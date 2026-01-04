ترند Olsen Tuck هو صيحة موضة عالمية في عالم الجمال والأزياء تنتشر بقوة في 2025 و2026، وقد حظي باهتمام واسع في منصات الموضة، عروض الأزياء، ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. يشير المصطلح إلى أسلوب بسيط لكنه بارز يتمثل في إدخال أطراف الشعر الطويل إلى داخل ياقة الملابس مثل الكنزات عالية الياقة، السترات، أو المعاطف، بحيث يبدو الشعر مخفيًا جزئيًا داخل القطعة بدلًا من أن يترك يتدلّى بشكل طبيعي. هذا الأسلوب خلق تأثيرًا بصريًا يُشبه الـ «فوب بوب» (faux bob) يعطي مظهرًا أنيقًا غير مبالغ فيه، ويُعد وسيلة لتحقيق مظهر effortless chic بدون الحاجة إلى مجهود كبير في التسريح.￼￼

الأسلوب مرتبط تاريخيًا باسم مارِي كيت وآشلي أولسن اللواتي ارتدينه لسنوات طويلة قبل أن يصبح ترندًا شعبيًا، ويتماشى مع الجاذبية العملية والراحة، خصوصًا في مواسم البرد والإطلالات اليومية. كما يُظهر الترند صورة المرأة المعاصرة التي تهتم بأناقتها بينما تحافظ على بساطة وواقعية في أسلوبها، ويواصل دوره في تشكيل اتجاهات التسريحات واللوك العام في عالم الجمال الحديث.