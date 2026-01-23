Knowledge Gift

Because knowledge does not transfer without bridges, this reading of "The Complete Works of Historian Ibrahim bin Saleh bin Isa" would not have been complete without realizing that the most precious gift is history. The acquisition of this collection came through a gift that reached the editor-in-chief of "Okaz," my colleague Jamil Al-Dhiabi, from the Minister of State Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al-Issa, the grandson of the "Historian of the Najd Lands." This initiative represents a knowledge endowment that preserves national memory and provides researchers with authentic sources, making the encyclopedia available as a bridge connecting the past and the present and reflecting a high awareness of the value of documents and their role in preserving the nation's heritage.

In history, there are moments that are not written but rather saved. Were it not for ink in some times, the sands would have swallowed memory, and history would have become an incomplete narrative without evidence.

In the heart of Najd, where the document was a rare currency, one man rose to perform a task that transcended his generation; to be the custodian of the legacy between the past and the state that was forming. His name is Sheikh Ibrahim bin Saleh bin Isa (1270–1343 AH), and what he left behind today in 19 volumes is not just books, but an infrastructure for modern Saudi history.

This reading does not delve into "The Complete Works of Historian Ibrahim bin Saleh bin Isa" as a cultural publication, but as a national event that took more than a century between the moment of the first documentation and the moment of institutional completion by the King Abdulaziz Foundation.

Ibrahim bin Saleh bin Isa was born in Ushaiger, a town that was, at that time, an open school for knowledge, jurisprudence, and genealogy. However, the man was not confined to the place. He early ventured beyond the narrow local boundaries, traveling between Al-Washm, Al-Qassim, and Al-Ahsa, and across the sea to Yemen and India, searching for men as he searched for manuscripts.

He knew that history is not taken from books alone, but from mouths, documents, and forgotten margins.

Therefore, he was not a historian who "writes after the event," but lives within the event; a judge, a jurist, a scribe, and a reference for genealogies, until his name became synonymous with a phrase circulated by historians: "Ibrahim is trustworthy in what he writes."

When we open these complete works, we do not enter a library, but a written museum, where the arts of knowledge are distributed like the layers of the earth..

In "The History of Some Events in Najd," "The Necklace of Pearls," and "Abridged Title of Glory," Ibrahim bin Isa presents a precise annual record that does not merely document events but also chronicles the climate, epidemics, years of drought, and the movement of people during the time the third Saudi state was forming.

In "The Margin of the Square Garden," Ibrahim bin Isa appears as a heavyweight jurist, who does not separate jurisprudence from reality, nor history from governance, which explains his strict integrity in documentation.

"The Great Collection" and "The Comprehensive Benefits" (seven volumes) represent the greatest treasures of the encyclopedia; here we find the history of bread, rain, folk medicine, stars, and the precise geography of villages and wells, along with Nabati poems that do not exist in any other source.

In the comprehensive collection of biographies and rare documents, we encounter what can be termed the "secret archive" of Najd; the deeds, wills, correspondence, genealogies, and biographies of scholars and families, many of which have not been mentioned in any other source.

The eighteenth volume, which documents Ibrahim bin Isa's library and his comments, reveals a critical mind that was ahead of its time; correcting, comparing, questioning, and affirming, with a methodology not much different from modern research methods.

At a time when history was written based on whims or loyalties, Ibrahim bin Isa stood at an equal distance from everyone.

If he doubted, he stated it. If he verified, he cut through. If he transmitted, he attributed.

He reviewed narratives with documents, corrected prominent historians without hesitation, and recorded disagreements as they were, not as he preferred. That is why his works have remained suitable for academic use after more than 100 years, without losing their credibility.

The arrival of these works to us was not an easy matter. The heritage of Ibrahim bin Isa was globally scattered; manuscripts from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, and the United States, tattered papers, hurried scripts, and notebooks without titles or numbering.

Therefore, the King Abdulaziz Foundation formed specialized committees (for supervision, text control, manuscript collection, and verification), and about 20 researchers participated in the project, whose work took many years, resulting in more than 7000 pages that were verified and indexed, in an achievement considered one of the largest documentation projects in the history of the Kingdom.

In the era of digital fluidity, these volumes redefine the meaning of "reference."

They do not only address the researcher but also speak to identity.

They inform the new generation that this homeland was not built by chance, but on a precise understanding of the land, the people, and the events.

The "Complete Works of Historian Ibrahim bin Saleh bin Isa" are not books to be read, but a homeland to be explored.

Ibrahim bin Saleh bin Isa passed away a century ago, but he has returned today more present than ever.

He has returned in 19 volumes to tell us that when ink is trustworthy, it becomes stronger than time. And then the ink speaks of the greatness of the impact.