أكد مهاجم فريق الاتحاد «وبيرجوين» أن كل ما يثار حول وجود خلافات شخصية أو فنية مع المدرب البرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو، لا أساس له من الصحة، مشدداً على أن علاقته بالمدرب يسودها الاحترام المتبادل والعمل الجماعي، جاء ذلك بعد تسريب قرار الاستغناء عن خدماته خلال فترة الانتقالات الحالية.


وأوضح «بيرجوين» في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه استمع للكثير من الشائعات المتداولة في الوسط الرياضي إلا أنه لا يلقي لها أي أهمية في الوقت الحالي كونه يشعر بسعادة داخل أسوار نادي الاتحاد.


وأشار اللاعب إلى أن تركيزه بالكامل ينصب على مواصلة العمل الجاد مع زملائه لتحقيق الانتصارات، وأكد أن البيئة والعمل في الاتحاد ممتازة ومحفزة وتساعد على تقديم الأفضل كونه لاعباً محترفاً يطمح لصناعة التاريخ، مشيداً بالأداء الذي قدمه الاتحاد في مواجهته الأخيرة أمام نادي التعاون الذي وصفه بأنه فريق منظم يحتل مركزاً متقدماً في جدول الترتيب، مؤكداً أن الاتحاد ظهر بصورة مميزة واستحق تحقيق الفوز عن جدارة.