تتجه صيحات العناية بالبشرة نحو التقنيات المنزلية، مع تزايد الاهتمام بأقنعة الضوء الأحمر التي أصبحت خياراً شائعاً لدى المهتمين بالحفاظ على نضارة البشرة ومظهرها الشاب.
وتعتمد هذه التقنية على استخدام أطوال موجية محددة من الضوء الأحمر، التي تخترق طبقات الجلد بدرجات متفاوتة، وتستهدف تحفيز نشاط الخلايا وإنتاج الكولاجين، وهو البروتين المسؤول عن مرونة البشرة وتماسكها.
وتشير بعض الدراسات إلى أن الاستخدام المنتظم قد يساعد في تحسين مظهر الخطوط الدقيقة وملمس البشرة، إلى جانب دعم تهدئة الالتهابات، إلا أن النتائج تختلف من شخص إلى آخر، ولا تزال الأبحاث مستمرة لتحديد مدى فعاليتها على المدى الطويل.
ورغم سهولة استخدامها في المنزل، يؤكد المختصون أهمية اختيار الأجهزة المعتمدة واتباع تعليمات الاستخدام، مع حماية العينين عند الحاجة، وعدم اعتبارها بديلاً عن العلاجات الجلدية المتخصصة.
الضوء الأحمر.. تقنية جديدة تدخل روتين العناية بالبشرة
تتجه صيحات العناية بالبشرة نحو التقنيات المنزلية، مع تزايد الاهتمام بأقنعة الضوء الأحمر التي أصبحت خياراً شائعاً لدى المهتمين بالحفاظ على نضارة البشرة ومظهرها الشاب.
Skincare trends are shifting towards at-home techniques, with a growing interest in red light masks that have become a popular choice among those looking to maintain skin freshness and a youthful appearance.
This technique relies on using specific wavelengths of red light, which penetrate the skin layers to varying degrees, targeting the stimulation of cell activity and collagen production, the protein responsible for skin elasticity and firmness.
Some studies suggest that regular use may help improve the appearance of fine lines and skin texture, as well as support the calming of inflammation, although results vary from person to person, and research is ongoing to determine its long-term effectiveness.
Despite their ease of use at home, experts emphasize the importance of choosing certified devices and following usage instructions, while protecting the eyes when necessary, and not considering them a substitute for specialized dermatological treatments.