نجت الفنانة المصرية المعتزلة شمس البارودي من حادثة سير مرورية خطيرة أثناء إنهائها بعض الأمور الخاصة بها، بعدما فوجئت بسيارة قادمة فقدت السيطرة وصعدت إلى الرصيف وانقلبت مرات عدة.
وأوضحت البارودي، عبر حسابها على «فيس بوك»، أن الحادثة أسفرت عن اصطدام السيارة بسيارة أخرى وانقلاب دراجة نارية، مع مشاهد مروعة وسيلان دماء من المركبات المتضررة.
وأكدت شمس البارودي أن العناية الإلهية أنقذتها ومن كانوا معها، إذ خرجوا من الحادثة سالمين دون أي إصابات بفضل الله، رغم خطورتها.
وكانت الفنانة المعتزلة حذّرت سابقاً من وجود صفحات مزيفة تنتحل شخصيتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مؤكدة أن حسابها الرسمي يحمل اسمها الكامل «شمس الملوك» وليس «البارودي».
وأوضحت أن صفحتها الحقيقية يمكن تمييزها بسهولة من خلال صورتها الشخصية المميزة على «فيسبوك»، مطالبة القائمين على الصفحات الوهمية بالتوقف عن استغلال اسمها وصورتها.
The retired Egyptian artist Shams Al-Baroudi survived a serious traffic accident while she was finishing some personal matters, after being surprised by a car that lost control, mounted the sidewalk, and flipped several times.
Al-Baroudi explained, through her account on "Facebook," that the accident resulted in the car colliding with another vehicle and a motorcycle overturning, with horrific scenes and blood flowing from the damaged vehicles.
Shams Al-Baroudi confirmed that divine providence saved her and those with her, as they emerged from the accident unharmed, thanks to God, despite its severity.
The retired artist had previously warned about the existence of fake pages impersonating her on social media, confirming that her official account bears her full name "Shams Al-Muluk" and not "Al-Baroudi."
She clarified that her real page can be easily identified by her distinctive profile picture on "Facebook," calling on those behind the fake pages to stop exploiting her name and image.