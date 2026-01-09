في الوقت الذي تعيش فيه السعودية نهضة فنية وثقافية غير مسبوقة، من بناء لمسارح، وازدهار للمهرجانات، وتنوع لمنصات الإنتاج، يطفو
على السطح سؤال قديم جديد: أين الصحافة الفنية من كل هذا؟! وأين غاب المختصون
الذين كانوا يوماً ما مرآة للحركة الفنية، كانوا صوتاً يوثق ويصنع ذاكرة الفن؟
ففي الثمانينيات الميلادية، كانت الصحف الورقية تخصص صفحات يومية للفن، وتحتضن أسماء صحفية صنعت حضوراً لافتاً، وأسست مدرسة فنية حقيقية في النقد والتوثيق؛ برز منهم: عثمان العمير، لطفي زيني، زيني عبدالغفار، حمدان صدقة، محمد رجب، عبدالله الجفري، محمد طلعت، هاني فيروزي، حسين علي حسين، حمد القاضي، جلال أبو زيد، ، علي فقندش، سهيل طاشكندي، يحيى مفرح زريقان، عبدالرحمن بحير، أحمد مكي، صلاح مخارش، وغيرهم ممن كانوا شهوداً على تطور الأغنية والمسرح والدراما. هؤلاء لم يكونوا ناقلي أخبار، بل صناع ذائقة فن، وكتَّاباً يملكون أدوات نقد، ووعياً بتاريخ الفن، وقدرة على قراءة العمل الفني في سياقه الاجتماعي والثقافي، لكن مع مرور الزمن، تراجع هذا الدور، ثم تضاءل نتيجة اختفاء معظم هذه الأسماء بحكم تغيّر مسارها أو مرضها أو رحيلها، وتقدّم إلى الواجهة من لا يمتلك أدوات المهنة، ومع تراجع هذا الدور اختفت الصفحات الفنية
اليومية، وتحولت إلى هامش ترفيهي، وأتاح هذا الفراغ لمن لا يمتلك أدوات المهنة في
التقدم إلى الواجهة حتى أصبحت السجادة الحمراء مسرحاً لأسئلة باهتة من نوع «فستانك من وين؟»، بدلاً من الأسئلة التي تفكك العمل الفني نقداً وتحليلاً.
عايض يحرك المياه الراكدة
جاءت تغريدة عايض يوسف كجرس إنذار من داخل الوسط الفني، لتفتح باب النقاش من جديد حول وضع الإعلام الفني، حين قال: إن الإعلام الفني المحلي «ضعيف مقارنة بالآخرين»، وإن ما نراه «جهود فردية»، وإن بعض الأخبار «لا تمس عاداتنا وتقاليدنا»، لأن من يكتبها «ليس سعودياً»، هذه الكلمات ليست مجرد رأي، بل صرخة من داخل الوسط الفني، تكشف حجم الفجوة بين حركة فنية متسارعة، وإعلام لا يواكبها ولا يفهم خصوصيتها، فالفن السعودي اليوم بات يصنع تاريخاً جديداً ويحتاج إلى من يصنع الصحافة الفنية «يحلل ولا يجامل ويصنع ذاكرة لا ضجيجاً عابراً»؛ فالفن السعودي اليوم يخطو بثقة نحو العالمية، لكن ينقصه إعلام فني محترف؛ لأن الصحافة الفنية ذاكرة وطنية.
«عكاظ» استطلعت الآراء عن حقيقة غياب الصحافة الفنية عن المشهد، وضعف المحتوى الذي لا يعكس تطور الجوانب الفنية والثقافية في السعودية.
علق الصحفي أحمد جاسم بالقول: منذ خفوت صوت الصحف الورقية، تشتّت الاهتمام بالعديد من المجالات، وأبرزها الفن. ومع ظهور منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، اتجه معظم الفنانين إلى هذه الوسائل لبناء حضورهم والتواصل مع جمهورهم بشكل مباشر.
في السابق، كانت الصحف الورقية تشكّل المنبر الأهم للإعلام الفني، تحتضن نخبة من الصحفيين المتميزين، من أبرزهم الزميلان يحيى زريقان وعلي فقندش، اللذان قدّما صفحات فنية ثرية ومؤثرة في الساحة.
واليوم، يعتمد الفنانون على تسويق أنفسهم عبر منصات (السوشال ميديا)، ما جعل حضور الإعلاميين الفنيين محدوداً.
القياس بعدد المشاهدات!
