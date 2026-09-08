تستعد نيويورك لاستقبال موسم جديد من أسبوع الموضة، الذي يقام رسمياً من 10 إلى 15 سبتمبر 2026 لكشف مجموعات ربيع وصيف 2027، وسط حضور لافت لأسماء أمريكية راسخة وعودة عدد من المصممين إلى جدول العروض. ويضم الجدول الرسمي نحو 70 عرضاً وتقديماً، في إشارة إلى موسم حافل يعيد التركيز على نيويورك كإحدى أهم عواصم الموضة العالمية.
وتأتي العودة إلى الجذور الأمريكية كونها واحدةً من أبرز ملامح الموسم؛ إذ تعود علامات مثل Tommy Hilfiger إلى أسبوع الموضة بعد غياب، فيما تحتفل Coach بمرور 85 عاماً على تأسيسها. كما يقدم Ralph Lauren مجموعته لربيع 2027 في التاسع من سبتمبر، عشية الانطلاق الرسمي للأسبوع، إلى جانب Coach وعدد من الأسماء الأمريكية الأخرى.
ولا تقتصر أهمية الموسم على عودة الأسماء الكبيرة، بل يشهد أيضاً دخول مواهب جديدة إلى المشهد، من بينها Conner Ives وMagda Butrym، إلى جانب مجموعة من المصممين الشباب المشاركين في برنامج CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. كما يفتتح المصمم Henry Zankov الأسبوع رسمياً بأول مجموعة له بصفته المدير الإبداعي لـ Diane von Furstenberg.
ويرى مراقبون أن هذا التركيز على العلامات ذات الهوية الأمريكية يأتي في توقيت مهم؛ إذ نجحت بعض الأسماء التقليدية في إعادة تقديم نفسها لجمهور أصغر سناً، خصوصاً جيل Z، من خلال مزج القطع الأيقونية بأسلوب أكثر عصرية وقدرة على الانتشار عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي. وتشير تغطية رويترز إلى أن Coach وRalph Lauren استفادتا من عودة الاهتمام بقطع تحمل طابعاً أمريكياً واضحاً، مثل سترات الـCable Knit وقطع الـPolo وحقائب Tabby.
New York is preparing to welcome a new season of Fashion Week, officially taking place from September 10 to 15, 2026, to unveil the Spring/Summer 2027 collections, with a notable presence of established American names and the return of several designers to the schedule of shows. The official schedule includes around 70 presentations, indicating a bustling season that refocuses attention on New York as one of the world's most important fashion capitals.
The return to American roots is one of the season's most prominent features; brands like Tommy Hilfiger are returning to Fashion Week after an absence, while Coach celebrates its 85th anniversary. Ralph Lauren will present his Spring 2027 collection on September 9, the eve of the official start of the week, alongside Coach and several other American names.
The significance of the season is not limited to the return of big names; it also sees new talents entering the scene, including Conner Ives and Magda Butrym, along with a group of young designers participating in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund program. Designer Henry Zankov will officially kick off the week with his first collection as the creative director of Diane von Furstenberg.
Observers note that this focus on brands with an American identity comes at an important time; some traditional names have successfully reintroduced themselves to a younger audience, particularly Generation Z, by blending iconic pieces with a more contemporary style that resonates on social media platforms. Reuters coverage indicates that Coach and Ralph Lauren have benefited from the renewed interest in pieces with a distinctly American flair, such as Cable Knit sweaters, Polo items, and Tabby bags.