Star Zara Larsson shared photos of her nails with her followers, which received wide interaction, as they reflected a striking harmony with her look at the Grammy Awards. She chose a bright gold color for her nails, which was bold and eye-catching, and was adorned with the same sequin and bead details that were present in her dress, in a move that highlighted her attention to the finest aesthetic details.

This meticulous coordination between the nails and the dress gave the look a cohesive character, as the nails became an elegant extension of the outfit rather than just a secondary detail.

This touch garnered the admiration of the audience, who expressed their appreciation for the idea through comments, with some even rushing to replicate the same design, reflecting Zara Larsson's strong influence and her ability to turn small details into a trending phenomenon.