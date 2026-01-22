من الجمعة إلى السبت تهطل أمطار رعدية متفاوتة الغزارة على معظم المناطق السعودية، وتشمل الحالة نشاطاً في الرياح الهابطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار، قد تتجاوز سرعتها 60 كم/ساعة، إلى جانب تساقط البَرَد، وجريان السيول في بعض المواقع، وارتفاع الأمواج على السواحل. وأوضح مركز الأرصاد في بيان أصدره اليوم أن مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والقصيم، والمدينة المنورة ستشهد أمطاراً متوسطة إلى غزيرة على فترات، تشمل محافظات: تبوك، نيوم، تيماء، حقل، الوجه، أملج، البدع، ضباء، سكاكا، دومة الجندل، عرعر، رفحاء، العويقيلة، حائل، الغزالة، الشملي، بقعاء، بريدة، عنيزة، الرس، المذنب، الأسياح، إضافة إلى المدينة المنورة، ينبع، خيبر، بدر، والمهد. كما أشار التقرير إلى أن مناطق الرياض والشرقية ومكة المكرمة ستتأثر بأمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة، تشمل مدينة الرياض وعدداً من محافظاتها، إضافة إلى حفر الباطن، الخفجي، النعيرية، الجبيل، الدمام، القطيف، والأحساء. وتشمل الحالة في منطقة مكة المكرمة كلاً من: العاصمة المقدسة، جدة، رابغ، خليص، الجموم، بحرة، والكامل. وحث المركز الوطني للأرصاد الجميع إلى متابعة التقارير والإنذارات الصادرة عبر موقعه الإلكتروني ومنصاته الإعلامية وتطبيق «أنواء»، والالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المعنية حفاظاً على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات.
From Friday to Saturday, varying amounts of thunderstorm rain will fall on most regions of Saudi Arabia, with the situation including active downdraft winds that stir up dust and sand, which may exceed speeds of 60 km/h, in addition to hail, flash floods in some areas, and rising waves along the coasts. The Meteorological Center clarified in a statement issued today that the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, and Medina will experience moderate to heavy rain at intervals, including the governorates of: Tabuk, Neom, Tayma, Haql, Al-Wajh, Umluj, Al-Bad'a, Duba, Sakaka, Dumat Al-Jandal, Arar, Rafha, Al-Owaikilah, Ha'il, Al-Ghazalah, Al-Shamli, Buqay'a, Buraidah, Unayzah, Al-Rass, Al-Mudnay, Al-Asyah, in addition to Medina, Yanbu, Khaybar, Badr, and Al-Mahd. The report also indicated that the regions of Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Makkah will be affected by light to moderate rain, including the city of Riyadh and several of its governorates, in addition to Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Jubail, Dammam, Al-Qatif, and Al-Ahsa. The situation in the Makkah region includes: the holy capital, Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, Al-Jumum, Bahrah, and Al-Kamil. The National Center of Meteorology urged everyone to follow the reports and alerts issued through its website and media platforms and the "Anwa" application, and to adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of lives and property.