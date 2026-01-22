يُعد الكونسيلر الوردي من مستحضرات المكياج الحديثة التي اكتسبت حضوراً لافتاً في عالم الجمال، نظراً لدوره الفعّال في تفتيح منطقة تحت العين وتصحيح لون الهالات الداكنة. ويعتمد هذا المنتج على مبدأ تصحيح الألوان، إذ تعمل الدرجات الوردية على معادلة الألوان الزرقاء والبنفسجية الشائعة في الهالات، ما يمنح البشرة مظهراً أكثر إشراقاً وانتعاشاً.


الكونسيلر الوردي: تقنية ذكية لتفتيح الهالات وإشراقة طبيعية


ويختلف الكونسيلر الوردي عن الكونسيلر التقليدي الذي يهدف إلى التغطية فقط، إذ يركّز بشكل أساسي على تحسين لون البشرة وإضفاء الحيوية عليها قبل تطبيق مستحضرات التغطية النهائية. ويُستخدم عادة بكميات خفيفة على منطقة تحت العين أو في الزوايا الداخلية للعين، كما يمكن توظيفه لإبراز مناطق محددة من الوجه ومنحها إشراقة ناعمة وطبيعية.
وينصح خبراء التجميل بدمج الكونسيلر الوردي جيداً بعد ترطيب البشرة، سواء باستخدام إسفنجة أو أطراف الأصابع، لضمان نتيجة متجانسة دون ظهور لون غير مرغوب فيه. كما يُفضّل استخدامه كخطوة تمهيدية يتبعها كونسيلر بلون البشرة، للحصول على مظهر متوازن يجمع بين التفتيح والتغطية. ويُنظر إلى الكونسيلر الوردي اليوم كأداة ذكية في روتين المكياج، خصوصاً لمن يبحثن عن إطلالة مشرقة تخفي علامات الإرهاق دون مبالغة.
