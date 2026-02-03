In her first appearance on the Grammy stage after an 18-year absence, star Cher captivated attention with a look that showcased her bold signature and solidified her status as a timeless icon. She chose a theatrical outfit that reflected her strong personality, combining elegance and daring in a balanced style befitting an exceptional moment of recognition as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The look was characterized by a striking black design that highlighted her commanding presence, featuring leather and lace materials along with intricate details that added an elegantly dramatic dimension without being excessive. With a leather jacket embodying her bold character, the cut was thoughtfully designed to give her the grandeur of the stage, while the beauty touches maintained Cher's well-known identity, from her long flowing hair to the makeup that confidently and clearly emphasized her features.