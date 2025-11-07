Cardiovascular diseases are among the most significant health challenges facing humanity in the modern era, as they represent the leading cause of death worldwide. They also pose a serious health challenge for millions of people. Therefore, it is important to recognize the symptoms of heart diseases to seek accurate diagnosis and effective treatment, especially since coronary artery disease is considered one of the most dangerous types of heart diseases, being the primary cause of death and the most common and fatal heart condition.

The world highlights awareness of heart diseases by activating a global day (September 29 of each year) to educate the community about cardiovascular diseases and strokes. Statistics indicate a rise and a projected death toll of 23 million people by 2030, with these diseases being the main cause of death for 17.3 million people each year, and the numbers are on the rise.

The World Health Organization states that cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death globally. According to estimates, around 19.8 million people may have died in 2022, representing approximately 32% of total global deaths; of these, 85% were due to heart attacks and strokes, and at least 38% of premature deaths (under the age of 70) were expected to reach 23 million worldwide by 2030.

3 Aspirin Tablets Are Enough

Professor Dr. Saleh Mohammed Khawj, an interventional and structural cardiology consultant at King Fahd General Hospital, defined angina as pain or a feeling of heaviness in the center of the chest due to narrowing of the heart arteries, valve regurgitation, arrhythmias, or inflammation of the heart membrane.

Certainly, a healthy lifestyle plays a significant role in the occurrence of heart diseases and maintaining their health, through healthy nutrition, exercising, and avoiding smoking.

To differentiate between stable and unstable angina based on pain, Dr. Khawj told "Okaz": stable angina improves after a few minutes of rest from exertion, while unstable angina lasts for more than half an hour, requiring the patient to take three aspirin tablets and a vasodilator placed under the tongue and to head to the hospital's emergency department for treatment.

Hot Weather and "Stroke"

Cardiology consultant Dr. Slaf Abdulrahman explained to "Okaz" that angina does not have a gender or age; it can strike anyone at any moment as long as they carry the risk factors for its occurrence. Studies and incidents indicate that males are more susceptible to it than females, especially those under 60, while women are affected before menopause. Both genders share common risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, or high levels of harmful cholesterol. However, these factors are considered controllable, and individuals can be alerted to signs of severe pain in the center of the chest, or severe pressure or heaviness or heat that may extend to the neck or left arm, accompanied by feelings of vomiting, nausea, sweating, or pain in the stomach, or fatigue, especially among diabetics.

Dr. Slaf added that extremely hot weather is one of the causes of heart and brain strokes, and this can be avoided by drinking plenty of fluids after breaking the fast and not going out and exposing oneself to the hot weather. As for fasting immediately after a completed or incomplete stroke, it depends on the condition of each patient and the state of the heart muscle, and patients must consult a doctor to determine the possibility of fasting.

Dr. Slaf warned against severe stress associated with certain jobs and pressures that may lead to heart diseases and angina.

How to Differentiate Between "Dizzinesses"?

Cardiology and catheterization consultant Dr. Ali Al-Ghamdi told "Okaz": The symptoms of heart diseases are very similar, often presenting as sharp chest pain that varies in intensity, but they share some symptoms such as shortness of breath during movement or exertion, which may develop to shortness of breath even at rest, along with general weakness, palpitations, and feelings of faintness or "dizziness." The differences between individuals depend on the underlying type of heart disease; however, diabetes may cause the patient not to experience chest pain as clearly as others do, so a diabetic patient may suffer from vague pains in the chest and abdomen.

To differentiate between the symptoms of heart diseases and other conditions, in addition to the previous symptoms, necessary medical tests should be conducted, including laboratory tests, electrocardiograms, ultrasound imaging, and other CT scans or MRIs, leading to cardiac catheterization and electrophysiological studies.

"A Yellow Card" for Salt Lovers!

Cardiology and catheterization consultant Dr. Al-Ghamdi explained that heart pain resulting from ischemia primarily occurs in the middle of the chest, leaning towards the left side, extending to the left shoulder, jaw, or left arm, and is a severe, constricting pain in the chest or intense pressure. All heart diseases are considered serious, whether they are related to arteries, heart muscle, or electrical issues, and the level and severity of disease progression determine the risk, as most advanced cases may lead to death.

