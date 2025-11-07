أمراض القلب من أبرز التحديات الصحية التي تواجه الإنسان في العصر الحديث، إذ تمثل السبب الأول للوفاة في العالم، كما تُعد تحدياً صحياً جسيماً يواجهه ملايين الأشخاص، لذلك من المهم التعرف على أعراض أمراض القلب للبحث عن التشخيص الدقيق والعلاج الفعال، خصوصاً أن مرض الشريان التاجي يعتبر من أخطر أنواع أمراض القلب، وهو السبب الأول للوفاة، ويُعد أكثر أمراض القلب شيوعاً وفتكاً.
ويسلط العالم الضوء على التوعية من أمراض القلب بتفعيل يوم عالمي (29 سبتمبر من كل عام) لتوعية المجتمع حول أمراض القلب الوعائية والسكتة الدماغية. وتشير الأرقام إلى ارتفاع وتوقع وفاة 23 مليون شخص في 2030، وإلى أنها السبب الرئيسي في وفاة 17.3 مليون شخص كل عام، والأرقام في ارتفاع.
وتقول منظمة الصحة العالمية: إن أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية تُعد سبباً رئيسياً للوفاة عالمياً، وبحسب التقديرات فقد تُوفى نحو 19.8 مليون شخص في 2022م؛ أي ما يمثل نسبة 32% تقريباً من مجموع وفيات العالم؛ منها 85% كانت ناجمة عن النوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية، و38% على الأقل من أصل الوفيات المبكرة (دون سن 70 عاماً)، ويُتوقع بحلول 2030م، أن يصل عدد الوفيات إلى 23 مليون شخص في جميع أنحاء العالم.
3 حبات أسبرين تكفي
استشاري القسطرة التداخلية والهيكلية للقلب بمستشفى الملك فهد العام الاستاذ الدكتور صالح محمد خوج، عرّف الذبحة الصدرية بأنها ألم أو إحساس بالثقل وسط الصدر نتيجة ضيق شرايين القلب وضيق الشرايين، أو ارتجاع في صمامات القلب، واعتلال في ضربات القلب، والتهاب في غشاء القلب.
وبالتأكيد لنمط الحياة الصحي دور كبير في الإصابة بأمراض القلب والمحافظة على سلامتها، من خلال الغذاء الصحي، وممارسة الرياضة، والبعد عن التدخين.
وللتفريق بين الذبحة الصدرية المستقرة وغير المستقرة من خلال الألم؛ قال استشاري القسطرة التداخلية والهيكلية للقلب الدكتور خوج لـ«عكاظ»: المستقرة تتحسن بعد دقائق قليلة من الراحة من المجهود المبذول، فيما تستمر غير المستقرة لأكثر من نصف ساعة، وتستوجب إعطاء المريض ثلاث حبات أسبرين، وحبة موسعة للشرايين توضع تحت اللسان والتوجه إلى طوارئ المستشفى للمعالجة.
الطقس الحار و«السكتة»
استشاري القلب الدكتورة سلاف عبدالرحمن، توضح لـ«عكاظ»، أن الذبحة الصدرية ليس لها جنس أو عمر، فهي تأتي الإنسان في أي لحظة طالما كان يحمل أسباب حدوثها، والدراسات والوقائع تشير إلى أن الذكور أكثر إصابة بها من النساء، وبالذات من هم تحت الـ60، فيما تصيب النساء قبل انقطاع الطمث، ويجتمع الجنسان في أسباب واحدة وهي الإصابة بمرض السكري، أو الضغط، أو ارتفاع الكولسترول الضار، ومع ذلك فهذه العوامل تعتبر من العوامل التي يمكن السيطرة عليها، ويمكن للإنسان التنبه لها من علامات الشعور أو الإحساس بآلام شديدة في وسط الصدر، أو ضغط شديد أو ثقل أو حرارة قد تمتد للعنق، أو اليد اليسرى، مع إحساس بالقيء والغثيان والتعرق، أو ألم في فم المعدة، أو الفتور خصوصاً مصابي السكر.
