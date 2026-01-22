من الجمعة إلى السبت تهطل أمطار رعدية متفاوتة الغزارة على معظم المناطق السعودية، وتشمل الحالة نشاطاً في الرياح الهابطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار، قد تتجاوز سرعتها 60 كم/ساعة، إلى جانب تساقط البَرَد، وجريان السيول في بعض المواقع، وارتفاع الأمواج على السواحل. وأوضح مركز الأرصاد في بيان أصدره اليوم أن مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والقصيم، والمدينة المنورة ستشهد أمطاراً متوسطة إلى غزيرة على فترات، تشمل محافظات: تبوك، نيوم، تيماء، حقل، الوجه، أملج، البدع، ضباء، سكاكا، دومة الجندل، عرعر، رفحاء، العويقيلة، حائل، الغزالة، الشملي، بقعاء، بريدة، عنيزة، الرس، المذنب، الأسياح، إضافة إلى المدينة المنورة، ينبع، خيبر، بدر، والمهد. كما أشار التقرير إلى أن مناطق الرياض والشرقية ومكة المكرمة ستتأثر بأمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة، تشمل مدينة الرياض وعدداً من محافظاتها، إضافة إلى حفر الباطن، الخفجي، النعيرية، الجبيل، الدمام، القطيف، والأحساء. وتشمل الحالة في منطقة مكة المكرمة كلاً من: العاصمة المقدسة، جدة، رابغ، خليص، الجموم، بحرة، والكامل. وحث المركز الوطني للأرصاد الجميع إلى متابعة التقارير والإنذارات الصادرة عبر موقعه الإلكتروني ومنصاته الإعلامية وتطبيق «أنواء»، والالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المعنية حفاظاً على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات.