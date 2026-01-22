الكونسيلر الوردي: تقنية ذكية لتفتيح الهالات وإشراقة طبيعية

The pink concealer is one of the modern makeup products that has gained significant presence in the beauty world, due to its effective role in brightening the under-eye area and correcting the color of dark circles. This product relies on the principle of color correction, as the pink shades work to neutralize the common blue and purple tones found in dark circles, giving the skin a more radiant and fresh appearance.





The pink concealer differs from traditional concealers that aim only to cover, as it primarily focuses on improving skin tone and adding vitality before applying final coverage products. It is usually applied in light amounts to the under-eye area or in the inner corners of the eyes, and it can also be used to highlight specific areas of the face, giving them a soft and natural glow.

Beauty experts recommend blending the pink concealer well after moisturizing the skin, whether using a sponge or fingertips, to ensure a uniform result without any unwanted color showing. It is also preferred to use it as a preliminary step followed by a skin-toned concealer, to achieve a balanced look that combines brightness and coverage. The pink concealer is now seen as a smart tool in the makeup routine, especially for those looking for a bright look that hides signs of fatigue without being excessive.

