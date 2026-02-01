أطلت هيفاء وهبي خلال أسبوع الموضة في باريس بطقم وردي لافت، تميّز بتطريزات ورود حمراء بارزة أضفت على الإطلالة طابعًا أنثويًا جريئًا وحضورًا بصريًا قويًا. وجاء التنسيق متكاملًا مع قبعة من الخامة نفسها، عززت من فرادة اللوك ومنحته لمسة درامية أنيقة تنسجم مع أجواء العروض الباريسية.

الإطلالة جمعت بين الرومانسية والجرأة، حيث كسر التباين بين الوردي والورود الحمراء الطابع الناعم للّون، ليقدّم أسلوبًا يعكس شخصية هيفاء الواثقة وقدرتها على لفت الأنظار بإطلالات غير تقليدية تحافظ في الوقت نفسه على حس الموضة الراقية.