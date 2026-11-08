تتجه صيحات العناية بالبشرة نحو التقنيات المنزلية، مع تزايد الاهتمام بأقنعة الضوء الأحمر التي أصبحت خياراً شائعاً لدى المهتمين بالحفاظ على نضارة البشرة ومظهرها الشاب.
وتعتمد هذه التقنية على استخدام أطوال موجية محددة من الضوء الأحمر، التي تخترق طبقات الجلد بدرجات متفاوتة، وتستهدف تحفيز نشاط الخلايا وإنتاج الكولاجين، وهو البروتين المسؤول عن مرونة البشرة وتماسكها.
وتشير بعض الدراسات إلى أن الاستخدام المنتظم قد يساعد في تحسين مظهر الخطوط الدقيقة وملمس البشرة، إلى جانب دعم تهدئة الالتهابات، إلا أن النتائج تختلف من شخص إلى آخر، ولا تزال الأبحاث مستمرة لتحديد مدى فعاليتها على المدى الطويل.
ورغم سهولة استخدامها في المنزل، يؤكد المختصون أهمية اختيار الأجهزة المعتمدة واتباع تعليمات الاستخدام، مع حماية العينين عند الحاجة، وعدم اعتبارها بديلاً عن العلاجات الجلدية المتخصصة.