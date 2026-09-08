New York is preparing to welcome a new season of Fashion Week, officially taking place from September 10 to 15, 2026, to unveil the Spring/Summer 2027 collections, with a notable presence of established American names and the return of several designers to the schedule of shows. The official schedule includes around 70 presentations, indicating a bustling season that refocuses attention on New York as one of the world's most important fashion capitals.

The return to American roots is one of the season's most prominent features; brands like Tommy Hilfiger are returning to Fashion Week after an absence, while Coach celebrates its 85th anniversary. Ralph Lauren will present his Spring 2027 collection on September 9, the eve of the official start of the week, alongside Coach and several other American names.

The significance of the season is not limited to the return of big names; it also sees new talents entering the scene, including Conner Ives and Magda Butrym, along with a group of young designers participating in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund program. Designer Henry Zankov will officially kick off the week with his first collection as the creative director of Diane von Furstenberg.

Observers note that this focus on brands with an American identity comes at an important time; some traditional names have successfully reintroduced themselves to a younger audience, particularly Generation Z, by blending iconic pieces with a more contemporary style that resonates on social media platforms. Reuters coverage indicates that Coach and Ralph Lauren have benefited from the renewed interest in pieces with a distinctly American flair, such as Cable Knit sweaters, Polo items, and Tabby bags.