الصحفي الفني عبدالله الينبعاوي يقول: أرى أن ضعف الإعلام الفني لا يعود إلى سبب واحد، بل إلى تداخل عوامل عدة؛ أهمها: غياب الكوادر المتخصصة، فكثير من العاملين في المجال الإعلامي يغطّون الفن من منظور ترفيهي سطحي، دون خلفية نقدية أو معرفة بالفن، مما يضعف الطرح، فبعض المؤسسات الإعلامية لا تُعامِل الفن بوصفه مكوّناً من مكونات الهوية الثقافية، بل بوصفه مادة للترفيه، وهذا يجعل التغطية الفنية محدودة في عمقها، وأحياناً غائبة تماماً في مواسم غير تجارية.
ويضيف الينبعاوي: لا توجد إستراتيجية واضحة تربط بين الجهات المعنية بالمؤسسات الإنتاجية والفنية، ليتكامل الجميع في إبراز المشهد الفني، فرغم أن وسائل التواصل فتحت الأبواب للجميع، إلا انها ساهمت في تقليص قيمة الصحافة الفنية الجادة، إذ أصبحت الشهرة تُقاس بعدد المشاهدات لا بنوعية المحتوى.
الينبعاوي أكد أن الإعلام الفني لدينا يحتاج إلى تأهيل كوادر متخصصة، ودعم مؤسسي حقيقي، ورؤية ثقافية متكاملة تعيد للفن مكانته، بوصفه جزءاً من وعي المجتمع، وليس مجرد ترفيه عابر.
تصدر الهواة المتحمسين وتراجع المؤهلين
وعن تغريدة عايض قال العشيوي: حين غرّد الفنان عايض متذمراً من ضعف الإعلام الفني، لم أقرأها كشكوى عابرة من فنان، بل كصوت يعكس غياب بعض المتخصصين الذين شاهدهم، واحتلال المساحة من قبل غير المتخصصين، عرفت جيداً ما يعنيه، لأنني رأيت كيف يتقدّم «الهواة المتحمسون» بينما يتراجع «المؤهلون الصامتون»، ليس المطلوب جلد الوسط، بل استعادة أساس بسيط، التوثيق الفني جزء من الذاكرة الثقافية، والصحفي الذي لا يعرف تاريخ الفن، لا يستطيع أن يحميه، والمهنة لا تُقاس بعدد المتابعين، بل بعمق السؤال، وبالقدرة على قراءة المشهد بما يتجاوز (الترند).
فإذا أردنا صحافة فنية قوية، فنحن بحاجة إلى استعادة التخصص، وإلى منح المجال لمن يعرف أن الفن ليس للتصفيق فقط، بل للفهم أيضاً، فالأرشيف لا يصنع نفسه، والذاكرة إن لم تُكتب باحتراف، سيكتبها آخرون بطريقة مبتورة، وما لا يُوثَّق جيداً.. يُنسى سريعاً.
إعلاميون أم مراسلون موسميون؟
الصحفي والمؤرشف الفني محمد العشيوي يضيف: المؤلم أن هذا النوع من الطرح لا يأتي من هواة خارج الوسط، بل أحياناً ممن يُقدَّمون بصفة «إعلاميين فنيين»، بينما هم عملياً مراسلون موسمِيّون، مهمتهم تنتهي بانتهاء الحفل، دون أي تحليل، أو قراءة، أو كتابة تمتد لما بعد الحدث، نحن أمام خلل لا يتعلق بنقص المنابر الإعلامية، بل بنقص الاختصاص، هناك فرق كبير بين الصحفي الفني، وبين المراسل الذي يزور السجادة الحمراء كما يزور«مولاً تجارياً»، يلتقط صوراً وينقل انطباعات سطحية ينتهي أثرها مع انتهاء الحدث. الصحافة الفنية في جوهرها ليست «تغطية»، بل «فهم».. ليست سؤالاً عن الأزياء، بل عن التطور الموسيقي، وخيارات النص، وتحوّلات الذائقة، ودور المنصات، وأثر الجمهور.
يواصل العشيوي: المشكلة ليست في الفن وإنما من يقف أمامه، ومن هنا أقول: لا يمكن بناء إعلام فني محترف دون وجود صحفي يعرف تاريخ الفن، ويمتلك لغة نقد، ويمارس شغفه كباحث قبل أن يكون ناقلاً، فالمهنية ليست كاميرا هاتف تُثبَّت على السجادة الحمراء، بل قدرة على تفكيك الأعمال، على فهم الموروث الغنائي والدرامي، على ربط الفنان بمرحلة زمنية، وعلى إدراك الفارق بين الحدث الفني و(ترند) اللحظة.