He clarified that heart diseases are often associated with aging and are accompanied by risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, high fat levels, and other genetic or hereditary factors that may be discovered at an early age. However, they represent a smaller percentage among heart diseases, while rheumatic heart fever can affect a person at a young age due to inflammation of one of the heart valves.

Dr. Al-Ghamdi explained that the causes of valvular heart diseases include congenital hereditary factors that change the shape of the valve, some occurring after a heart attack, and may also result from aging and increased calcification of the valve. However, the most common causes of valvular diseases are the complications associated with rheumatic fever that affect the structure and elasticity of the valve.

Dr. Al-Ghamdi warns against consuming large amounts of table salt, as high salt intake is linked to hypertension, which can be a serious complication. When a patient suffers from heart muscle weakness and decreased heart efficiency, it is advised to reduce salt intake in food or completely avoid it, as salt causes increased water absorption into the blood, thereby increasing the amount of fluids in the body and the risk of accumulation in the lungs and abdomen.

Two Strokes: Cerebral and Cardiac

Cardiology and catheterization consultant Dr. Al-Ghamdi pointed out that rheumatic heart disease results from bacterial infection due to complications affecting one of the heart valves, altering the valve's structure, causing narrowing or regurgitation, which may require surgical interventions to correct or replace the valve. The way to alleviate cardiovascular diseases is primarily through prevention of the underlying risk factors for heart diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, high fat levels, smoking, obesity, and non-compliance with healthy eating. When suffering from one of the previous diseases or any heart disease, it is essential to adhere to necessary treatments and follow doctors' advice.

He clarified that cardiac arrest means sudden cessation of the heart, resulting in complete body rigidity, collapse, and cessation of blood circulation, with complete loss of consciousness. A stroke differs from cardiac arrest; a stroke may be accompanied by weakness, or hemiplegia, or decreased awareness and cognition, or complete loss of consciousness, or difficulty speaking, or numbness in some parts of the body, while a heart attack is usually accompanied by severe chest pain, with intense sweating, vomiting, and weakness in the body.

Do You Feel Pain in the Jaw?

Professor of Critical Cardiac Care and Intensive Care Dr. Mohamed Fawzi Abdel-Aleem told "Okaz": Angina is pain or discomfort in the chest that occurs when the heart muscle does not receive enough oxygen due to reduced blood flow to it. It is one of the symptoms of coronary artery disease, which is one of the most common heart diseases and is usually caused by narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, due to the accumulation of fats (cholesterol) on the walls of the arteries, known as atherosclerosis. Common symptoms of angina include pain or pressure or heaviness in the middle of the chest, which may extend to the left arm or both arms, pain in the neck, jaw, back, or stomach, shortness of breath, cold sweating, nausea, or dizziness, and the pain usually lasts for a few minutes and subsides with rest or by using medications such as nitroglycerin.

Angina has types; stable angina occurs during exertion or emotional stress and disappears with rest or medication, while unstable angina may occur at rest or without a clear reason, lasts longer, and does not easily subside, and is considered an emergency condition that may precede a heart attack.

As for variant angina (Prinzmetal), it occurs due to temporary spasm in the coronary arteries and may appear during rest or sleep. The treatment for angina lies in lifestyle changes, including quitting smoking, reducing fats, exercising, controlling blood sugar and pressure, along with taking medications recommended by the specialist doctor, including nitroglycerin, aspirin, cholesterol-lowering medications, or vasodilators.

Some cases may require intervention through cardiac catheterization, stent placement, or surgical procedures to bypass the arteries.

Stress... Smoking... Atherosclerosis

Professor of Critical Cardiac Care Dr. Fawzi explained that among the most important diseases and conditions leading to angina are coronary artery diseases and atherosclerosis, which are the most common causes and occur due to the accumulation of fats and cholesterol (plaques) inside the arterial walls, narrowing them and reducing blood flow to the heart. Coronary artery spasm causes temporary contraction in the artery wall even without fatty blockage and may result from smoking, stress, or drug use.