وأضافت استشارية القلب الدكتورة سلاف، أن الطقس شديد الحرارة من أسباب الإصابة بجلطات القلب والمخ، ويمكن تجنّب ذلك بشرب الكثير من السوائل بعد الإفطار، وعدم الخروج والتعرض للطقس الحار، أما الصيام مباشره بعد الجلطة المكتملة وغير الكاملة فذلك يعتمد على حالة كل مريض وحالة عضلة القلب، ولا بد للمريض من مراجعة الطبيب لتحديد إمكانية الصوم من عدمه.
وحذرت استشارية القلب الدكتورة سلاف، من التوتر الشديد المصاحب لبعض الوظائف والضغوطات التي قد تؤدي الى الإصابة بأمراض القلب والذبحات الصدرية.
كيف تفرق بين «الدوختين»؟
استشاري أمراض القلب والقسطرة بمستشفى الملك فهد بجدة الدكتور علي الغامدي قال لـ«عكاظ»: إن أعراض أمراض القلب تتشابه كثيراً، وغالباً ما تكون ألماً حاداً في الصدر يتفاوت في الشدة، ولكنها تتشابه في بعضها منها ضيق النفس عند الحركة أو القيام بمجهود، وقد يتطور ليصبح ضيق النفس حتى عند الراحة، مع ضعف عام ونهجان، والإحساس بالهبوط أو «الدوخة»، والاختلافات بين الأشخاص تكون حسب نوع المرض الأساسي للقلب إلا أن مرض سكر الدم قد يجعل المريض لا يختبر ألم الصدر بشكل واضح كما يعاني منه الآخرون، لذلك مريض السكر قد يعاني من آلام مبهمة في الصدر والبطن.
وللتفريق بين أعراض أمراض القلب والأمراض الأخرى إضافة إلى الأعراض السابقة يجب إجراء الفحوصات الطبية اللازمة ومنها الفحوصات المخبرية، والتخطيط لرسم القلب، والتصوير بالأشعة التلفزيونية، وغيرها من أشعة مقطعية، أو رنين مغناطيسي، وصولاً للقسطرة القلبية، ودراسات كهربائية القلب.
«كرت أصفر» لمحبي الملح!
استشاري أمراض القلب والقسطرة الدكتور الغامدي، أوضح أن ألم القلب الناتج عن نقص التروية يقع بشكل أساسي في منتصف الصدر، ويميل للجزء الأيسر من الصدر، ويمتد إلى الكتف الأيسر أو الفك أو الذراع اليسرى، ويكون ألماً شديداً قابضاً على الصدر أو ضغط شديد، وجميع أمراض القلب تعتبر خطيرة سواء أمراض الشرايين، أو أمراض عضلة القلب، أو كهربائية القلب وغيرها، والذي يحدد الخطورة هو مستوى وشده تقدم المرض، إذ إن أغلبها في الحالات المتقدمة قد تسبب الوفاة.
موضحا أن أمراض القلب غالباً ترتبط مع التقدم في العمر وتكون مصاحبة لعوامل خطرة مثل الضغط، والسكر، والتدخين، وارتفاع نسبة الدهون، وغيرها من العوامل الوراثية أو الجينية التي قد يتم اكتشافها في سن مبكرة، ومع ذلك تشكل النسبة الأقل بين أمراض القلب، كما توجد حمى القلب الروماتيزمية التي قد يتعرض لها الشخص في سن مبكرة، نتيجة تعرض أحد صمامات القلب للالتهاب.
وأوضح الغامدي أن من أسباب أمراض القلب الصمامية أسباب خلقية وراثية يتغير فيها شكل الصمام، ومنها ما يكون بعد الإصابة بجلطة في القلب، وقد يكون أيضاً نتيجة التقدم في العمر، وزيادة تكلس الصمام، لكن أكثر أسباب الأمراض الصمامية شيوعاً هي المضاعفات المصاحبة للإصابة بالحمى الروماتيزمية التي تؤثر في تركيبة ومرونة الصمام.
