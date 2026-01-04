ترند Olsen Tuck هو صيحة موضة عالمية في عالم الجمال والأزياء تنتشر بقوة في 2025 و2026، وقد حظي باهتمام واسع في منصات الموضة، عروض الأزياء، ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. يشير المصطلح إلى أسلوب بسيط لكنه بارز يتمثل في إدخال أطراف الشعر الطويل إلى داخل ياقة الملابس مثل الكنزات عالية الياقة، السترات، أو المعاطف، بحيث يبدو الشعر مخفيًا جزئيًا داخل القطعة بدلًا من أن يترك يتدلّى بشكل طبيعي. هذا الأسلوب خلق تأثيرًا بصريًا يُشبه الـ «فوب بوب» (faux bob) يعطي مظهرًا أنيقًا غير مبالغ فيه، ويُعد وسيلة لتحقيق مظهر effortless chic بدون الحاجة إلى مجهود كبير في التسريح.￼￼
الأسلوب مرتبط تاريخيًا باسم مارِي كيت وآشلي أولسن اللواتي ارتدينه لسنوات طويلة قبل أن يصبح ترندًا شعبيًا، ويتماشى مع الجاذبية العملية والراحة، خصوصًا في مواسم البرد والإطلالات اليومية. كما يُظهر الترند صورة المرأة المعاصرة التي تهتم بأناقتها بينما تحافظ على بساطة وواقعية في أسلوبها، ويواصل دوره في تشكيل اتجاهات التسريحات واللوك العام في عالم الجمال الحديث.
The Olsen Tuck trend is a global fashion phenomenon in the world of beauty and fashion that is gaining strong momentum in 2025 and 2026. It has received widespread attention on fashion platforms, runway shows, and social media. The term refers to a simple yet striking style that involves tucking the ends of long hair into the collar of clothing such as turtlenecks, jackets, or coats, so that the hair appears partially hidden within the piece instead of hanging down naturally. This style creates a visual effect similar to the faux bob, giving an elegant yet understated look, and is a means to achieve an effortless chic appearance without the need for significant styling effort.
This style is historically associated with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who have worn it for many years before it became a popular trend. It aligns with practicality and comfort, especially during cold seasons and for everyday looks. The trend also portrays the image of the contemporary woman who cares about her elegance while maintaining simplicity and realism in her style, and it continues to play a role in shaping hairstyle trends and the overall look in the modern beauty world.