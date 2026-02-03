شاركت النجمة زارا لارسون متابعيها صوراً لأظافرها التي لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً، بعدما عكست تناغماً لافتاً مع إطلالتها في حفل الغرامي. اختارت لوناً ذهبياً فاقعاً للأظافر، جاء جريئاً وملفتاً، وزُيّن بنفس تفاصيل الترتر والخرز التي كانت حاضرة في فستانها، في خطوة أكدت اهتمامها بأدق التفاصيل الجمالية.

هذا التنسيق المتقن بين الأظافر والفستان منح الإطلالة طابعاً متكاملاً، إذ تحولت الأظافر إلى امتداد أنيق للزي وليست مجرد تفصيل ثانوي.

وقد حازت هذه اللمسة على إعجاب الجمهور، الذين عبّروا عن تقديرهم للفكرة عبر التعليقات، بل وسارع بعضهم إلى تقليد التصميم نفسه، ما يعكس قوة تأثير زارا لارسون وقدرتها على تحويل التفاصيل الصغيرة إلى صيحة رائجة.