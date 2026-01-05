The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss the legality of the United States' arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro today (Monday), amid expectations that Washington will face strong criticism from its allies.



A Dangerous Precedent



The 15-member Security Council is meeting after U.S. special forces captured Maduro on Saturday in an operation that saw power outages in parts of Caracas and shelling of military facilities. Venezuelan authorities reported casualties.



Russia, China, and other allies of Venezuela accused the United States of violating international law, but U.S. allies, many of whom opposed Maduro, were less vocal about concerns regarding the use of military force.



The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General stated that António Guterres views the U.S. operation as a "dangerous precedent," while several legal experts assert that the U.S. action is illegal; however, Washington will be able to obstruct any attempts by the Security Council to hold it accountable.



Claim of Self-Defense



Most European countries have called for respect for international law without specifically criticizing Washington, but French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated that the United States violated the "principle of non-use of force, which underpins international law."



The United Nations Charter stipulates that members must "refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," and there are currently 193 UN member states.



U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Wallace cited Article 51 of the UN Charter yesterday, which states that "nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defense if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations."



He told Fox News, "In this case, there is a drug trafficker, an illegitimate leader wanted in the United States, who is coordinating with countries like China, Russia, and Iran, and terrorist groups like Hezbollah, spreading drugs, thuggery, and weapons in the United States, and threatening to invade its neighbors."



U.S. Veto Power



However, the Security Council, tasked with maintaining international peace and security, cannot hold Washington accountable for any violations. The United States holds veto power, along with Russia, China, Britain, and France, allowing it to block any action.



In 2020, the United States charged Maduro with conspiracy related to drug trafficking and terrorism. Maduro has always denied any wrongdoing.



Cleveland State University law professor Melina Sterio stated, "Even if Maduro is responsible for smuggling some drugs into the United States, drug trafficking does not constitute an armed attack and does not authorize the United States to use force in self-defense."



She added that Washington "cannot exercise jurisdiction beyond its territorial borders to arrest individuals wherever it pleases."