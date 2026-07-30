برز تنسيق اللونين الوردي والأخضر كواحد من أبرز اتجاهات الموضة خلال صيف 2026، بعدما انتقل من كونه مزيجًا جريئًا إلى خيار أنيق يناسب الإطلالات اليومية والمناسبات. ويستمد هذا الثنائي إلهامه من ألوان الطبيعة، إذ يجمع بين نعومة الوردي وانتعاش الأخضر ليمنح الإطلالة حيوية ولمسة صيفية لافتة.
وتنوعت درجات الألوان الرائجة هذا الموسم، حيث برز الوردي البودري والوردي الزهري إلى جانب الأخضر الفستقي، والنعناعي، والزيتوني الفاتح. كما ظهرت الإطلالات الأحادية التي تعتمد قطعة رئيسية باللون الوردي مع إكسسوارات خضراء، أو العكس، لتقديم مظهر متوازن بعيد عن المبالغة.
واعتمدت دور أزياء عالمية هذا المزج في مجموعاتها الصيفية من خلال الفساتين الانسيابية، والبدلات الكتانية، والتنانير الطويلة مع القمصان الخفيفة، بينما أضافت الحقائب والأحذية باللون الأخضر لمسة عصرية إلى الإطلالات الوردية.
ولا يقتصر هذا الاتجاه على الملابس فقط، بل امتد إلى الإكسسوارات، حيث برزت الحقائب الخضراء مع الأزياء الوردية، إلى جانب الأحذية المسطحة والصنادل الملونة، فيما أضفت المجوهرات الذهبية لمسة من الفخامة دون أن تنافس قوة الألوان.
وينصح خبراء تنسيق الأزياء بالحفاظ على توازن الإطلالة عبر اختيار درجة واحدة بارزة مقابل درجة أكثر هدوءًا، مثل تنسيق الوردي الفاتح مع الأخضر النعناعي، أو الوردي المشبع مع الأخضر الزيتوني، مع الاعتماد على الألوان المحايدة مثل الأبيض أو البيج لتخفيف حدة التباين.
The combination of pink and green has emerged as one of the most prominent fashion trends for the summer of 2026, transitioning from a bold mix to an elegant choice suitable for daily looks and special occasions. This duo draws inspiration from the colors of nature, blending the softness of pink with the freshness of green to give the outfit vitality and a striking summer touch.
This season, the trending shades varied, with powdery pink and rosy pink standing out alongside pistachio green, mint green, and light olive green. Monochromatic looks also appeared, featuring a main piece in pink paired with green accessories, or vice versa, to present a balanced appearance that avoids excess.
Global fashion houses adopted this blend in their summer collections through flowing dresses, linen suits, and long skirts paired with lightweight shirts, while green bags and shoes added a modern touch to pink outfits.
This trend is not limited to clothing alone; it has extended to accessories, with green bags standing out alongside pink attire, as well as flat shoes and colorful sandals, while gold jewelry added a touch of luxury without competing with the strength of the colors.
Fashion coordination experts recommend maintaining balance in the look by choosing one standout shade against a calmer one, such as pairing light pink with mint green, or saturated pink with olive green, while relying on neutral colors like white or beige to soften the contrast.