ويحذر استشاري أمراض القلب والقسطرة الدكتور الغامدي، من تناول كميات كبيرة من ملح الطعام، لارتباط ارتفاع الملح بالتعرض للإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم الذي قد يكون من المضاعفات الخطيرة، فعند إصابة المريض بضعف في عضلة القلب ونقص في كفاءة القلب، فإنه يُنصح بالتقليل من تناول الملح في الأكل أو الامتناع تماماً عنه، إذ إن الملح يتسبب في زيادة امتصاص الماء للدم، وبالتالي زيادة كمية السوائل بالجسم وخطورة ترسبها في الرئتين والبطن.
سكتتان.. دماغية وقلبية
استشاري أمراض القلب والقسطرة الدكتور الغامدي، أشار إلى أن الإصابة بمرض القلب الروماتيزمي تكون نتيجة التعرض لالتهاب بكتيري بسبب مضاعفات على أحد صمامات القلب، وتغير تركيبة الصمام، ما يتسبب في الضيق أو الارتجاع، وقد يحتاج الأمر إلى تدخلات جراحية لتصحيح وضع الصمام أو تغييره، والسبيل إلى تخفيف أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية يكون بالوقاية أولاً من العوامل الأساسية المسببة لأمراض القلب، كارتفاع ضغط الدم، والسكر، وارتفاع نسبة الدهون، والتدخين، والسمنة وعدم الالتزام بالأكل الصحي، وعند الإصابة بأحد الأمراض السابقة أو أحد أمراض القلب لا بد من الالتزام بالعلاجات الضرورية واتباع نصائح الأطباء.
وأوضح أن السكتة القلبية تعني توقف القلب المفاجئ، بأن يحدث جمود للجسم كاملاً، وهبوط وتوقف الدورة الدموية، وغياب كامل عن الوعي. والسكتة الدماغية تختلف عن السكتة القلبية فالدماغية قد يصاحبها ضعف، أو شلل نصفي، أو نقص في الوعي والإدراك، أو غياب كامل عن الوعي، أو صعوبة في الكلام، أو التنميل في بعض أجزاء الجسم، فيما يصاحب النوبة القلبية عادة ألم شديد في الصدر، مع تعرق شديد، وقيء، وضعف في الجسم.
هل تشعر بألم في الفكّ؟
أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب والرعاية المركزة الأستاذ الدكتور محمد فوزي عبدالعليم قال لـ«عكاظ»: إن الذبحة الصدرية ألم أو انزعاج في الصدر يحدث عندما لا تحصل عضلة القلب (العضلة القلبية) على كمية كافية من الأكسجين، نتيجة نقص تدفق الدم إليها، وتُعد أحد أعراض مرض الشريان التاجي، وهو من أكثر أمراض القلب شيوعاً، والسبب الرئيسي عادة لتضيّق أو انسداد الشرايين التاجية التي تغذي القلب بالدم، تراكم الدهون (الكوليسترول) على جدران الشرايين أو ما يعرف بـ(تصلّب الشرايين). ومن أعراض الذبحة الصدرية الشائعة ألم أو ضغط أو ثقل في منتصف الصدر، قد يمتد إلى الذراع اليسرى أو كلتا الذراعين، ألم في الرقبة أو الفك أو الظهر أو المعدة، ضيق في التنفّس، تعرّق بارد، غثيان أو دوخة، وعادة يستمر الألم بضع دقائق ويزول بالراحة، أو باستخدام أدوية مثل النيتروغليسيرين.
والذبحة الصدرية هي أنواع؛ منها المستقرة وتحدث عند بذل مجهود أو انفعال، تختفي عند الراحة أو تناول الدواء، فيما قد تحدث الذبحة غير المستقرة أثناء الراحة أو دون سبب واضح، وتدوم لفترة أطول ولا تزول بسهولة، وتُعد حالة طارئة وقد تكون مقدّمة لنوبة قلبية.
أما الذبحة المتغيرة (برنزميتال) فتحدث بسبب تشنج مؤقت في الشرايين التاجية، وقد تظهر أثناء الراحة أو النوم. وعلاج الذبحات الصدرية يكمن في تغيير نمط الحياة من خلال التوقف عن التدخين، تقليل الدهون، ممارسة الرياضة، ضبط السكر والضغط، مع تناول أدوية يوصي بها الطبيب المختص ومنها النيتروغليسيرين، والأسبرين، وأدوية خفض الكوليسترول، أو موسعات الشرايين.
