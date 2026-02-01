

Haifa Wehbe made a striking appearance during Paris Fashion Week in a standout pink outfit, characterized by prominent red rose embroidery that added a bold feminine touch and a strong visual presence to her look. The ensemble was perfectly complemented by a hat made from the same fabric, enhancing the uniqueness of the look and giving it an elegant dramatic flair that harmonized with the atmosphere of the Parisian shows.

The look combined romance and boldness, as the contrast between the pink and the red roses broke the soft character of the color, presenting a style that reflects Haifa's confident personality and her ability to attract attention with unconventional outfits while still maintaining a sense of high fashion.