أمراض القلب من أبرز التحديات الصحية التي تواجه الإنسان في العصر الحديث، إذ تمثل السبب الأول للوفاة في العالم، كما تُعد تحدياً صحياً جسيماً يواجهه ملايين الأشخاص، لذلك من المهم التعرف على أعراض أمراض القلب للبحث عن التشخيص الدقيق والعلاج الفعال، خصوصاً أن مرض الشريان التاجي يعتبر من أخطر أنواع أمراض القلب، وهو السبب الأول للوفاة، ويُعد أكثر أمراض القلب شيوعاً وفتكاً.

ويسلط العالم الضوء على التوعية من أمراض القلب بتفعيل يوم عالمي (29 سبتمبر من كل عام) لتوعية المجتمع حول أمراض القلب الوعائية والسكتة الدماغية. وتشير الأرقام إلى ارتفاع وتوقع وفاة 23 مليون شخص في 2030، وإلى أنها السبب الرئيسي في وفاة 17.3 مليون شخص كل عام، والأرقام في ارتفاع.

وتقول منظمة الصحة العالمية: إن أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية تُعد سبباً رئيسياً للوفاة عالمياً، وبحسب التقديرات فقد تُوفى نحو 19.8 مليون شخص في 2022م؛ أي ما يمثل نسبة 32% تقريباً من مجموع وفيات العالم؛ منها 85% كانت ناجمة عن النوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية، و38% على الأقل من أصل الوفيات المبكرة (دون سن 70 عاماً)، ويُتوقع بحلول 2030م، أن يصل عدد الوفيات إلى 23 مليون شخص في جميع أنحاء العالم.

3 حبات أسبرين تكفي

استشاري القسطرة التداخلية والهيكلية للقلب بمستشفى الملك فهد العام الاستاذ الدكتور صالح محمد خوج، عرّف الذبحة الصدرية بأنها ألم أو إحساس بالثقل وسط الصدر نتيجة ضيق شرايين القلب وضيق الشرايين، أو ارتجاع في صمامات القلب، واعتلال في ضربات القلب، والتهاب في غشاء القلب.

وبالتأكيد لنمط الحياة الصحي دور كبير في الإصابة بأمراض القلب والمحافظة على سلامتها، من خلال الغذاء الصحي، وممارسة الرياضة، والبعد عن التدخين.

وللتفريق بين الذبحة الصدرية المستقرة وغير المستقرة من خلال الألم؛ قال استشاري القسطرة التداخلية والهيكلية للقلب الدكتور خوج لـ«عكاظ»: المستقرة تتحسن بعد دقائق قليلة من الراحة من المجهود المبذول، فيما تستمر غير المستقرة لأكثر من نصف ساعة، وتستوجب إعطاء المريض ثلاث حبات أسبرين، وحبة موسعة للشرايين توضع تحت اللسان والتوجه إلى طوارئ المستشفى للمعالجة.

الطقس الحار و«السكتة»

استشاري القلب الدكتورة سلاف عبدالرحمن، توضح لـ«عكاظ»، أن الذبحة الصدرية ليس لها جنس أو عمر، فهي تأتي الإنسان في أي لحظة طالما كان يحمل أسباب حدوثها، والدراسات والوقائع تشير إلى أن الذكور أكثر إصابة بها من النساء، وبالذات من هم تحت الـ60، فيما تصيب النساء قبل انقطاع الطمث، ويجتمع الجنسان في أسباب واحدة وهي الإصابة بمرض السكري، أو الضغط، أو ارتفاع الكولسترول الضار، ومع ذلك فهذه العوامل تعتبر من العوامل التي يمكن السيطرة عليها، ويمكن للإنسان التنبه لها من علامات الشعور أو الإحساس بآلام شديدة في وسط الصدر، أو ضغط شديد أو ثقل أو حرارة قد تمتد للعنق، أو اليد اليسرى، مع إحساس بالقيء والغثيان والتعرق، أو ألم في فم المعدة، أو الفتور خصوصاً مصابي السكر.