وتحتاج بعض الحالات إلى تدخل بإجراء قسطرة للقلب أو تركيب دعامة أو عملية جراحية لتوصيل الشرايين.
التوتر.. التدخين.. تصلب الشرايين
أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب والرعاية المركزة الأستاذ الدكتور فوزي أوضح، أن من أهم الأمراض والحالات التي تؤدي إلى الإصابة بالذبحة الصدرية؛ أمراض الشرايين التاجية وتصلب الشرايين التاجية وهي الأكثر الأسباب شيوعاً وتحدث نتيجة تراكم الدهون والكوليسترول (اللويحات) داخل جدران الشرايين، ما يضيّقها ويقلل تدفق الدم إلى القلب، وتشنج الشريان التاجي الذي يُحدِث انقباضاً مؤقتاً في جدار الشريان حتى دون وجود انسداد دهني وقد ينتج عن التدخين، التوتر، أو تعاطي المخدرات.
ويشير أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب الدكتور فوزي، إلى وجود أمراض أو حالات تزيد خطر الإصابة بالذبحة؛ منها ارتفاع ضغط الدم الذي يزيد الجهد على القلب ويُسرّع تصلب الشرايين، فيما يتسبب الكوليسترول والدهون الثلاثية في ارتفاع ترسب الدهون داخل الشرايين، ويؤدي داء السكري إلى تلف الأوعية الدموية وتسريع التصلب، وتتسبب السمنة وقلّة النشاط البدني في زيادة العبء على القلب وارتفاع الدهون، بينما يؤدي فقر الدم الشديد أو أمراض الرئة المزمنة إلى التقليل من كمية الأكسجين المتاحة للقلب، بينما يعيق تضيق أو انسداد صمامات القلب (خصوصاً الصمام الأبهري) تدفق الدم ويجبر القلب على العمل بجهد أكبر، ويزيد فرط نشاط الغدة الدرقية أو التوتر النفسي الشديد من احتياجات القلب للأكسجين.
30 دقيقة رياضة
أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب الدكتور فوزي، أشار إلى عوامل خطرة غير مباشرة تتسبب في الإصابة منها التاريخ العائلي لأمراض القلب، والتقدم في العمر (بعد سن الـ50). ومن أهم طرق الوقاية التوقف عن التدخين، واتباع نظام غذائي صحي للقلب، والتقليل من الدهون المشبعة والمتحولة مثل المقليات والدهون الحيوانية، والإكثار من تناول الخضروات، والفواكه، والحبوب الكاملة، والبروتينات الصحية كالسمك والبقوليات، والتقليل من الملح لتجنب ارتفاع ضغط الدم، وأهمية ممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام، ومحاولة ممارسة المشي أو السباحة أو أي نشاط بدني معتدل لمدة 30 دقيقة معظم أيام الأسبوع بعد استشارة الطبيب، إن كانت هناك مشاكل قلبية، والحفاظ على وزن صحي، فالسمنة تزيد من ضغط الدم والكوليسترول، ما يرفع خطر الذبحة الصدرية، مع ضرورة التحكم في عوامل الخطر من خلال ضبط ضغط الدم بقياس الضغط بانتظام واتباع تعليمات الطبيب، والتحكم في الكوليسترول بتناول أطعمة قليلة الكوليسترول، وقد يحتاج الأمر أحياناً إلى أدوية خافضة للدهون، مع ضبط سكر الدم وإدارة التوتر والضغوط النفسية بممارسة التأمل أو تمارين التنفس أو أي نشاط يساعد على الاسترخاء، والالتزام بالعلاج الطبي بتناول الأدوية التي يصفها الطبيب مثل الأسبرين، أو أدوية الكوليسترول، أو أدوية ضغط الدم، وتناولها بانتظام دون التوقف عن أي دواء دون استشارة الطبيب.
أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب الدكتور فوزي، نصح كل من يشعر بألم أو ضغط شديد في الصدر يمتد إلى الذراع أو الفك أو الظهر، أو ضيق في التنفس، أو تعرّق شديد، أو غثيان، أن يطلب المساعدة الطبية فوراً، فهذه قد تكون علامات نوبة قلبية، ويجب الاتصال بالإسعاف فوراً.