سجادة حمراء.. وأسئلة باهتة
الصحفي والمؤرشف الفني محمد العشيوي يعقب على الموضوع بقوله: من موقعي كصحفي مهتم بتوثيق الحركة الفنية وتحليل مساراتها، لا أرى الصحافة الفنية مجرد خبر أو تغطية عابرة، بل أراها سجلاً تاريخياً يحفظ الذاكرة ويصنع أرشيفاً يشرح كيف وُلدت الأغاني.
وللأسف بات يظهر على سطح المشهد الإعلامي؛ ضعف الصحافة الفنية، لا من حيث الحضور فقط، بل من حيث المهنية والوعي والعمق، وتحولت صحافة التحليل إلى صحافة أسئلة «فستانك من وين؟»! إذ شهدت مؤتمرات يُفترض أنها حوارات مع فنانين أصحاب تاريخ وتجربة، لأجد أسئلة لا تتجاوز «وش حابة تقولين لجمهورك؟»، أو «من صمم الفستان؟»، أو «وش شعورك قبل تطلعين المسرح؟!».
حضرت موقفاً لا يُنسى حين سأل أحد الصحفيين مطربة بعد انتهاء حفلتها: «وش ناوية تقدمين الليلة لجمهورك؟»، بينما كانت الفرقة قد غادرت المسرح فعلياً!
في تلك اللحظة تحققت من أن المشكلة لم تعد في نوعية الأسئلة فقط، بل في هوية من يطرحها.. هذه ليست أسئلة نقد، ولا توثيق، ولا تفكيك للعمل الفني، بل وصفٌ سطحيّ لحدث بصريّ لا يخدم الوعي الفني ولا المتلقي.
At a time when Saudi Arabia is experiencing an unprecedented artistic and cultural renaissance, with the construction of theaters, the flourishing of festivals, and the diversity of production platforms, an old yet new question surfaces: Where is the art journalism in all of this?! And where have the specialists gone
who were once a mirror to the artistic movement, a voice that documented and created the memory of art?
In the 1980s, print newspapers dedicated daily pages to art, hosting prominent journalists who made a remarkable presence and established a true school of art criticism and documentation; among them were: Othman Al-Omair, Lutfi Zaini, Zaini Abdul-Ghaffar, Hamdan Sadqa, Muhammad Rajab, Abdullah Al-Jafri, Muhammad Talat, Hani Firozi, Hussein Ali Hussein, Hamad Al-Qadi, Jalal Abu Zaid, Ali Faqandish, Suhail Tashkandi, Yahya Mufrih Zuraikan, Abdulrahman Bahir, Ahmad Maki, Salah Makharash, and others who witnessed the evolution of song, theater, and drama. They were not mere news transmitters but creators of artistic taste, writers equipped with critical tools, an awareness of art history, and the ability to read the artwork in its social and cultural context. However, over time, this role diminished, and then faded due to the disappearance of most of these names due to changes in their paths, illness, or passing away, while those lacking the tools of the profession advanced to the forefront. With the decline of this role, daily art pages disappeared, turning into a recreational margin, and this void allowed those without the tools of the profession to step into the limelight until the red carpet became a stage for dull questions like “Where is your dress from?” instead of questions that deconstruct the artwork through criticism and analysis.
Ayed Stirs the Stagnant Waters
Ayed Youssef's tweet came as a wake-up call from within the artistic community, reopening the discussion about the state of art media when he said that local art media is “weak compared to others,” and that what we see are “individual efforts,” and that some news “does not relate to our customs and traditions,” because those who write it “are not Saudi.” These words are not just an opinion but a cry from within the artistic community, revealing the size of the gap between a rapidly evolving artistic movement and a media that does not keep pace with it or understand its uniqueness. Today, Saudi art is making a new history and needs someone to create art journalism that “analyzes without flattery and creates memory rather than fleeting noise”; Saudi art today confidently steps towards globality, but it lacks professional art media because art journalism is a national memory.
“Okaz” surveyed opinions about the reality of the absence of art journalism from the scene and the weakness of content that does not reflect the development of artistic and cultural aspects in Saudi Arabia.
Journalist Ahmed Jassim commented: Since the decline of the voice of print newspapers, interest has scattered across many fields, the most prominent of which is art. With the emergence of social media platforms, most artists have turned to these means to build their presence and communicate with their audience directly.
