أكد مهاجم فريق الاتحاد «وبيرجوين» أن كل ما يثار حول وجود خلافات شخصية أو فنية مع المدرب البرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو، لا أساس له من الصحة، مشدداً على أن علاقته بالمدرب يسودها الاحترام المتبادل والعمل الجماعي، جاء ذلك بعد تسريب قرار الاستغناء عن خدماته خلال فترة الانتقالات الحالية.
وأوضح «بيرجوين» في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه استمع للكثير من الشائعات المتداولة في الوسط الرياضي إلا أنه لا يلقي لها أي أهمية في الوقت الحالي كونه يشعر بسعادة داخل أسوار نادي الاتحاد.
وأشار اللاعب إلى أن تركيزه بالكامل ينصب على مواصلة العمل الجاد مع زملائه لتحقيق الانتصارات، وأكد أن البيئة والعمل في الاتحاد ممتازة ومحفزة وتساعد على تقديم الأفضل كونه لاعباً محترفاً يطمح لصناعة التاريخ، مشيداً بالأداء الذي قدمه الاتحاد في مواجهته الأخيرة أمام نادي التعاون الذي وصفه بأنه فريق منظم يحتل مركزاً متقدماً في جدول الترتيب، مؤكداً أن الاتحاد ظهر بصورة مميزة واستحق تحقيق الفوز عن جدارة.
The striker of Al-Ittihad, "Bergwijn," confirmed that all the rumors regarding personal or technical disagreements with the Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição are unfounded, emphasizing that his relationship with the coach is characterized by mutual respect and teamwork. This statement came after the leak of a decision to part ways with him during the current transfer period.
Bergwijn explained in television statements that he has heard many rumors circulating in the sports community, but he does not give them any importance at the moment as he feels happy within the walls of Al-Ittihad.
The player indicated that his entire focus is on continuing to work hard with his teammates to achieve victories, and he confirmed that the environment and work at Al-Ittihad are excellent and motivating, helping him to give his best as a professional player aspiring to make history. He praised the performance that Al-Ittihad displayed in their recent match against Al-Taawoun, which he described as an organized team occupying a high position in the standings, affirming that Al-Ittihad appeared in a distinguished manner and deserved to win fairly.