نصف مليون حالة في كل عام
وفقاً لأحدث الإحصاءات، يُقدّر عدد المصابين بأمراض القلب في السعودية بنحو نصف مليون شخص سنوياً؛ أي ما يقارب 500 ألف حالة جديدة كل عام، وأشارت دراسة إلى أن نسبة السكان السعوديين (بعمر 15 سنة فأكثر) الذين تم تشخيصهم بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية تبلغ 1.6% من إجمالي السكان، وهو ما يُقدر بنحو 236,815 شخصاً حتى منتصف 2024م، وهذه الأرقام تعكس تحدياً صحياً كبيراً، خصوصاً أن أمراض القلب والشرايين تمثل نحو 45% من أسباب الوفاة في السعودية، ومن أبرز عوامل الخطورة المرتبطة بها؛ السمنة، السكري، ارتفاع الكولسترول، قلّة النشاط البدني.
ووفقاً لنتائج نشرة إحصاء صادرة من الهيئة العامة للإحصاء 2024م، أظهرت نتائج النشرة أن 95% من البالغين (15 سنة فأكثر) لديهم أحد الأمراض المزمنة، وكان من أبرز الأمراض المزمنة (السكري 9.1%، ضغط الدم 7.9%، الكوليسترول 3.6%، أمراض القلب والشرايين 1.5%، أمراض السرطان 0.6%). وبحسب وزارة الصحة، فإن الرجال أكثر عرضة للإصابة بالنوبات القلبية من النساء، ويتعرضون لهجمات في وقت مبكر من الحياة، وإن أمراض القلب التاجية والذبحة الصدرية هي علامة تحذير على احتمال التعرض لخطر الإصابة بنوبة قلبية أو سكتة دماغية، ومن خلال العلاج والتغيير إلى نمط الحياة الصحي، من الممكن السيطرة على الذبحة الصدرية وتقليل مخاطر هذه المشاكل الأكثر خطورة.
45 % رحلوا بمرض القلب!
استشاري أمراض القلب وقصور القلب ورئيس جمعية القلب السعودية الدكتور وليد الحبيب، كشف خلال فعاليات الاجتماع العلمي السنوي للجمعية، «أن المملكة تحتضن 42 مركزاً متخصصاً في أمراض وجراحات القلب، منها 24 مركزاً تابعاً لوزارة الصحة، إلى جانب مراكز مرجعية كبرى في المستشفيات الجامعية والعسكرية والقطاع الخاص. ويعمل في هذه المراكز نحو 2,125 طبيب قلب وفق إحصاءات وزارة الصحة 2022م، إضافة إلى ما يقارب 150 جرّاح قلب بين استشاريين واختصاصيين، منهم 53 جرّاحاً ممارساً فعلياً، ما يعكس حجم الاستثمار الوطني في صحة القلب، وتجسيد الكفاءات السعودية المؤهلة في هذا القطاع الحيوي».
فيما كشف رئيس المركز الوطني للقلب الدكتور عادل طاش، «أن أمراض القلب تتزايد بشكل متسارع في السعودية في الآونة الأخيرة، وبلغ عدد المصابين قرابة نصف مليون سنوياً، وهذا مكلف على الدولة التي تصرف مقابل تلك الأعداد 10 مليارات ريال. وأضاف أن الذين يعانون من أمراض القلب يشكلون 45% من المتوفين في السعودية»، وعزا الأسباب إلى عوامل عدة من أبرزها؛ السمنة والسكري وارتفاع الكولسترول وقلّة النشاط البدني. وقال إنه «تم اكتشاف جهاز إلكتروني لحساب خطورة أمراض القلب والشرايين وعُمّم على جميع القطاعات الصحية وتحديداً على أطباء الرعاية الأولية، وتم استخدامه على 3 آلاف حالة، وتبين أن 15% كانوا يعانون من خطورة أمراض القلب والشرايين».
