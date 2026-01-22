أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، اليوم (الخميس)، إطلاق مرحلة جديدة من برنامج نطاقات المطور، ابتداءً من عام 2026 ولمدة ثلاث سنوات، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى توطين أكثر من 340 ألف وظيفة إضافية للمواطنين والمواطنات في القطاع الخاص، بما يعزز استدامة سوق العمل ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. ويأتي إطلاق هذه المرحلة امتدادًا للنجاح الذي حققه البرنامج منذ انطلاقه في عام 2021.

وأكد وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد بن سليمان الراجحي، أن المرحلة الجديدة تم تصميمها بعناية لضمان تحقيق التوازن بين تعزيز التوطين ودعم نمو القطاع الخاص، مشيرًا إلى أن البرنامج يستند إلى تحليل شامل لواقع سوق العمل وقدرة المنشآت في مختلف القطاعات.

وأكد الراجحي أن تجربة المراحل السابقة لبرنامج نطاقات أكدت قدرة المواطن السعودي على النجاح والتميّز في مختلف المهن بكفاءة عالية، وهو ما شكّل منطلقًا راسخًا لإطلاق مرحلة جديدة من البرنامج. ويعكس هذا الإطلاق التزامنا المستمر بتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وتعزيز مشاركتها الفاعلة في سوق العمل، بما يسهم في بناء سوق أكثر استقرارًا واستدامة. وفي هذه المرحلة، نواصل البناء على ما تحقق، مع الحرص على تنافسية القطاع الخاص.

من جانبه، أوضح نائب وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية لقطاع العمل الدكتور عبدالله بن ناصر أبو ثنين، أن الوزارة قامت بإجراء دراسات تحليلية شاملة لجميع القطاعات والمنشآت، وتم من خلالها اقتراح نسب توطين مستهدفة واقعية تراعي طبيعة الأعمال وظروف السوق، في ظل وجود كفاءات وطنية أثبتت قدرتها على أداء هذه الأدوار، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الخطوة ستسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار الوظيفي، ورفع الإنتاجية، وتحقيق استدامة حقيقية لسوق العمل.

وأكدت الوزارة أن المرحلة الجديدة من نطاقات المطور ستسهم في تعزيز مشاركة المواطنين في سوق العمل، وخلق فرص وظيفية نوعية، وتحقيق توازن مستدام بين العرض والطلب، بما يدعم نمو الاقتصاد الوطني ويعزز ثقة القطاع الخاص على المدى الطويل.