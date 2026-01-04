خَطفت الفنانة ميس حمدان الأنظار بإطلالة لافتة اختارت فيها فستانًا أخضر مغطّى بالترتر، عكس جرأة أنيقة وحضورًا واثقًا. اللون الأخضر جاء غنيًا ومشرقًا، متناغمًا مع بريق الترتر الذي أضفى لمسة فخمة دون مبالغة، فيما بدت القَصّة متوازنة أبرزت قوامها بأسلوب راقٍ. الإطلالة اكتملت بتنسيق ناعم للإكسسوارات وتسريحة بسيطة، ما جعل الفستان هو نجم المشهد، وحصدت الإطلالة تفاعلًا واسعًا وإشادة بذوقها الجريء والمتجدّد.
ميس حمدان تخطف الأنظار بفستان ترتر أخضر
4 يناير 2026 - 14:49 | آخر تحديث 4 يناير 2026 - 14:49
ميس حمدان
The artist Mais Hamdan caught attention with a striking look in which she chose a green dress covered in sequins, reflecting elegant boldness and a confident presence. The green color was rich and vibrant, harmonizing with the sparkle of the sequins that added a luxurious touch without being excessive, while the cut was balanced, highlighting her figure in a sophisticated manner. The look was completed with soft accessory coordination and a simple hairstyle, making the dress the star of the scene, and the appearance received wide interaction and praise for her bold and refreshed taste.