دحضت الجمعية السعودية للطب النفسي، مزاعم متداولة أخيراً عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي تربط بين استخدام خافض الحرارة (الباراسيتامول-أسيتامينوفين) خلال فترة الحمل واحتمال إصابة الطفل لاحقاً باضطراب طيف التوحد، إضافة إلى توصيات غير مثبتة باستخدام دواء «لوكوفورين» لعلاج المصابين بالتوحد.

وأوضحت الجمعية في بيانها، أن الدراسات الواسعة التي شملت 2.5 مليون حامل لم تثبت وجود علاقة سببية بين استخدام الباراسيتامول أثناء الحمل والإصابة باضطراب طيف التوحد، مؤكدة أن الدواء يُعد آمناً عند الضرورة، وأن الحمّى والألم بحد ذاتهما قد يشكّلان خطراً على الحمل، داعية إلى استشارة الطبيب المعالج قبل الاستخدام وموازنة المنافع والمخاطر حسب الحالة.

حالات نادرة محددة

وفي ما يتعلق بدواء «لوكوفورين»، أكدت الجمعية، عدم وجود أدلة علمية كافية تدعم اعتماده علاجاً عاماً لجميع المصابين بالتوحد، مشيرة إلى أن استخدامه يقتصر على حالات نادرة محددة تُعرف بـ«نقص الفوليت في المخ»، وتُشخَّص ضمن تقييم طبي متخصص.

وحذّرت الجمعية، من التصريحات المضللة التي تربط بين التطعيمات والتوحد، مؤكدة أن الدراسات العالمية دحضت هذا الادعاء، وأن الاعتماد على المصادر العلمية الموثوقة والهيئات المتخصصة هو السبيل الآمن في التعامل مع مثل هذه القضايا.

وشدّدت الجمعية، على أن التوحد اضطراب معقد غالباً ما ينشأ عن عوامل جينية متعددة، وليس نتيجة سبب واحد، مؤكدة أن إلقاء اللوم على الأمهات أو الأسر أمر غير منصف. ودعت إلى تمكين الأسر ودعمها بالحصول على الرعاية المناسبة بدلاً من تحميلها المسؤولية.

«عكاظ».. وأطباء التواصل

يشار إلى أن «عكاظ»، نشرت في نوفمبر 2024م، في عددها رقم 21022، تحقيقاً بعنوان «أطباء التواصل.. كيف الصحة؟»، كشفت فيه تضارب المعلومات الصحية، التي يروّجها بعض الأطباء في مواقع التواصل بهدف حصد المتابعين دون مراعاة الدقة العلمية، ما يعزز الحاجة إلى ضوابط جديدة تنظّم نشر المحتوى الطبي، على غرار ما قامت به هيئة تنظيم الإعلام من إجراءات تحدّ من تجاوزات مشاهير المحتوى في مجالات أخرى كالمباهاة بالمال وتصوير الأبناء.