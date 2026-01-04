خَطفت الفنانة ميس حمدان الأنظار بإطلالة لافتة اختارت فيها فستانًا أخضر مغطّى بالترتر، عكس جرأة أنيقة وحضورًا واثقًا. اللون الأخضر جاء غنيًا ومشرقًا، متناغمًا مع بريق الترتر الذي أضفى لمسة فخمة دون مبالغة، فيما بدت القَصّة متوازنة أبرزت قوامها بأسلوب راقٍ. الإطلالة اكتملت بتنسيق ناعم للإكسسوارات وتسريحة بسيطة، ما جعل الفستان هو نجم المشهد، وحصدت الإطلالة تفاعلًا واسعًا وإشادة بذوقها الجريء والمتجدّد.