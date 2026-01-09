At a time when Saudi Arabia is experiencing an unprecedented artistic and cultural renaissance, with the construction of theaters, the flourishing of festivals, and the diversity of production platforms, an old yet new question surfaces: Where is the art journalism in all of this?! And where have the specialists gone

who were once a mirror to the artistic movement, a voice that documented and created the memory of art?

In the 1980s, print newspapers dedicated daily pages to art, hosting prominent journalists who made a remarkable presence and established a true school of art criticism and documentation; among them were: Othman Al-Omair, Lutfi Zaini, Zaini Abdul-Ghaffar, Hamdan Sadqa, Muhammad Rajab, Abdullah Al-Jafri, Muhammad Talat, Hani Firozi, Hussein Ali Hussein, Hamad Al-Qadi, Jalal Abu Zaid, Ali Faqandish, Suhail Tashkandi, Yahya Mufrih Zuraikan, Abdulrahman Bahir, Ahmad Maki, Salah Makharash, and others who witnessed the evolution of song, theater, and drama. They were not mere news transmitters but creators of artistic taste, writers equipped with critical tools, an awareness of art history, and the ability to read the artwork in its social and cultural context. However, over time, this role diminished, and then faded due to the disappearance of most of these names due to changes in their paths, illness, or passing away, while those lacking the tools of the profession advanced to the forefront. With the decline of this role, daily art pages disappeared, turning into a recreational margin, and this void allowed those without the tools of the profession to step into the limelight until the red carpet became a stage for dull questions like “Where is your dress from?” instead of questions that deconstruct the artwork through criticism and analysis.

Ayed Stirs the Stagnant Waters

Ayed Youssef's tweet came as a wake-up call from within the artistic community, reopening the discussion about the state of art media when he said that local art media is “weak compared to others,” and that what we see are “individual efforts,” and that some news “does not relate to our customs and traditions,” because those who write it “are not Saudi.” These words are not just an opinion but a cry from within the artistic community, revealing the size of the gap between a rapidly evolving artistic movement and a media that does not keep pace with it or understand its uniqueness. Today, Saudi art is making a new history and needs someone to create art journalism that “analyzes without flattery and creates memory rather than fleeting noise”; Saudi art today confidently steps towards globality, but it lacks professional art media because art journalism is a national memory.

“Okaz” surveyed opinions about the reality of the absence of art journalism from the scene and the weakness of content that does not reflect the development of artistic and cultural aspects in Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Ahmed Jassim commented: Since the decline of the voice of print newspapers, interest has scattered across many fields, the most prominent of which is art. With the emergence of social media platforms, most artists have turned to these means to build their presence and communicate with their audience directly.

Previously, print newspapers formed the most important platform for art media, hosting a group of distinguished journalists, among them colleagues Yahya Zuraikan and Ali Faqandish, who provided rich and influential art pages in the arena.

Today, artists rely on marketing themselves through social media platforms, which has limited the presence of art journalists.

Measuring by Views!

Art journalist Abdullah Al-Yanbuaawi says: I see that the weakness of art media does not stem from a single reason, but from the intertwining of several factors; the most important of which is the absence of specialized cadres. Many working in the media cover art from a superficial entertainment perspective, without a critical background or knowledge of art, which weakens the discourse. Some media institutions do not treat art as a component of cultural identity, but rather as material for entertainment, which limits the depth of artistic coverage and sometimes makes it completely absent in non-commercial seasons.

Al-Yanbuaawi adds: There is no clear strategy linking the concerned parties with production and artistic institutions, so that everyone can work together to highlight the artistic scene. Although social media has opened doors for everyone, it has contributed to diminishing the value of serious art journalism, as fame is now measured by the number of views rather than the quality of content.

Al-Yanbuaawi confirmed that our art media needs to qualify specialized cadres, real institutional support, and a comprehensive cultural vision that restores art to its place as part of community awareness, not just fleeting entertainment.

Amateurs Take the Lead While the Qualified Fade

Regarding Ayed's tweet, Al-Ashaiwi said: When artist Ayed tweeted complaining about the weakness of art media, I did not read it as a passing complaint from an artist, but as a voice reflecting the absence of some specialists he has seen and the occupation of space by non-specialists. I understood well what he meant because I saw how “enthusiastic amateurs” advance while “silent qualified” individuals retreat. It is not about criticizing the community but restoring a simple foundation: artistic documentation is part of cultural memory, and a journalist who does not know the history of art cannot protect it. The profession is not measured by the number of followers but by the depth of the question and the ability to read the scene beyond the (trend).

If we want strong art journalism, we need to restore specialization and give space to those who understand that art is not just for applause, but for understanding as well. The archive does not create itself, and if memory is not written professionally, others will write it in a truncated way, and what is not well documented is forgotten quickly.

Journalists or Seasonal Correspondents?

Journalist and art archivist Muhammad Al-Ashaiwi adds: The painful thing is that this kind of discourse does not come from amateurs outside the community, but sometimes from those who are presented as “art journalists,” while they are practically seasonal correspondents, whose task ends with the conclusion of the event, without any analysis, reading, or writing that extends beyond the event. We are facing a flaw that does not relate to a lack of media platforms but to a lack of specialization. There is a significant difference between an art journalist and a correspondent who visits the red carpet as if visiting a shopping mall, taking pictures and conveying superficial impressions that end with the conclusion of the event. Art journalism, in its essence, is not “coverage” but “understanding.” It is not a question about fashion but about musical development, text choices, shifts in taste, the role of platforms, and the impact of the audience.

Al-Ashaiwi continues: The problem is not with art but with those standing in front of it. Hence, I say: It is impossible to build a professional art media without a journalist who knows the history of art, possesses a critical language, and practices his passion as a researcher before being a transmitter. Professionalism is not just a phone camera fixed on the red carpet, but the ability to deconstruct works, to understand the musical and dramatic heritage, to connect the artist with a specific time period, and to recognize the difference between the artistic event and the (trend) of the moment.

Red Carpet... and Dull Questions

Journalist and art archivist Muhammad Al-Ashaiwi comments on the topic by saying: From my position as a journalist interested in documenting the artistic movement and analyzing its paths, I do not see art journalism as just news or passing coverage, but as a historical record that preserves memory and creates an archive explaining how songs were born.

Unfortunately, the weakness of art journalism is becoming evident on the surface of the media scene; not only in terms of presence but also in terms of professionalism, awareness, and depth. Analytical journalism has turned into journalism of questions like “Where is your dress from?!” I have witnessed conferences that were supposed to be dialogues with artists of history and experience, only to find questions that do not exceed “What would you like to say to your audience?” or “Who designed the dress?” or “What do you feel before going on stage?!”

I witnessed an unforgettable moment when a journalist asked a singer after her concert: “What are you planning to present tonight to your audience?” while the band had already left the stage!

At that moment, I realized that the problem was no longer just in the quality of the questions but in the identity of those asking them. These are not questions of criticism, documentation, or deconstruction of the artwork, but a superficial description of a visual event that does not serve artistic awareness or the audience.