أقنعة LED للوجه أصبحت من أهم أدوات العناية بالبشرة الحديثة؛ لأنها تقدم علاجاً ضوئياً فعالاً دون الحاجة لزيارة العيادات وتستهدف مشكلات متعددة حسب لون الضوء المستخدم، فالضوء الأحمر يعزز إنتاج الكولاجين ويحسن مرونة البشرة ويقلل التجاعيد، أما الضوء الأزرق فيستهدف البكتيريا المسببة لحب الشباب، وبعض الأقنعة تحتوي ألواناً إضافية لعلاج التصبغات وتهدئة الالتهابات الاستخدام المنتظم عادة من 10 إلى 20 دقيقة ثلاث إلى خمس مرات في الأسبوع يعطي نتائج ملحوظة في نضارة البشرة وتقليل الخطوط الدقيقة وتوحيد اللون.

الأقنعة المتوفرة تختلف في الألوان والوظائف فهناك أقنعة تجمع بين الأحمر والأزرق لمعالجة التجاعيد وحب الشباب وأخرى توفر ألواناً عدة لعلاج مشكلات متنوعة أو لتجربة مظهر البشرة بشكل شامل، بعض الأقنعة مصممة للاستخدام المكثف وأخرى بأسعار اقتصادية لتجربة الضوء العلاجي قبل الالتزام طويل الأمد.

قبل الاستخدام من المهم الالتزام بالانتظام لفترة طويلة وتحديد نوع الضوء حسب هدف العلاج واستشارة طبيب الجلدية للبشرة الحساسة أو الحالات الخاصة.