وأضافت استشارية القلب الدكتورة سلاف، أن الطقس شديد الحرارة من أسباب الإصابة بجلطات القلب والمخ، ويمكن تجنّب ذلك بشرب الكثير من السوائل بعد الإفطار، وعدم الخروج والتعرض للطقس الحار، أما الصيام مباشره بعد الجلطة المكتملة وغير الكاملة فذلك يعتمد على حالة كل مريض وحالة عضلة القلب، ولا بد للمريض من مراجعة الطبيب لتحديد إمكانية الصوم من عدمه.

وحذرت استشارية القلب الدكتورة سلاف، من التوتر الشديد المصاحب لبعض الوظائف والضغوطات التي قد تؤدي الى الإصابة بأمراض القلب والذبحات الصدرية.

كيف تفرق بين «الدوختين»؟

استشاري أمراض القلب والقسطرة بمستشفى الملك فهد بجدة الدكتور علي الغامدي قال لـ«عكاظ»: إن أعراض أمراض القلب تتشابه كثيراً، وغالباً ما تكون ألماً حاداً في الصدر يتفاوت في الشدة، ولكنها تتشابه في بعضها منها ضيق النفس عند الحركة أو القيام بمجهود، وقد يتطور ليصبح ضيق النفس حتى عند الراحة، مع ضعف عام ونهجان، والإحساس بالهبوط أو «الدوخة»، والاختلافات بين الأشخاص تكون حسب نوع المرض الأساسي للقلب إلا أن مرض سكر الدم قد يجعل المريض لا يختبر ألم الصدر بشكل واضح كما يعاني منه الآخرون، لذلك مريض السكر قد يعاني من آلام مبهمة في الصدر والبطن.

وللتفريق بين أعراض أمراض القلب والأمراض الأخرى إضافة إلى الأعراض السابقة يجب إجراء الفحوصات الطبية اللازمة ومنها الفحوصات المخبرية، والتخطيط لرسم القلب، والتصوير بالأشعة التلفزيونية، وغيرها من أشعة مقطعية، أو رنين مغناطيسي، وصولاً للقسطرة القلبية، ودراسات كهربائية القلب.

«كرت أصفر» لمحبي الملح!

استشاري أمراض القلب والقسطرة الدكتور الغامدي، أوضح أن ألم القلب الناتج عن نقص التروية يقع بشكل أساسي في منتصف الصدر، ويميل للجزء الأيسر من الصدر، ويمتد إلى الكتف الأيسر أو الفك أو الذراع اليسرى، ويكون ألماً شديداً قابضاً على الصدر أو ضغط شديد، وجميع أمراض القلب تعتبر خطيرة سواء أمراض الشرايين، أو أمراض عضلة القلب، أو كهربائية القلب وغيرها، والذي يحدد الخطورة هو مستوى وشده تقدم المرض، إذ إن أغلبها في الحالات المتقدمة قد تسبب الوفاة.

موضحا أن أمراض القلب غالباً ترتبط مع التقدم في العمر وتكون مصاحبة لعوامل خطرة مثل الضغط، والسكر، والتدخين، وارتفاع نسبة الدهون، وغيرها من العوامل الوراثية أو الجينية التي قد يتم اكتشافها في سن مبكرة، ومع ذلك تشكل النسبة الأقل بين أمراض القلب، كما توجد حمى القلب الروماتيزمية التي قد يتعرض لها الشخص في سن مبكرة، نتيجة تعرض أحد صمامات القلب للالتهاب.

وأوضح الغامدي أن من أسباب أمراض القلب الصمامية أسباب خلقية وراثية يتغير فيها شكل الصمام، ومنها ما يكون بعد الإصابة بجلطة في القلب، وقد يكون أيضاً نتيجة التقدم في العمر، وزيادة تكلس الصمام، لكن أكثر أسباب الأمراض الصمامية شيوعاً هي المضاعفات المصاحبة للإصابة بالحمى الروماتيزمية التي تؤثر في تركيبة ومرونة الصمام.

