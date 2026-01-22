The retired Egyptian artist Shams Al-Baroudi survived a serious traffic accident while she was finishing some personal matters, after being surprised by a car that lost control, mounted the sidewalk, and flipped several times.

A car loses control and flips several times

Al-Baroudi explained, through her account on "Facebook," that the accident resulted in the car colliding with another vehicle and a motorcycle overturning, with horrific scenes and blood flowing from the damaged vehicles.

Exiting safely without injuries

Shams Al-Baroudi confirmed that divine providence saved her and those with her, as they emerged from the accident unharmed, thanks to God, despite its severity.

Shams Al-Baroudi warns against impersonation

The retired artist had previously warned about the existence of fake pages impersonating her on social media, confirming that her official account bears her full name "Shams Al-Muluk" and not "Al-Baroudi."

Demanding the cessation of fake pages

She clarified that her real page can be easily identified by her distinctive profile picture on "Facebook," calling on those behind the fake pages to stop exploiting her name and image.