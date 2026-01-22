From Friday to Saturday, varying amounts of thunderstorm rain will fall on most regions of Saudi Arabia, with the situation including active downdraft winds that stir up dust and sand, which may exceed speeds of 60 km/h, in addition to hail, flash floods in some areas, and rising waves along the coasts. The Meteorological Center clarified in a statement issued today that the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, and Medina will experience moderate to heavy rain at intervals, including the governorates of: Tabuk, Neom, Tayma, Haql, Al-Wajh, Umluj, Al-Bad'a, Duba, Sakaka, Dumat Al-Jandal, Arar, Rafha, Al-Owaikilah, Ha'il, Al-Ghazalah, Al-Shamli, Buqay'a, Buraidah, Unayzah, Al-Rass, Al-Mudnay, Al-Asyah, in addition to Medina, Yanbu, Khaybar, Badr, and Al-Mahd. The report also indicated that the regions of Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Makkah will be affected by light to moderate rain, including the city of Riyadh and several of its governorates, in addition to Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Nairiyah, Al-Jubail, Dammam, Al-Qatif, and Al-Ahsa. The situation in the Makkah region includes: the holy capital, Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, Al-Jumum, Bahrah, and Al-Kamil. The National Center of Meteorology urged everyone to follow the reports and alerts issued through its website and media platforms and the "Anwa" application, and to adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of lives and property.