary, and that fever and pain themselves may pose risks to the pregnancy, urging consultation with the treating physician before use and weighing the benefits and risks according to the situation.

Specific Rare Cases

Regarding the drug "Leucovorin," the association confirmed that there is insufficient scientific evidence to support its use as a general treatment for all individuals with autism, noting that its use is limited to specific rare cases known as "folate deficiency in the brain," which are diagnosed through specialized medical evaluation.

The association warned against misleading statements linking vaccinations to autism, affirming that global studies have debunked this claim, and that relying on trustworthy scientific sources and specialized bodies is the safe way to address such issues.

The association stressed that autism is a complex disorder that often arises from multiple genetic factors, rather than a single cause, asserting that blaming mothers or families is unfair. It called for empowering families and supporting them in obtaining appropriate care instead of placing the burden of responsibility on them.

"Okaz" and Communication Doctors

It is worth noting that "Okaz" published in November 2024, in its issue number 21022, an investigation titled "Communication Doctors... How's Health?", which revealed the conflicting health information promoted by some doctors on social media to gain followers without regard for scientific accuracy, highlighting the need for new regulations to organize the publication of medical content, similar to the measures taken by the Media Regulation Authority to curb the excesses of content celebrities in other areas such as flaunting wealth and filming children.