في أول ظهور لها على مسرح الغرامي بعد غياب دام 18 عاماً، خطفت النجمة شير الأنظار بإطلالة حملت توقيعها الجريء ورسّخت مكانتها كأيقونة لا تخضع لزمن الموضة. اختارت إطلالة مسرحية تعكس شخصيتها القوية، جمعت بين الفخامة والجرأة بأسلوب متوازن يليق بلحظة تكريم استثنائية بحصولها على جائزة الإنجاز مدى الحياة.
تميّزت الإطلالة بتصميم أسود لافت أبرز حضورها الطاغي، مع اعتماد خامات جلد ودانتيل وتفاصيل دقيقة أضفت بعداً درامياً أنيقاً دون مبالغة. مع جاكيت جلدي يجسد شخصيتها الجريئة، القصّة جاءت مدروسة لتمنحها هيبة المسرح، بينما حافظت اللمسات الجمالية على هوية شير المعروفة، من الشعر الطويل المنسدل إلى المكياج الذي ركّز على إبراز الملامح بثقة ووضوح.
In her first appearance on the Grammy stage after an 18-year absence, star Cher captivated attention with a look that showcased her bold signature and solidified her status as a timeless icon. She chose a theatrical outfit that reflected her strong personality, combining elegance and daring in a balanced style befitting an exceptional moment of recognition as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The look was characterized by a striking black design that highlighted her commanding presence, featuring leather and lace materials along with intricate details that added an elegantly dramatic dimension without being excessive. With a leather jacket embodying her bold character, the cut was thoughtfully designed to give her the grandeur of the stage, while the beauty touches maintained Cher's well-known identity, from her long flowing hair to the makeup that confidently and clearly emphasized her features.