Cardiovascular diseases are among the most significant health challenges facing humanity in the modern era, as they represent the leading cause of death worldwide. They also pose a serious health challenge for millions of people. Therefore, it is important to recognize the symptoms of heart diseases to seek accurate diagnosis and effective treatment, especially since coronary artery disease is considered one of the most dangerous types of heart diseases, being the primary cause of death and the most common and fatal heart condition.
The world highlights awareness of heart diseases by activating a global day (September 29 of each year) to educate the community about cardiovascular diseases and strokes. Statistics indicate a rise and a projected death toll of 23 million people by 2030, with these diseases being the main cause of death for 17.3 million people each year, and the numbers are on the rise.
The World Health Organization states that cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death globally. According to estimates, around 19.8 million people may have died in 2022, representing approximately 32% of total global deaths; of these, 85% were due to heart attacks and strokes, and at least 38% of premature deaths (under the age of 70) were expected to reach 23 million worldwide by 2030.
3 Aspirin Tablets Are Enough
Professor Dr. Saleh Mohammed Khawj, an interventional and structural cardiology consultant at King Fahd General Hospital, defined angina as pain or a feeling of heaviness in the center of the chest due to narrowing of the heart arteries, valve regurgitation, arrhythmias, or inflammation of the heart membrane.
Certainly, a healthy lifestyle plays a significant role in the occurrence of heart diseases and maintaining their health, through healthy nutrition, exercising, and avoiding smoking.
To differentiate between stable and unstable angina based on pain, Dr. Khawj told "Okaz": stable angina improves after a few minutes of rest from exertion, while unstable angina lasts for more than half an hour, requiring the patient to take three aspirin tablets and a vasodilator placed under the tongue and to head to the hospital's emergency department for treatment.
Hot Weather and "Stroke"
Cardiology consultant Dr. Slaf Abdulrahman explained to "Okaz" that angina does not have a gender or age; it can strike anyone at any moment as long as they carry the risk factors for its occurrence. Studies and incidents indicate that males are more susceptible to it than females, especially those under 60, while women are affected before menopause. Both genders share common risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, or high levels of harmful cholesterol. However, these factors are considered controllable, and individuals can be alerted to signs of severe pain in the center of the chest, or severe pressure or heaviness or heat that may extend to the neck or left arm, accompanied by feelings of vomiting, nausea, sweating, or pain in the stomach, or fatigue, especially among diabetics.
Dr. Slaf added that extremely hot weather is one of the causes of heart and brain strokes, and this can be avoided by drinking plenty of fluids after breaking the fast and not going out and exposing oneself to the hot weather. As for fasting immediately after a completed or incomplete stroke, it depends on the condition of each patient and the state of the heart muscle, and patients must consult a doctor to determine the possibility of fasting.
Dr. Slaf warned against severe stress associated with certain jobs and pressures that may lead to heart diseases and angina.
How to Differentiate Between "Dizzinesses"?
Cardiology and catheterization consultant Dr. Ali Al-Ghamdi told "Okaz": The symptoms of heart diseases are very similar, often presenting as sharp chest pain that varies in intensity, but they share some symptoms such as shortness of breath during movement or exertion, which may develop to shortness of breath even at rest, along with general weakness, palpitations, and feelings of faintness or "dizziness." The differences between individuals depend on the underlying type of heart disease; however, diabetes may cause the patient not to experience chest pain as clearly as others do, so a diabetic patient may suffer from vague pains in the chest and abdomen.
To differentiate between the symptoms of heart diseases and other conditions, in addition to the previous symptoms, necessary medical tests should be conducted, including laboratory tests, electrocardiograms, ultrasound imaging, and other CT scans or MRIs, leading to cardiac catheterization and electrophysiological studies.
"A Yellow Card" for Salt Lovers!
Cardiology and catheterization consultant Dr. Al-Ghamdi explained that heart pain resulting from ischemia primarily occurs in the middle of the chest, leaning towards the left side, extending to the left shoulder, jaw, or left arm, and is a severe, constricting pain in the chest or intense pressure. All heart diseases are considered serious, whether they are related to arteries, heart muscle, or electrical issues, and the level and severity of disease progression determine the risk, as most advanced cases may lead to death.
