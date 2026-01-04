The artist Mais Hamdan caught attention with a striking look in which she chose a green dress covered in sequins, reflecting elegant boldness and a confident presence. The green color was rich and vibrant, harmonizing with the sparkle of the sequins that added a luxurious touch without being excessive, while the cut was balanced, highlighting her figure in a sophisticated manner. The look was completed with soft accessory coordination and a simple hairstyle, making the dress the star of the scene, and the appearance received wide interaction and praise for her bold and refreshed taste.