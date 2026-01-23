إهداء معرفي

لأن المعرفة لا تنتقل بلا جسور، فإن هذه القراءة في «الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخ إبراهيم بن صالح بن عيسى» ما كانت لتكتمل لولا إدراك أن أثمن ما يُهدى هو التاريخ. فقد جاء اقتناء هذه المجموعة عبر إهداء وصل إلى رئيس تحرير «عكاظ» الزميل جميل الذيابي من وزير الدولة خالد بن عبدالرحمن العيسى، حفيد «مؤرخ الديار النجدية». في مبادرة تمثل وقفاً معرفياً يحفظ الذاكرة الوطنية ويمدّ الباحثين بالمصادر الأصيلة، لتصبح الموسوعة متاحة كجسر يربط بين الماضي والحاضر ويعكس وعياً رفيعاً بقيمة الوثيقة ودورها في صيانة تراث الوطن.

في التاريخ لحظاتٌ لا تُكتب، بل تُنقذ. ولولا الحبر في بعض الأزمنة، لابتلعت الرمال الذاكرة، ولصار التاريخ روايةً ناقصة بلا سند.

في قلب نجد، حيث كانت الوثيقة عملة نادرة، نهض رجلٌ واحد ليؤدي مهمةً تتجاوز جيله؛ أن يكون أمين العُهدة بين الماضي والدولة التي كانت تتشكّل. اسمه الشيخ إبراهيم بن صالح بن عيسى (1270–1343هـ)، وما خلّفه اليوم في 19 مجلداً ليست كتباً فحسب، بل بنية تحتية للتاريخ السعودي الحديث.

بأمر المؤسس دون ابن عيسى تاريخ نجد في مخطوطاته.

هذه القراءة لا تسبر غور «الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخ إبراهيم بن صالح بن عيسى» بوصفها إصداراً ثقافياً، بل بوصفها حدثاً وطنياً استغرق أكثر من قرن بين لحظة التدوين الأولى، ولحظة الاكتمال المؤسسي على يد دارة الملك عبدالعزيز.

وُلد إبراهيم بن صالح بن عيسى في أشيقر، البلدة التي كانت -آنذاك- مدرسةً مفتوحة للعلم والفقه والأنساب. لكن الرجل لم يكن حبيس المكان. خرج مبكراً من حدود المحلية الضيقة، وارتحل بين الوشم والقصيم والأحساء، وعبر البحر إلى اليمن والهند، باحثاً عن الرجال كما يبحث عن المخطوطات.

كان يعرف أن التاريخ لا يُؤخذ من الكتب وحدها، بل من الأفواه والوثائق والهوامش المنسية.

لهذا لم يكن مؤرخاً «يكتب بعد الحدث»، بل يعيش داخل الحدث؛ قاضياً، وفقيهاً، وناسخاً، ومرجعاً للأنساب، حتى صار اسمه مرادفاً لعبارة واحدة تداولها رجال التاريخ: «إبراهيم ثقة في ما يكتب».

عند فتح هذه الأعمال الكاملة، لا ندخل مكتبة، بل ندخل متحفاً مكتوباً، تتوزع فيه فنون المعرفة كما تتوزع طبقات الأرض..

في «تاريخ بعض الحوادث الواقعة في نجد» و«عقد الدرر» و«مختصر عنوان المجد»، يقدّم إبراهيم بن عيسى سجلاً حولياً دقيقاً، لا يكتفي برصد الوقائع، بل يوثق المناخ، والأوبئة، وسنوات القحط، وحركة الناس، في زمن تشكّل الدولة السعودية الثالثة.

في «حاشية الروض المربع»، يظهر إبراهيم بن عيسى فقيهاً من الطراز الثقيل، لا يفصل الفقه عن الواقع، ولا التاريخ عن الحكم، وهو ما يفسر نزاهته الصارمة في التدوين.

«المجموع الكبير» و«جامع الفوائد» (سبعة مجلدات) تمثِّل أعظم كنوز الموسوعة، هنا نجد تاريخ الخبز، والمطر، والطب الشعبي، والنجوم، والجغرافيا الدقيقة للقرى والآبار، والقصائد النبطية التي لا توجد في أي مصدر آخر.

في جامع التراجم ونوادر الوثائق، نواجه ما يمكن تسميته «الأرشيف السري» لنجد؛ الصكوك، والوصايا، والمراسلات، والأنساب، وتراجم العلماء والأسر، كثير منها لم يُذكر في أي مصدر آخر.

المجلد الثامن عشر الذي يرصد مكتبة إبراهيم بن عيسى وتعليقاته، يكشف عقلاً نقدياً سبق عصره؛ يصحح، ويقارن، ويشكك، ويُثبت، بمنهج لا يختلف كثيراً عن مناهج التحقيق الحديثة.

في زمن كان التاريخ يُكتب بالهوى أو الولاء، وقف إبراهيم بن عيسى على مسافة واحدة من الجميع.

إذا شك، صرّح. وإذا تحقق، قطع. وإذا نقل، نسب.

كان يُراجع الروايات بالوثائق، ويصحح كبار المؤرخين دون تردد، ويُسجّل الخلاف كما هو، لا كما يُحب. ولهذا بقيت أعماله صالحة للاستخدام الأكاديمي بعد أكثر من 100 عام، دون أن تفقد صدقيتها.

جمعت «الدارة» المخطوطات في حُلة قشيبة.

لم يكن وصول هذه الأعمال إلينا أمراً سهلاً. فتراث إبراهيم بن عيسى كان مبعثراً عالمياً؛ مخطوطات من السعودية والكويت ومصر والعراق والولايات المتحدة، وأوراق مهترئة، وخطوط مستعجلة، وكنانيش بلا عناوين أو ترقيم.

لهذا شكّلت دارة الملك عبدالعزيز لجاناً متخصصة (للإشراف، وضبط النص، وجمع المخطوطات، والتحقيق)، وشارك في المشروع قرابة 20 باحثاً، استغرق عملهم سنوات طويلة، ليخرج العمل في أكثر من 7000 صفحة محققة ومفهرسة، في إنجاز يُعد من أكبر المشاريع التوثيقية في تاريخ المملكة.

في زمن السيولة الرقمية، تعيد هذه المجلدات تعريف معنى «المرجع».

إنها لا تخاطب الباحث فقط، بل تخاطب الهوية.

تُخبر الجيل الجديد أن هذا الوطن لم يُبنَ صدفة، بل على معرفة دقيقة بالأرض والناس والوقائع.

إن «الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخ إبراهيم بن صالح بن عيسى» ليست كتباً تُقرأ، بل وطنٌ يُستكشف.

رحل إبراهيم بن صالح بن عيسى قبل قرن، لكنه عاد اليوم أكثر حضوراً.

عاد في 19 مجلداً، ليقول لنا إن الحبر عندما يكون أميناً يصبح أقوى من الزمن. وحينها يتحدث الحبر عن عظمة الأثر.