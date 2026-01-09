في الوقت الذي تعيش فيه السعودية نهضة فنية وثقافية غير مسبوقة، من بناء لمسارح، وازدهار للمهرجانات، وتنوع لمنصات الإنتاج، يطفو

على السطح سؤال قديم جديد: أين الصحافة الفنية من كل هذا؟! وأين غاب المختصون

الذين كانوا يوماً ما مرآة للحركة الفنية، كانوا صوتاً يوثق ويصنع ذاكرة الفن؟

ففي الثمانينيات الميلادية، كانت الصحف الورقية تخصص صفحات يومية للفن، وتحتضن أسماء صحفية صنعت حضوراً لافتاً، وأسست مدرسة فنية حقيقية في النقد والتوثيق؛ برز منهم: عثمان العمير، لطفي زيني، زيني عبدالغفار، حمدان صدقة، محمد رجب، عبدالله الجفري، محمد طلعت، هاني فيروزي، حسين علي حسين، حمد القاضي، جلال أبو زيد، ، علي فقندش، سهيل طاشكندي، يحيى مفرح زريقان، عبدالرحمن بحير، أحمد مكي، صلاح مخارش، وغيرهم ممن كانوا شهوداً على تطور الأغنية والمسرح والدراما. هؤلاء لم يكونوا ناقلي أخبار، بل صناع ذائقة فن، وكتَّاباً يملكون أدوات نقد، ووعياً بتاريخ الفن، وقدرة على قراءة العمل الفني في سياقه الاجتماعي والثقافي، لكن مع مرور الزمن، تراجع هذا الدور، ثم تضاءل نتيجة اختفاء معظم هذه الأسماء بحكم تغيّر مسارها أو مرضها أو رحيلها، وتقدّم إلى الواجهة من لا يمتلك أدوات المهنة، ومع تراجع هذا الدور اختفت الصفحات الفنية

اليومية، وتحولت إلى هامش ترفيهي، وأتاح هذا الفراغ لمن لا يمتلك أدوات المهنة في

التقدم إلى الواجهة حتى أصبحت السجادة الحمراء مسرحاً لأسئلة باهتة من نوع «فستانك من وين؟»، بدلاً من الأسئلة التي تفكك العمل الفني نقداً وتحليلاً.

عايض يحرك المياه الراكدة

جاءت تغريدة عايض يوسف كجرس إنذار من داخل الوسط الفني، لتفتح باب النقاش من جديد حول وضع الإعلام الفني، حين قال: إن الإعلام الفني المحلي «ضعيف مقارنة بالآخرين»، وإن ما نراه «جهود فردية»، وإن بعض الأخبار «لا تمس عاداتنا وتقاليدنا»، لأن من يكتبها «ليس سعودياً»، هذه الكلمات ليست مجرد رأي، بل صرخة من داخل الوسط الفني، تكشف حجم الفجوة بين حركة فنية متسارعة، وإعلام لا يواكبها ولا يفهم خصوصيتها، فالفن السعودي اليوم بات يصنع تاريخاً جديداً ويحتاج إلى من يصنع الصحافة الفنية «يحلل ولا يجامل ويصنع ذاكرة لا ضجيجاً عابراً»؛ فالفن السعودي اليوم يخطو بثقة نحو العالمية، لكن ينقصه إعلام فني محترف؛ لأن الصحافة الفنية ذاكرة وطنية.

«عكاظ» استطلعت الآراء عن حقيقة غياب الصحافة الفنية عن المشهد، وضعف المحتوى الذي لا يعكس تطور الجوانب الفنية والثقافية في السعودية.

علق الصحفي أحمد جاسم بالقول: منذ خفوت صوت الصحف الورقية، تشتّت الاهتمام بالعديد من المجالات، وأبرزها الفن. ومع ظهور منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، اتجه معظم الفنانين إلى هذه الوسائل لبناء حضورهم والتواصل مع جمهورهم بشكل مباشر.

في السابق، كانت الصحف الورقية تشكّل المنبر الأهم للإعلام الفني، تحتضن نخبة من الصحفيين المتميزين، من أبرزهم الزميلان يحيى زريقان وعلي فقندش، اللذان قدّما صفحات فنية ثرية ومؤثرة في الساحة.

واليوم، يعتمد الفنانون على تسويق أنفسهم عبر منصات (السوشال ميديا)، ما جعل حضور الإعلاميين الفنيين محدوداً.

القياس بعدد المشاهدات!

الصحفي الفني عبدالله الينبعاوي يقول: أرى أن ضعف الإعلام الفني لا يعود إلى سبب واحد، بل إلى تداخل عوامل عدة؛ أهمها: غياب الكوادر المتخصصة، فكثير من العاملين في المجال الإعلامي يغطّون الفن من منظور ترفيهي سطحي، دون خلفية نقدية أو معرفة بالفن، مما يضعف الطرح، فبعض المؤسسات الإعلامية لا تُعامِل الفن بوصفه مكوّناً من مكونات الهوية الثقافية، بل بوصفه مادة للترفيه، وهذا يجعل التغطية الفنية محدودة في عمقها، وأحياناً غائبة تماماً في مواسم غير تجارية.

