The striker of Al-Ittihad, "Bergwijn," confirmed that all the rumors regarding personal or technical disagreements with the Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição are unfounded, emphasizing that his relationship with the coach is characterized by mutual respect and teamwork. This statement came after the leak of a decision to part ways with him during the current transfer period.



Bergwijn explained in television statements that he has heard many rumors circulating in the sports community, but he does not give them any importance at the moment as he feels happy within the walls of Al-Ittihad.



The player indicated that his entire focus is on continuing to work hard with his teammates to achieve victories, and he confirmed that the environment and work at Al-Ittihad are excellent and motivating, helping him to give his best as a professional player aspiring to make history. He praised the performance that Al-Ittihad displayed in their recent match against Al-Taawoun, which he described as an organized team occupying a high position in the standings, affirming that Al-Ittihad appeared in a distinguished manner and deserved to win fairly.