ويحذر استشاري أمراض القلب والقسطرة الدكتور الغامدي، من تناول كميات كبيرة من ملح الطعام، لارتباط ارتفاع الملح بالتعرض للإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم الذي قد يكون من المضاعفات الخطيرة، فعند إصابة المريض بضعف في عضلة القلب ونقص في كفاءة القلب، فإنه يُنصح بالتقليل من تناول الملح في الأكل أو الامتناع تماماً عنه، إذ إن الملح يتسبب في زيادة امتصاص الماء للدم، وبالتالي زيادة كمية السوائل بالجسم وخطورة ترسبها في الرئتين والبطن.

سكتتان.. دماغية وقلبية

استشاري أمراض القلب والقسطرة الدكتور الغامدي، أشار إلى أن الإصابة بمرض القلب الروماتيزمي تكون نتيجة التعرض لالتهاب بكتيري بسبب مضاعفات على أحد صمامات القلب، وتغير تركيبة الصمام، ما يتسبب في الضيق أو الارتجاع، وقد يحتاج الأمر إلى تدخلات جراحية لتصحيح وضع الصمام أو تغييره، والسبيل إلى تخفيف أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية يكون بالوقاية أولاً من العوامل الأساسية المسببة لأمراض القلب، كارتفاع ضغط الدم، والسكر، وارتفاع نسبة الدهون، والتدخين، والسمنة وعدم الالتزام بالأكل الصحي، وعند الإصابة بأحد الأمراض السابقة أو أحد أمراض القلب لا بد من الالتزام بالعلاجات الضرورية واتباع نصائح الأطباء.

وأوضح أن السكتة القلبية تعني توقف القلب المفاجئ، بأن يحدث جمود للجسم كاملاً، وهبوط وتوقف الدورة الدموية، وغياب كامل عن الوعي. والسكتة الدماغية تختلف عن السكتة القلبية فالدماغية قد يصاحبها ضعف، أو شلل نصفي، أو نقص في الوعي والإدراك، أو غياب كامل عن الوعي، أو صعوبة في الكلام، أو التنميل في بعض أجزاء الجسم، فيما يصاحب النوبة القلبية عادة ألم شديد في الصدر، مع تعرق شديد، وقيء، وضعف في الجسم.

هل تشعر بألم في الفكّ؟

أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب والرعاية المركزة الأستاذ الدكتور محمد فوزي عبدالعليم قال لـ«عكاظ»: إن الذبحة الصدرية ألم أو انزعاج في الصدر يحدث عندما لا تحصل عضلة القلب (العضلة القلبية) على كمية كافية من الأكسجين، نتيجة نقص تدفق الدم إليها، وتُعد أحد أعراض مرض الشريان التاجي، وهو من أكثر أمراض القلب شيوعاً، والسبب الرئيسي عادة لتضيّق أو انسداد الشرايين التاجية التي تغذي القلب بالدم، تراكم الدهون (الكوليسترول) على جدران الشرايين أو ما يعرف بـ(تصلّب الشرايين). ومن أعراض الذبحة الصدرية الشائعة ألم أو ضغط أو ثقل في منتصف الصدر، قد يمتد إلى الذراع اليسرى أو كلتا الذراعين، ألم في الرقبة أو الفك أو الظهر أو المعدة، ضيق في التنفّس، تعرّق بارد، غثيان أو دوخة، وعادة يستمر الألم بضع دقائق ويزول بالراحة، أو باستخدام أدوية مثل النيتروغليسيرين.

والذبحة الصدرية هي أنواع؛ منها المستقرة وتحدث عند بذل مجهود أو انفعال، تختفي عند الراحة أو تناول الدواء، فيما قد تحدث الذبحة غير المستقرة أثناء الراحة أو دون سبب واضح، وتدوم لفترة أطول ولا تزول بسهولة، وتُعد حالة طارئة وقد تكون مقدّمة لنوبة قلبية.

أما الذبحة المتغيرة (برنزميتال) فتحدث بسبب تشنج مؤقت في الشرايين التاجية، وقد تظهر أثناء الراحة أو النوم. وعلاج الذبحات الصدرية يكمن في تغيير نمط الحياة من خلال التوقف عن التدخين، تقليل الدهون، ممارسة الرياضة، ضبط السكر والضغط، مع تناول أدوية يوصي بها الطبيب المختص ومنها النيتروغليسيرين، والأسبرين، وأدوية خفض الكوليسترول، أو موسعات الشرايين.

