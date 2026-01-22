أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، اليوم (الخميس)، إطلاق مرحلة جديدة من برنامج نطاقات المطور، ابتداءً من عام 2026 ولمدة ثلاث سنوات، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى توطين أكثر من 340 ألف وظيفة إضافية للمواطنين والمواطنات في القطاع الخاص، بما يعزز استدامة سوق العمل ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. ويأتي إطلاق هذه المرحلة امتدادًا للنجاح الذي حققه البرنامج منذ انطلاقه في عام 2021.
وأكد وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد بن سليمان الراجحي، أن المرحلة الجديدة تم تصميمها بعناية لضمان تحقيق التوازن بين تعزيز التوطين ودعم نمو القطاع الخاص، مشيرًا إلى أن البرنامج يستند إلى تحليل شامل لواقع سوق العمل وقدرة المنشآت في مختلف القطاعات.
وأكد الراجحي أن تجربة المراحل السابقة لبرنامج نطاقات أكدت قدرة المواطن السعودي على النجاح والتميّز في مختلف المهن بكفاءة عالية، وهو ما شكّل منطلقًا راسخًا لإطلاق مرحلة جديدة من البرنامج. ويعكس هذا الإطلاق التزامنا المستمر بتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وتعزيز مشاركتها الفاعلة في سوق العمل، بما يسهم في بناء سوق أكثر استقرارًا واستدامة. وفي هذه المرحلة، نواصل البناء على ما تحقق، مع الحرص على تنافسية القطاع الخاص.
من جانبه، أوضح نائب وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية لقطاع العمل الدكتور عبدالله بن ناصر أبو ثنين، أن الوزارة قامت بإجراء دراسات تحليلية شاملة لجميع القطاعات والمنشآت، وتم من خلالها اقتراح نسب توطين مستهدفة واقعية تراعي طبيعة الأعمال وظروف السوق، في ظل وجود كفاءات وطنية أثبتت قدرتها على أداء هذه الأدوار، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الخطوة ستسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار الوظيفي، ورفع الإنتاجية، وتحقيق استدامة حقيقية لسوق العمل.
وأكدت الوزارة أن المرحلة الجديدة من نطاقات المطور ستسهم في تعزيز مشاركة المواطنين في سوق العمل، وخلق فرص وظيفية نوعية، وتحقيق توازن مستدام بين العرض والطلب، بما يدعم نمو الاقتصاد الوطني ويعزز ثقة القطاع الخاص على المدى الطويل.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced today (Thursday) the launch of a new phase of the Nitaqat Program, starting in 2026 and lasting for three years. This strategic step aims to localize more than 340,000 additional jobs for Saudi citizens in the private sector, enhancing the sustainability of the labor market and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The launch of this phase is an extension of the success achieved by the program since its inception in 2021.
Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, confirmed that the new phase has been carefully designed to ensure a balance between enhancing localization and supporting the growth of the private sector, noting that the program is based on a comprehensive analysis of the realities of the labor market and the capabilities of establishments in various sectors.
Al-Rajhi emphasized: "The experiences of the previous phases of the Nitaqat Program have confirmed the ability of Saudi citizens to succeed and excel in various professions with high efficiency, which has formed a solid foundation for launching a new phase of the program. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering national talents and enhancing their active participation in the labor market, contributing to building a more stable and sustainable market. In this phase, we continue to build on what has been achieved, while ensuring the competitiveness of the private sector."
For his part, the Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for the Labor Sector, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Thnein, explained that the ministry conducted comprehensive analytical studies for all sectors and establishments, through which realistic targeted localization rates were proposed, taking into account the nature of the work and market conditions, in light of the presence of national talents that have proven their ability to perform these roles. He pointed out that this step will contribute to enhancing job stability, increasing productivity, and achieving true sustainability for the labor market.
The ministry confirmed that the new phase of the Nitaqat Program will contribute to enhancing the participation of citizens in the labor market, creating quality job opportunities, and achieving a sustainable balance between supply and demand, which supports the growth of the national economy and enhances the confidence of the private sector in the long term.