تتداول شائعة مفادها أن عصير الجزر يُعد علاجًا فعّالًا للبشرة المعرّضة للحبوب، مستندة إلى فوائده الغذائية العالية واحتوائه على البيتاكاروتين، وهو أحد مضادات الأكسدة التي تتحول في الجسم إلى فيتامين A المعروف بدوره في دعم صحة الجلد. علميًا، يساهم فيتامين A في تنظيم إفراز الدهون وتجديد الخلايا، ما قد يساعد بشكل غير مباشر على تحسين مظهر البشرة وتقليل الالتهابات المرتبطة بظهور الحبوب.
مع ذلك، يؤكد المختصون أن عصير الجزر لا يُعتبر علاجًا مباشرًا أو بديلًا طبيًا لحب الشباب، بل يعد عاملًا مساعدًا ضمن نمط حياة صحي ونظام غذائي متوازن. الإفراط في تناوله قد يؤدي إلى آثار جانبية مثل تغيّر لون الجلد إلى درجة مائلة للبرتقالي، دون تحقيق نتائج علاجية حقيقية للحبوب. لذلك، يُنصح بالنظر إلى عصير الجزر كعنصر داعم لصحة البشرة بشكل عام، مع ضرورة الاعتماد على العناية الطبية المناسبة والعلاجات الموصوفة عند وجود مشكلات جلدية مستمرة أو حادة.
A rumor is circulating that carrot juice is an effective treatment for acne-prone skin, based on its high nutritional benefits and its content of beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant that converts in the body to vitamin A, known for its role in supporting skin health. Scientifically, vitamin A helps regulate oil secretion and renew cells, which may indirectly help improve the appearance of the skin and reduce inflammation associated with the emergence of acne.
However, specialists confirm that carrot juice is not considered a direct treatment or medical alternative for acne, but rather a supportive factor within a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. Excessive consumption may lead to side effects such as a change in skin color to an orange hue, without achieving any real therapeutic results for acne. Therefore, it is advised to view carrot juice as a supportive element for overall skin health, while relying on appropriate medical care and prescribed treatments when there are ongoing or severe skin issues.