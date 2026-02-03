في أول ظهور لها على مسرح الغرامي بعد غياب دام 18 عاماً، خطفت النجمة شير الأنظار بإطلالة حملت توقيعها الجريء ورسّخت مكانتها كأيقونة لا تخضع لزمن الموضة. اختارت إطلالة مسرحية تعكس شخصيتها القوية، جمعت بين الفخامة والجرأة بأسلوب متوازن يليق بلحظة تكريم استثنائية بحصولها على جائزة الإنجاز مدى الحياة.

تميّزت الإطلالة بتصميم أسود لافت أبرز حضورها الطاغي، مع اعتماد خامات جلد ودانتيل وتفاصيل دقيقة أضفت بعداً درامياً أنيقاً دون مبالغة. مع جاكيت جلدي يجسد شخصيتها الجريئة، القصّة جاءت مدروسة لتمنحها هيبة المسرح، بينما حافظت اللمسات الجمالية على هوية شير المعروفة، من الشعر الطويل المنسدل إلى المكياج الذي ركّز على إبراز الملامح بثقة ووضوح.