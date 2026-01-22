The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced today (Thursday) the launch of a new phase of the Nitaqat Program, starting in 2026 and lasting for three years. This strategic step aims to localize more than 340,000 additional jobs for Saudi citizens in the private sector, enhancing the sustainability of the labor market and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The launch of this phase is an extension of the success achieved by the program since its inception in 2021.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, confirmed that the new phase has been carefully designed to ensure a balance between enhancing localization and supporting the growth of the private sector, noting that the program is based on a comprehensive analysis of the realities of the labor market and the capabilities of establishments in various sectors.

Al-Rajhi emphasized: "The experiences of the previous phases of the Nitaqat Program have confirmed the ability of Saudi citizens to succeed and excel in various professions with high efficiency, which has formed a solid foundation for launching a new phase of the program. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering national talents and enhancing their active participation in the labor market, contributing to building a more stable and sustainable market. In this phase, we continue to build on what has been achieved, while ensuring the competitiveness of the private sector."

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for the Labor Sector, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Thnein, explained that the ministry conducted comprehensive analytical studies for all sectors and establishments, through which realistic targeted localization rates were proposed, taking into account the nature of the work and market conditions, in light of the presence of national talents that have proven their ability to perform these roles. He pointed out that this step will contribute to enhancing job stability, increasing productivity, and achieving true sustainability for the labor market.

The ministry confirmed that the new phase of the Nitaqat Program will contribute to enhancing the participation of citizens in the labor market, creating quality job opportunities, and achieving a sustainable balance between supply and demand, which supports the growth of the national economy and enhances the confidence of the private sector in the long term.