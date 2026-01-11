تتداول شائعة مفادها أن عصير الجزر يُعد علاجًا فعّالًا للبشرة المعرّضة للحبوب، مستندة إلى فوائده الغذائية العالية واحتوائه على البيتاكاروتين، وهو أحد مضادات الأكسدة التي تتحول في الجسم إلى فيتامين A المعروف بدوره في دعم صحة الجلد. علميًا، يساهم فيتامين A في تنظيم إفراز الدهون وتجديد الخلايا، ما قد يساعد بشكل غير مباشر على تحسين مظهر البشرة وتقليل الالتهابات المرتبطة بظهور الحبوب.

مع ذلك، يؤكد المختصون أن عصير الجزر لا يُعتبر علاجًا مباشرًا أو بديلًا طبيًا لحب الشباب، بل يعد عاملًا مساعدًا ضمن نمط حياة صحي ونظام غذائي متوازن. الإفراط في تناوله قد يؤدي إلى آثار جانبية مثل تغيّر لون الجلد إلى درجة مائلة للبرتقالي، دون تحقيق نتائج علاجية حقيقية للحبوب. لذلك، يُنصح بالنظر إلى عصير الجزر كعنصر داعم لصحة البشرة بشكل عام، مع ضرورة الاعتماد على العناية الطبية المناسبة والعلاجات الموصوفة عند وجود مشكلات جلدية مستمرة أو حادة.