تستعد نيويورك لاستقبال موسم جديد من أسبوع الموضة، الذي يقام رسمياً من 10 إلى 15 سبتمبر 2026 لكشف مجموعات ربيع وصيف 2027، وسط حضور لافت لأسماء أمريكية راسخة وعودة عدد من المصممين إلى جدول العروض. ويضم الجدول الرسمي نحو 70 عرضاً وتقديماً، في إشارة إلى موسم حافل يعيد التركيز على نيويورك كإحدى أهم عواصم الموضة العالمية.

وتأتي العودة إلى الجذور الأمريكية كونها واحدةً من أبرز ملامح الموسم؛ إذ تعود علامات مثل Tommy Hilfiger إلى أسبوع الموضة بعد غياب، فيما تحتفل Coach بمرور 85 عاماً على تأسيسها. كما يقدم Ralph Lauren مجموعته لربيع 2027 في التاسع من سبتمبر، عشية الانطلاق الرسمي للأسبوع، إلى جانب Coach وعدد من الأسماء الأمريكية الأخرى.

ولا تقتصر أهمية الموسم على عودة الأسماء الكبيرة، بل يشهد أيضاً دخول مواهب جديدة إلى المشهد، من بينها Conner Ives وMagda Butrym، إلى جانب مجموعة من المصممين الشباب المشاركين في برنامج CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. كما يفتتح المصمم Henry Zankov الأسبوع رسمياً بأول مجموعة له بصفته المدير الإبداعي لـ Diane von Furstenberg.

ويرى مراقبون أن هذا التركيز على العلامات ذات الهوية الأمريكية يأتي في توقيت مهم؛ إذ نجحت بعض الأسماء التقليدية في إعادة تقديم نفسها لجمهور أصغر سناً، خصوصاً جيل Z، من خلال مزج القطع الأيقونية بأسلوب أكثر عصرية وقدرة على الانتشار عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي. وتشير تغطية رويترز إلى أن Coach وRalph Lauren استفادتا من عودة الاهتمام بقطع تحمل طابعاً أمريكياً واضحاً، مثل سترات الـCable Knit وقطع الـPolo وحقائب Tabby.