ويضيف الينبعاوي: لا توجد إستراتيجية واضحة تربط بين الجهات المعنية بالمؤسسات الإنتاجية والفنية، ليتكامل الجميع في إبراز المشهد الفني، فرغم أن وسائل التواصل فتحت الأبواب للجميع، إلا انها ساهمت في تقليص قيمة الصحافة الفنية الجادة، إذ أصبحت الشهرة تُقاس بعدد المشاهدات لا بنوعية المحتوى.

الينبعاوي أكد أن الإعلام الفني لدينا يحتاج إلى تأهيل كوادر متخصصة، ودعم مؤسسي حقيقي، ورؤية ثقافية متكاملة تعيد للفن مكانته، بوصفه جزءاً من وعي المجتمع، وليس مجرد ترفيه عابر.

تصدر الهواة المتحمسين وتراجع المؤهلين

وعن تغريدة عايض قال العشيوي: حين غرّد الفنان عايض متذمراً من ضعف الإعلام الفني، لم أقرأها كشكوى عابرة من فنان، بل كصوت يعكس غياب بعض المتخصصين الذين شاهدهم، واحتلال المساحة من قبل غير المتخصصين، عرفت جيداً ما يعنيه، لأنني رأيت كيف يتقدّم «الهواة المتحمسون» بينما يتراجع «المؤهلون الصامتون»، ليس المطلوب جلد الوسط، بل استعادة أساس بسيط، التوثيق الفني جزء من الذاكرة الثقافية، والصحفي الذي لا يعرف تاريخ الفن، لا يستطيع أن يحميه، والمهنة لا تُقاس بعدد المتابعين، بل بعمق السؤال، وبالقدرة على قراءة المشهد بما يتجاوز (الترند).

فإذا أردنا صحافة فنية قوية، فنحن بحاجة إلى استعادة التخصص، وإلى منح المجال لمن يعرف أن الفن ليس للتصفيق فقط، بل للفهم أيضاً، فالأرشيف لا يصنع نفسه، والذاكرة إن لم تُكتب باحتراف، سيكتبها آخرون بطريقة مبتورة، وما لا يُوثَّق جيداً.. يُنسى سريعاً.

إعلاميون أم مراسلون موسميون؟

الصحفي والمؤرشف الفني محمد العشيوي يضيف: المؤلم أن هذا النوع من الطرح لا يأتي من هواة خارج الوسط، بل أحياناً ممن يُقدَّمون بصفة «إعلاميين فنيين»، بينما هم عملياً مراسلون موسمِيّون، مهمتهم تنتهي بانتهاء الحفل، دون أي تحليل، أو قراءة، أو كتابة تمتد لما بعد الحدث، نحن أمام خلل لا يتعلق بنقص المنابر الإعلامية، بل بنقص الاختصاص، هناك فرق كبير بين الصحفي الفني، وبين المراسل الذي يزور السجادة الحمراء كما يزور«مولاً تجارياً»، يلتقط صوراً وينقل انطباعات سطحية ينتهي أثرها مع انتهاء الحدث. الصحافة الفنية في جوهرها ليست «تغطية»، بل «فهم».. ليست سؤالاً عن الأزياء، بل عن التطور الموسيقي، وخيارات النص، وتحوّلات الذائقة، ودور المنصات، وأثر الجمهور.

يواصل العشيوي: المشكلة ليست في الفن وإنما من يقف أمامه، ومن هنا أقول: لا يمكن بناء إعلام فني محترف دون وجود صحفي يعرف تاريخ الفن، ويمتلك لغة نقد، ويمارس شغفه كباحث قبل أن يكون ناقلاً، فالمهنية ليست كاميرا هاتف تُثبَّت على السجادة الحمراء، بل قدرة على تفكيك الأعمال، على فهم الموروث الغنائي والدرامي، على ربط الفنان بمرحلة زمنية، وعلى إدراك الفارق بين الحدث الفني و(ترند) اللحظة.

سجادة حمراء.. وأسئلة باهتة

الصحفي والمؤرشف الفني محمد العشيوي يعقب على الموضوع بقوله: من موقعي كصحفي مهتم بتوثيق الحركة الفنية وتحليل مساراتها، لا أرى الصحافة الفنية مجرد خبر أو تغطية عابرة، بل أراها سجلاً تاريخياً يحفظ الذاكرة ويصنع أرشيفاً يشرح كيف وُلدت الأغاني.

وللأسف بات يظهر على سطح المشهد الإعلامي؛ ضعف الصحافة الفنية، لا من حيث الحضور فقط، بل من حيث المهنية والوعي والعمق، وتحولت صحافة التحليل إلى صحافة أسئلة «فستانك من وين؟»! إذ شهدت مؤتمرات يُفترض أنها حوارات مع فنانين أصحاب تاريخ وتجربة، لأجد أسئلة لا تتجاوز «وش حابة تقولين لجمهورك؟»، أو «من صمم الفستان؟»، أو «وش شعورك قبل تطلعين المسرح؟!».

حضرت موقفاً لا يُنسى حين سأل أحد الصحفيين مطربة بعد انتهاء حفلتها: «وش ناوية تقدمين الليلة لجمهورك؟»، بينما كانت الفرقة قد غادرت المسرح فعلياً!

في تلك اللحظة تحققت من أن المشكلة لم تعد في نوعية الأسئلة فقط، بل في هوية من يطرحها.. هذه ليست أسئلة نقد، ولا توثيق، ولا تفكيك للعمل الفني، بل وصفٌ سطحيّ لحدث بصريّ لا يخدم الوعي الفني ولا المتلقي.