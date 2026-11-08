Skincare trends are shifting towards at-home techniques, with a growing interest in red light masks that have become a popular choice among those looking to maintain skin freshness and a youthful appearance.

This technique relies on using specific wavelengths of red light, which penetrate the skin layers to varying degrees, targeting the stimulation of cell activity and collagen production, the protein responsible for skin elasticity and firmness.

Some studies suggest that regular use may help improve the appearance of fine lines and skin texture, as well as support the calming of inflammation, although results vary from person to person, and research is ongoing to determine its long-term effectiveness.

Despite their ease of use at home, experts emphasize the importance of choosing certified devices and following usage instructions, while protecting the eyes when necessary, and not considering them a substitute for specialized dermatological treatments.