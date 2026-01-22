نجت الفنانة المصرية المعتزلة شمس البارودي من حادثة سير مرورية خطيرة أثناء إنهائها بعض الأمور الخاصة بها، بعدما فوجئت بسيارة قادمة فقدت السيطرة وصعدت إلى الرصيف وانقلبت مرات عدة.

سيارة تفقد السيطرة وتنقلب مرات عدة

وأوضحت البارودي، عبر حسابها على «فيس بوك»، أن الحادثة أسفرت عن اصطدام السيارة بسيارة أخرى وانقلاب دراجة نارية، مع مشاهد مروعة وسيلان دماء من المركبات المتضررة.

الخروج سالمين دون إصابات

وأكدت شمس البارودي أن العناية الإلهية أنقذتها ومن كانوا معها، إذ خرجوا من الحادثة سالمين دون أي إصابات بفضل الله، رغم خطورتها.

شمس البارودي تحذّر من الانتحال

وكانت الفنانة المعتزلة حذّرت سابقاً من وجود صفحات مزيفة تنتحل شخصيتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أن حسابها الرسمي يحمل اسمها الكامل «شمس الملوك» وليس «البارودي».

المطالبة بإيقاف الصفحات المزيفة

وأوضحت أن صفحتها الحقيقية يمكن تمييزها بسهولة من خلال صورتها الشخصية المميزة على «فيسبوك»، مطالبة القائمين على الصفحات الوهمية بالتوقف عن استغلال اسمها وصورتها.