وتحتاج بعض الحالات إلى تدخل بإجراء قسطرة للقلب أو تركيب دعامة أو عملية جراحية لتوصيل الشرايين.

التوتر.. التدخين.. تصلب الشرايين

أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب والرعاية المركزة الأستاذ الدكتور فوزي أوضح، أن من أهم الأمراض والحالات التي تؤدي إلى الإصابة بالذبحة الصدرية؛ أمراض الشرايين التاجية وتصلب الشرايين التاجية وهي الأكثر الأسباب شيوعاً وتحدث نتيجة تراكم الدهون والكوليسترول (اللويحات) داخل جدران الشرايين، ما يضيّقها ويقلل تدفق الدم إلى القلب، وتشنج الشريان التاجي الذي يُحدِث انقباضاً مؤقتاً في جدار الشريان حتى دون وجود انسداد دهني وقد ينتج عن التدخين، التوتر، أو تعاطي المخدرات.

ويشير أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب الدكتور فوزي، إلى وجود أمراض أو حالات تزيد خطر الإصابة بالذبحة؛ منها ارتفاع ضغط الدم الذي يزيد الجهد على القلب ويُسرّع تصلب الشرايين، فيما يتسبب الكوليسترول والدهون الثلاثية في ارتفاع ترسب الدهون داخل الشرايين، ويؤدي داء السكري إلى تلف الأوعية الدموية وتسريع التصلب، وتتسبب السمنة وقلّة النشاط البدني في زيادة العبء على القلب وارتفاع الدهون، بينما يؤدي فقر الدم الشديد أو أمراض الرئة المزمنة إلى التقليل من كمية الأكسجين المتاحة للقلب، بينما يعيق تضيق أو انسداد صمامات القلب (خصوصاً الصمام الأبهري) تدفق الدم ويجبر القلب على العمل بجهد أكبر، ويزيد فرط نشاط الغدة الدرقية أو التوتر النفسي الشديد من احتياجات القلب للأكسجين.

30 دقيقة رياضة

أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب الدكتور فوزي، أشار إلى عوامل خطرة غير مباشرة تتسبب في الإصابة منها التاريخ العائلي لأمراض القلب، والتقدم في العمر (بعد سن الـ50). ومن أهم طرق الوقاية التوقف عن التدخين، واتباع نظام غذائي صحي للقلب، والتقليل من الدهون المشبعة والمتحولة مثل المقليات والدهون الحيوانية، والإكثار من تناول الخضروات، والفواكه، والحبوب الكاملة، والبروتينات الصحية كالسمك والبقوليات، والتقليل من الملح لتجنب ارتفاع ضغط الدم، وأهمية ممارسة النشاط البدني بانتظام، ومحاولة ممارسة المشي أو السباحة أو أي نشاط بدني معتدل لمدة 30 دقيقة معظم أيام الأسبوع بعد استشارة الطبيب، إن كانت هناك مشاكل قلبية، والحفاظ على وزن صحي، فالسمنة تزيد من ضغط الدم والكوليسترول، ما يرفع خطر الذبحة الصدرية، مع ضرورة التحكم في عوامل الخطر من خلال ضبط ضغط الدم بقياس الضغط بانتظام واتباع تعليمات الطبيب، والتحكم في الكوليسترول بتناول أطعمة قليلة الكوليسترول، وقد يحتاج الأمر أحياناً إلى أدوية خافضة للدهون، مع ضبط سكر الدم وإدارة التوتر والضغوط النفسية بممارسة التأمل أو تمارين التنفس أو أي نشاط يساعد على الاسترخاء، والالتزام بالعلاج الطبي بتناول الأدوية التي يصفها الطبيب مثل الأسبرين، أو أدوية الكوليسترول، أو أدوية ضغط الدم، وتناولها بانتظام دون التوقف عن أي دواء دون استشارة الطبيب.