Previously, print newspapers formed the most important platform for art media, hosting a group of distinguished journalists, among them colleagues Yahya Zuraikan and Ali Faqandish, who provided rich and influential art pages in the arena.
Today, artists rely on marketing themselves through social media platforms, which has limited the presence of art journalists.
Measuring by Views!
Art journalist Abdullah Al-Yanbuaawi says: I see that the weakness of art media does not stem from a single reason, but from the intertwining of several factors; the most important of which is the absence of specialized cadres. Many working in the media cover art from a superficial entertainment perspective, without a critical background or knowledge of art, which weakens the discourse. Some media institutions do not treat art as a component of cultural identity, but rather as material for entertainment, which limits the depth of artistic coverage and sometimes makes it completely absent in non-commercial seasons.
Al-Yanbuaawi adds: There is no clear strategy linking the concerned parties with production and artistic institutions, so that everyone can work together to highlight the artistic scene. Although social media has opened doors for everyone, it has contributed to diminishing the value of serious art journalism, as fame is now measured by the number of views rather than the quality of content.
Al-Yanbuaawi confirmed that our art media needs to qualify specialized cadres, real institutional support, and a comprehensive cultural vision that restores art to its place as part of community awareness, not just fleeting entertainment.
Amateurs Take the Lead While the Qualified Fade
Regarding Ayed's tweet, Al-Ashaiwi said: When artist Ayed tweeted complaining about the weakness of art media, I did not read it as a passing complaint from an artist, but as a voice reflecting the absence of some specialists he has seen and the occupation of space by non-specialists. I understood well what he meant because I saw how “enthusiastic amateurs” advance while “silent qualified” individuals retreat. It is not about criticizing the community but restoring a simple foundation: artistic documentation is part of cultural memory, and a journalist who does not know the history of art cannot protect it. The profession is not measured by the number of followers but by the depth of the question and the ability to read the scene beyond the (trend).
If we want strong art journalism, we need to restore specialization and give space to those who understand that art is not just for applause, but for understanding as well. The archive does not create itself, and if memory is not written professionally, others will write it in a truncated way, and what is not well documented is forgotten quickly.
Journalists or Seasonal Correspondents?
Journalist and art archivist Muhammad Al-Ashaiwi adds: The painful thing is that this kind of discourse does not come from amateurs outside the community, but sometimes from those who are presented as “art journalists,” while they are practically seasonal correspondents, whose task ends with the conclusion of the event, without any analysis, reading, or writing that extends beyond the event. We are facing a flaw that does not relate to a lack of media platforms but to a lack of specialization. There is a significant difference between an art journalist and a correspondent who visits the red carpet as if visiting a shopping mall, taking pictures and conveying superficial impressions that end with the conclusion of the event. Art journalism, in its essence, is not “coverage” but “understanding.” It is not a question about fashion but about musical development, text choices, shifts in taste, the role of platforms, and the impact of the audience.
Al-Ashaiwi continues: The problem is not with art but with those standing in front of it. Hence, I say: It is impossible to build a professional art media without a journalist who knows the history of art, possesses a critical language, and practices his passion as a researcher before being a transmitter. Professionalism is not just a phone camera fixed on the red carpet, but the ability to deconstruct works, to understand the musical and dramatic heritage, to connect the artist with a specific time period, and to recognize the difference between the artistic event and the (trend) of the moment.
Red Carpet... and Dull Questions
Journalist and art archivist Muhammad Al-Ashaiwi comments on the topic by saying: From my position as a journalist interested in documenting the artistic movement and analyzing its paths, I do not see art journalism as just news or passing coverage, but as a historical record that preserves memory and creates an archive explaining how songs were born.
Unfortunately, the weakness of art journalism is becoming evident on the surface of the media scene; not only in terms of presence but also in terms of professionalism, awareness, and depth. Analytical journalism has turned into journalism of questions like “Where is your dress from?!” I have witnessed conferences that were supposed to be dialogues with artists of history and experience, only to find questions that do not exceed “What would you like to say to your audience?” or “Who designed the dress?” or “What do you feel before going on stage?!”
I witnessed an unforgettable moment when a journalist asked a singer after her concert: “What are you planning to present tonight to your audience?” while the band had already left the stage!
At that moment, I realized that the problem was no longer just in the quality of the questions but in the identity of those asking them. These are not questions of criticism, documentation, or deconstruction of the artwork, but a superficial description of a visual event that does not serve artistic awareness or the audience.