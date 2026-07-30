برز تنسيق اللونين الوردي والأخضر كواحد من أبرز اتجاهات الموضة خلال صيف 2026، بعدما انتقل من كونه مزيجًا جريئًا إلى خيار أنيق يناسب الإطلالات اليومية والمناسبات. ويستمد هذا الثنائي إلهامه من ألوان الطبيعة، إذ يجمع بين نعومة الوردي وانتعاش الأخضر ليمنح الإطلالة حيوية ولمسة صيفية لافتة.

وتنوعت درجات الألوان الرائجة هذا الموسم، حيث برز الوردي البودري والوردي الزهري إلى جانب الأخضر الفستقي، والنعناعي، والزيتوني الفاتح. كما ظهرت الإطلالات الأحادية التي تعتمد قطعة رئيسية باللون الوردي مع إكسسوارات خضراء، أو العكس، لتقديم مظهر متوازن بعيد عن المبالغة.

واعتمدت دور أزياء عالمية هذا المزج في مجموعاتها الصيفية من خلال الفساتين الانسيابية، والبدلات الكتانية، والتنانير الطويلة مع القمصان الخفيفة، بينما أضافت الحقائب والأحذية باللون الأخضر لمسة عصرية إلى الإطلالات الوردية.

ولا يقتصر هذا الاتجاه على الملابس فقط، بل امتد إلى الإكسسوارات، حيث برزت الحقائب الخضراء مع الأزياء الوردية، إلى جانب الأحذية المسطحة والصنادل الملونة، فيما أضفت المجوهرات الذهبية لمسة من الفخامة دون أن تنافس قوة الألوان.

وينصح خبراء تنسيق الأزياء بالحفاظ على توازن الإطلالة عبر اختيار درجة واحدة بارزة مقابل درجة أكثر هدوءًا، مثل تنسيق الوردي الفاتح مع الأخضر النعناعي، أو الوردي المشبع مع الأخضر الزيتوني، مع الاعتماد على الألوان المحايدة مثل الأبيض أو البيج لتخفيف حدة التباين.