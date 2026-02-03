في أحدث ظهور لها، لفتت مارغوت روبي الأنظار بإطلالة أنثوية راقية جمعت بين الفخامة الكلاسيكية والنعومة العصرية. اختارت فستاناً أحمر داكناً من المخمل، جاء بتصميم منفوش أضفى حضوراً درامياً أنيقاً، وزُيّن بطبقة من القماش الأبيض أسفل الفستان، في تفصيل ذكي كسر حدة اللون ومنح الإطلالة عمقاً بصرياً لافتاً.

ونسّقت روبي مع الفستان عقداً ضيقاً من المخمل بنفس الخامة، تميّز ببروش ماسي ذهبي أضاف لمسة فاخرة دون مبالغة، ليعكس ذوقاً مدروساً في اختيار الإكسسوارات. أما شعرها الأشقر فتركته منسدلاً بشكل طبيعي، ما عزّز الإحساس بالبساطة الراقية، فيما جاء المكياج ناعماً وطبيعياً، ركّز على إبراز ملامحها بهدوء وانسجام مع الطابع العام للإطلالة.

إطلالة مارغوت روبي تؤكد مرة أخرى قدرتها على الموازنة بين الجرأة والرقي، واختيار قطع تحمل طابعاً كلاسيكياً بروح معاصرة، لتقدّم نموذجاً للأناقة الهادئة التي لا تحتاج إلى تفاصيل صاخبة لتترك أثرها.