Professor Fawzi points out that there are diseases or conditions that increase the risk of angina, including hypertension, which increases the workload on the heart and accelerates atherosclerosis, while cholesterol and triglycerides cause increased fat deposits within the arteries. Diabetes leads to vascular damage and accelerates atherosclerosis, while obesity and lack of physical activity increase the burden on the heart and raise fat levels. Severe anemia or chronic lung diseases reduce the amount of oxygen available to the heart, while narrowing or blockage of heart valves (especially the aortic valve) impedes blood flow and forces the heart to work harder. Hyperthyroidism or severe psychological stress increases the heart's oxygen demands.

30 Minutes of Exercise

Professor Fawzi indicated that there are indirect risk factors that contribute to the occurrence of heart disease, including family history of heart diseases and aging (after the age of 50). Among the most important preventive measures are quitting smoking, following a heart-healthy diet, reducing saturated and trans fats such as fried foods and animal fats, increasing the intake of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy proteins like fish and legumes, reducing salt intake to avoid hypertension, and the importance of regular physical activity, attempting to walk, swim, or engage in any moderate physical activity for 30 minutes most days of the week after consulting a doctor if there are heart problems, and maintaining a healthy weight, as obesity increases blood pressure and cholesterol, raising the risk of angina. It is also essential to control risk factors by regularly measuring blood pressure and following doctors' instructions, managing cholesterol by consuming low-cholesterol foods, and sometimes requiring cholesterol-lowering medications, controlling blood sugar, and managing stress and psychological pressures through meditation, breathing exercises, or any activity that helps relaxation, and adhering to medical treatment by taking the medications prescribed by the doctor, such as aspirin, cholesterol medications, or blood pressure medications, and taking them regularly without stopping any medication without consulting the doctor.

Professor Fawzi advised anyone experiencing severe pain or pressure in the chest extending to the arm or jaw or back, or shortness of breath, or severe sweating, or nausea, to seek medical help immediately, as these may be signs of a heart attack, and one should call for emergency assistance immediately.

Half a Million Cases Every Year

According to the latest statistics, the number of people with heart diseases in Saudi Arabia is estimated at around half a million annually; that is, approximately 500,000 new cases each year. A study indicated that the percentage of Saudi citizens (aged 15 years and older) diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases is 1.6% of the total population, which is estimated at about 236,815 people by mid-2024. These figures reflect a significant health challenge, especially since heart and vascular diseases account for about 45% of causes of death in Saudi Arabia, with obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and lack of physical activity being among the most prominent risk factors associated with them.

According to the results of a statistical bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics in 2024, the results showed that 95% of adults (15 years and older) have one of the chronic diseases, with the most prominent chronic diseases being (diabetes 9.1%, hypertension 7.9%, cholesterol 3.6%, heart and vascular diseases 1.5%, cancer 0.6%). According to the Ministry of Health, men are more prone to heart attacks than women and experience them earlier in life, and coronary artery diseases and angina are warning signs of the potential risk of heart attack or stroke. Through treatment and lifestyle changes, it is possible to control angina and reduce the risks of these more serious problems.

45% Died from Heart Disease!

Cardiology and heart failure consultant and President of the Saudi Heart Association Dr. Walid Al-Habib revealed during the annual scientific meeting of the association that "the Kingdom hosts 42 specialized centers for heart diseases and surgeries, including 24 centers affiliated with the Ministry of Health, in addition to major referral centers in university hospitals, military hospitals, and the private sector. Approximately 2,125 cardiologists work in these centers according to the Ministry of Health's statistics for 2022, in addition to nearly 150 heart surgeons, including 53 actively practicing surgeons, reflecting the scale of national investment in heart health and embodying qualified Saudi competencies in this vital sector."

Meanwhile, the head of the National Heart Center Dr. Adel Tash revealed that "heart diseases have been rapidly increasing in Saudi Arabia recently, with the number of patients reaching nearly half a million annually, which is costly for the state, which spends 10 billion riyals for those numbers. He added that those suffering from heart diseases constitute 45% of the deceased in Saudi Arabia," attributing the reasons to several factors, most notably; obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and lack of physical activity. He stated that "an electronic device has been developed to calculate the risk of heart and vascular diseases, which has been distributed across all health sectors, specifically to primary care physicians, and it has been used on 3,000 cases, revealing that 15% were at risk of heart and vascular diseases."