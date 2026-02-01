أطلت هيفاء وهبي خلال أسبوع الموضة في باريس بطقم وردي لافت، تميّز بتطريزات ورود حمراء بارزة أضفت على الإطلالة طابعًا أنثويًا جريئًا وحضورًا بصريًا قويًا. وجاء التنسيق متكاملًا مع قبعة من الخامة نفسها، عززت من فرادة اللوك ومنحته لمسة درامية أنيقة تنسجم مع أجواء العروض الباريسية.
الإطلالة جمعت بين الرومانسية والجرأة، حيث كسر التباين بين الوردي والورود الحمراء الطابع الناعم للّون، ليقدّم أسلوبًا يعكس شخصية هيفاء الواثقة وقدرتها على لفت الأنظار بإطلالات غير تقليدية تحافظ في الوقت نفسه على حس الموضة الراقية.
Haifa Wehbe made a striking appearance during Paris Fashion Week in a standout pink outfit, characterized by prominent red rose embroidery that added a bold feminine touch and a strong visual presence to her look. The ensemble was perfectly complemented by a hat made from the same fabric, enhancing the uniqueness of the look and giving it an elegant dramatic flair that harmonized with the atmosphere of the Parisian shows.
The look combined romance and boldness, as the contrast between the pink and the red roses broke the soft character of the color, presenting a style that reflects Haifa's confident personality and her ability to attract attention with unconventional outfits while still maintaining a sense of high fashion.