He clarified that heart diseases are often associated with aging and are accompanied by risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, high fat levels, and other genetic or hereditary factors that may be discovered at an early age. However, they represent a smaller percentage among heart diseases, while rheumatic heart fever can affect a person at a young age due to inflammation of one of the heart valves.
Dr. Al-Ghamdi explained that the causes of valvular heart diseases include congenital hereditary factors that change the shape of the valve, some occurring after a heart attack, and may also result from aging and increased calcification of the valve. However, the most common causes of valvular diseases are the complications associated with rheumatic fever that affect the structure and elasticity of the valve.
Dr. Al-Ghamdi warns against consuming large amounts of table salt, as high salt intake is linked to hypertension, which can be a serious complication. When a patient suffers from heart muscle weakness and decreased heart efficiency, it is advised to reduce salt intake in food or completely avoid it, as salt causes increased water absorption into the blood, thereby increasing the amount of fluids in the body and the risk of accumulation in the lungs and abdomen.
Two Strokes: Cerebral and Cardiac
Cardiology and catheterization consultant Dr. Al-Ghamdi pointed out that rheumatic heart disease results from bacterial infection due to complications affecting one of the heart valves, altering the valve's structure, causing narrowing or regurgitation, which may require surgical interventions to correct or replace the valve. The way to alleviate cardiovascular diseases is primarily through prevention of the underlying risk factors for heart diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, high fat levels, smoking, obesity, and non-compliance with healthy eating. When suffering from one of the previous diseases or any heart disease, it is essential to adhere to necessary treatments and follow doctors' advice.
He clarified that cardiac arrest means sudden cessation of the heart, resulting in complete body rigidity, collapse, and cessation of blood circulation, with complete loss of consciousness. A stroke differs from cardiac arrest; a stroke may be accompanied by weakness, or hemiplegia, or decreased awareness and cognition, or complete loss of consciousness, or difficulty speaking, or numbness in some parts of the body, while a heart attack is usually accompanied by severe chest pain, with intense sweating, vomiting, and weakness in the body.
Do You Feel Pain in the Jaw?
Professor of Critical Cardiac Care and Intensive Care Dr. Mohamed Fawzi Abdel-Aleem told "Okaz": Angina is pain or discomfort in the chest that occurs when the heart muscle does not receive enough oxygen due to reduced blood flow to it. It is one of the symptoms of coronary artery disease, which is one of the most common heart diseases and is usually caused by narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, due to the accumulation of fats (cholesterol) on the walls of the arteries, known as atherosclerosis. Common symptoms of angina include pain or pressure or heaviness in the middle of the chest, which may extend to the left arm or both arms, pain in the neck, jaw, back, or stomach, shortness of breath, cold sweating, nausea, or dizziness, and the pain usually lasts for a few minutes and subsides with rest or by using medications such as nitroglycerin.
Angina has types; stable angina occurs during exertion or emotional stress and disappears with rest or medication, while unstable angina may occur at rest or without a clear reason, lasts longer, and does not easily subside, and is considered an emergency condition that may precede a heart attack.
As for variant angina (Prinzmetal), it occurs due to temporary spasm in the coronary arteries and may appear during rest or sleep. The treatment for angina lies in lifestyle changes, including quitting smoking, reducing fats, exercising, controlling blood sugar and pressure, along with taking medications recommended by the specialist doctor, including nitroglycerin, aspirin, cholesterol-lowering medications, or vasodilators.
Some cases may require intervention through cardiac catheterization, stent placement, or surgical procedures to bypass the arteries.
Stress... Smoking... Atherosclerosis
Professor of Critical Cardiac Care Dr. Fawzi explained that among the most important diseases and conditions leading to angina are coronary artery diseases and atherosclerosis, which are the most common causes and occur due to the accumulation of fats and cholesterol (plaques) inside the arterial walls, narrowing them and reducing blood flow to the heart. Coronary artery spasm causes temporary contraction in the artery wall even without fatty blockage and may result from smoking, stress, or drug use.