أستاذ الحالات الحرجة للقلب الدكتور فوزي، نصح كل من يشعر بألم أو ضغط شديد في الصدر يمتد إلى الذراع أو الفك أو الظهر، أو ضيق في التنفس، أو تعرّق شديد، أو غثيان، أن يطلب المساعدة الطبية فوراً، فهذه قد تكون علامات نوبة قلبية، ويجب الاتصال بالإسعاف فوراً.

نصف مليون حالة في كل عام

وفقاً لأحدث الإحصاءات، يُقدّر عدد المصابين بأمراض القلب في السعودية بنحو نصف مليون شخص سنوياً؛ أي ما يقارب 500 ألف حالة جديدة كل عام، وأشارت دراسة إلى أن نسبة السكان السعوديين (بعمر 15 سنة فأكثر) الذين تم تشخيصهم بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية تبلغ 1.6% من إجمالي السكان، وهو ما يُقدر بنحو 236,815 شخصاً حتى منتصف 2024م، وهذه الأرقام تعكس تحدياً صحياً كبيراً، خصوصاً أن أمراض القلب والشرايين تمثل نحو 45% من أسباب الوفاة في السعودية، ومن أبرز عوامل الخطورة المرتبطة بها؛ السمنة، السكري، ارتفاع الكولسترول، قلّة النشاط البدني.

ووفقاً لنتائج نشرة إحصاء صادرة من الهيئة العامة للإحصاء 2024م، أظهرت نتائج النشرة أن 95% من البالغين (15 سنة فأكثر) لديهم أحد الأمراض المزمنة، وكان من أبرز الأمراض المزمنة (السكري 9.1%، ضغط الدم 7.9%، الكوليسترول 3.6%، أمراض القلب والشرايين 1.5%، أمراض السرطان 0.6%). وبحسب وزارة الصحة، فإن الرجال أكثر عرضة للإصابة بالنوبات القلبية من النساء، ويتعرضون لهجمات في وقت مبكر من الحياة، وإن أمراض القلب التاجية والذبحة الصدرية هي علامة تحذير على احتمال التعرض لخطر الإصابة بنوبة قلبية أو سكتة دماغية، ومن خلال العلاج والتغيير إلى نمط الحياة الصحي، من الممكن السيطرة على الذبحة الصدرية وتقليل مخاطر هذه المشاكل الأكثر خطورة.

45 % رحلوا بمرض القلب!

استشاري أمراض القلب وقصور القلب ورئيس جمعية القلب السعودية الدكتور وليد الحبيب، كشف خلال فعاليات الاجتماع العلمي السنوي للجمعية، «أن المملكة تحتضن 42 مركزاً متخصصاً في أمراض وجراحات القلب، منها 24 مركزاً تابعاً لوزارة الصحة، إلى جانب مراكز مرجعية كبرى في المستشفيات الجامعية والعسكرية والقطاع الخاص. ويعمل في هذه المراكز نحو 2,125 طبيب قلب وفق إحصاءات وزارة الصحة 2022م، إضافة إلى ما يقارب 150 جرّاح قلب بين استشاريين واختصاصيين، منهم 53 جرّاحاً ممارساً فعلياً، ما يعكس حجم الاستثمار الوطني في صحة القلب، وتجسيد الكفاءات السعودية المؤهلة في هذا القطاع الحيوي».

فيما كشف رئيس المركز الوطني للقلب الدكتور عادل طاش، «أن أمراض القلب تتزايد بشكل متسارع في السعودية في الآونة الأخيرة، وبلغ عدد المصابين قرابة نصف مليون سنوياً، وهذا مكلف على الدولة التي تصرف مقابل تلك الأعداد 10 مليارات ريال. وأضاف أن الذين يعانون من أمراض القلب يشكلون 45%؜ من المتوفين في السعودية»، وعزا الأسباب إلى عوامل عدة من أبرزها؛ السمنة والسكري وارتفاع الكولسترول وقلّة النشاط البدني. وقال إنه «تم اكتشاف جهاز إلكتروني لحساب خطورة أمراض القلب والشرايين وعُمّم على جميع القطاعات الصحية وتحديداً على أطباء الرعاية الأولية، وتم استخدامه على 3 آلاف حالة، وتبين أن 15%؜ كانوا يعانون من خطورة أمراض القلب والشرايين».