A rumor is circulating that carrot juice is an effective treatment for acne-prone skin, based on its high nutritional benefits and its content of beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant that converts in the body to vitamin A, known for its role in supporting skin health. Scientifically, vitamin A helps regulate oil secretion and renew cells, which may indirectly help improve the appearance of the skin and reduce inflammation associated with the emergence of acne.

However, specialists confirm that carrot juice is not considered a direct treatment or medical alternative for acne, but rather a supportive factor within a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. Excessive consumption may lead to side effects such as a change in skin color to an orange hue, without achieving any real therapeutic results for acne. Therefore, it is advised to view carrot juice as a supportive element for overall skin health, while relying on appropriate medical care and prescribed treatments when there are ongoing or severe skin issues.