Professor Fawzi points out that there are diseases or conditions that increase the risk of angina, including hypertension, which increases the workload on the heart and accelerates atherosclerosis, while cholesterol and triglycerides cause increased fat deposits within the arteries. Diabetes leads to vascular damage and accelerates atherosclerosis, while obesity and lack of physical activity increase the burden on the heart and raise fat levels. Severe anemia or chronic lung diseases reduce the amount of oxygen available to the heart, while narrowing or blockage of heart valves (especially the aortic valve) impedes blood flow and forces the heart to work harder. Hyperthyroidism or severe psychological stress increases the heart's oxygen demands.
30 Minutes of Exercise
Professor Fawzi indicated that there are indirect risk factors that contribute to the occurrence of heart disease, including family history of heart diseases and aging (after the age of 50). Among the most important preventive measures are quitting smoking, following a heart-healthy diet, reducing saturated and trans fats such as fried foods and animal fats, increasing the intake of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy proteins like fish and legumes, reducing salt intake to avoid hypertension, and the importance of regular physical activity, attempting to walk, swim, or engage in any moderate physical activity for 30 minutes most days of the week after consulting a doctor if there are heart problems, and maintaining a healthy weight, as obesity increases blood pressure and cholesterol, raising the risk of angina. It is also essential to control risk factors by regularly measuring blood pressure and following doctors' instructions, managing cholesterol by consuming low-cholesterol foods, and sometimes requiring cholesterol-lowering medications, controlling blood sugar, and managing stress and psychological pressures through meditation, breathing exercises, or any activity that helps relaxation, and adhering to medical treatment by taking the medications prescribed by the doctor, such as aspirin, cholesterol medications, or blood pressure medications, and taking them regularly without stopping any medication without consulting the doctor.
Professor Fawzi advised anyone experiencing severe pain or pressure in the chest extending to the arm or jaw or back, or shortness of breath, or severe sweating, or nausea, to seek medical help immediately, as these may be signs of a heart attack, and one should call for emergency assistance immediately.
Half a Million Cases Every Year
According to the latest statistics, the number of people with heart diseases in Saudi Arabia is estimated at around half a million annually; that is, approximately 500,000 new cases each year. A study indicated that the percentage of Saudi citizens (aged 15 years and older) diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases is 1.6% of the total population, which is estimated at about 236,815 people by mid-2024. These figures reflect a significant health challenge, especially since heart and vascular diseases account for about 45% of causes of death in Saudi Arabia, with obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and lack of physical activity being among the most prominent risk factors associated with them.
According to the results of a statistical bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics in 2024, the results showed that 95% of adults (15 years and older) have one of the chronic diseases, with the most prominent chronic diseases being (diabetes 9.1%, hypertension 7.9%, cholesterol 3.6%, heart and vascular diseases 1.5%, cancer 0.6%). According to the Ministry of Health, men are more prone to heart attacks than women and experience them earlier in life, and coronary artery diseases and angina are warning signs of the potential risk of heart attack or stroke. Through treatment and lifestyle changes, it is possible to control angina and reduce the risks of these more serious problems.
45% Died from Heart Disease!
Cardiology and heart failure consultant and President of the Saudi Heart Association Dr. Walid Al-Habib revealed during the annual scientific meeting of the association that "the Kingdom hosts 42 specialized centers for heart diseases and surgeries, including 24 centers affiliated with the Ministry of Health, in addition to major referral centers in university hospitals, military hospitals, and the private sector. Approximately 2,125 cardiologists work in these centers according to the Ministry of Health's statistics for 2022, in addition to nearly 150 heart surgeons, including 53 actively practicing surgeons, reflecting the scale of national investment in heart health and embodying qualified Saudi competencies in this vital sector."
Meanwhile, the head of the National Heart Center Dr. Adel Tash revealed that "heart diseases have been rapidly increasing in Saudi Arabia recently, with the number of patients reaching nearly half a million annually, which is costly for the state, which spends 10 billion riyals for those numbers. He added that those suffering from heart diseases constitute 45% of the deceased in Saudi Arabia," attributing the reasons to several factors, most notably; obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and lack of physical activity. He stated that "an electronic device has been developed to calculate the risk of heart and vascular diseases, which has been distributed across all health sectors, specifically to primary care physicians, and it has been used on 3,000 cases, revealing that 15% were at risk of heart and vascular diseases."