من المنتظر أن يبحث مجلس الأمن الدولي شرعية اعتقال الولايات المتحدة للرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، اليوم (الإثنين)، وسط توقعات أن تواجه واشنطن انتقادات قوية ‍من الحلفاء.


سابقة خطيرة


ويجتمع مجلس الأمن الدولي المؤلف من 15 عضواً، بعد أن ألقت قوات خاصة أمريكية القبض على مادورو، السبت، في عملية شهدت انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في أجزاء من كراكاس وقصف منشآت عسكرية. وأعلنت السلطات الفنزويلية سقوط قتلى.


واتهمت روسيا والصين وحلفاء آخرون لفنزويلا الولايات المتحدة بانتهاك القانون الدولي، لكن حلفاء الولايات المتحدة، الذين عارض الكثير منهم مادورو، كانوا أقل تعبيراً عن المخاوف بشأن استخدام القوة العسكرية.


وقال المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إن أنطونيو غوتيريش يرى أن العملية الأمريكية تشكل «سابقة خطيرة»، فيما يؤكد عدد من الخبراء القانونيين إن الإجراء الأمريكي غير قانوني، إلا أن واشنطن ستكون قادرة على عرقلة أية محاولات من مجلس الأمن لمحاسبتها.


تذرع بالدفاع عن النفس


ودعت معظم الدول الأوروبية إلى احترام القانون الدولي دون انتقاد واشنطن على وجه التحديد، إلا أن وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو قال إن الولايات المتحدة انتهكت «مبدأ عدم اللجوء إلى القوة، الذي يقوم عليه القانون الدولي».


وينص ميثاق الأمم المتحدة على أنه يتعين على الأعضاء «الامتناع في علاقاتهم الدولية عن التهديد باستخدام القوة أو استخدامها ضد وحدة الأراضي أو الاستقلال السياسي لأي دولة» ويبلغ عدد أعضاء الأمم المتحدة في الوقت الراهن 193.


واستشهد السفير الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتس أمس الأحد بالمادة ‍51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، التي تنص على أنه «لا يجوز أن ينال شيء ⁠من الحق الأصيل في الدفاع الفردي أو الجماعي عن النفس إذا وقع ‌هجوم مسلح ضد أحد أعضاء الأمم المتحدة».


وقال ⁠لشبكة «فوكس نيوز» «في هذه الحالة، يوجد تاجر مخدرات، ‍زعيم غير شرعي متهم في الولايات المتحدة، ينسق مع دول مثل الصين وروسيا وإيران والجماعات الإرهابية مثل حزب الله، وينشر المخدرات والبلطجة والأسلحة في الولايات المتحدة، ⁠ويهدد بغزو جيرانها».


حق النقض الأمريكي


لكن لا يمكن لمجلس الأمن المكلف بالحفاظ على السلم والأمن الدوليين مساءلة واشنطن عن أي انتهاك. فالولايات المتحدة تتمتع بحق النقض (الفيتو)، إلى جانب روسيا والصين وبريطانيا وفرنسا، لذا يمكنها منع اتخاذ أي إجراء.


ووجهت الولايات المتحدة في 2020 اتهامات لمادورو شملت التآمر في جرائم مرتبطة بالمخدرات والإرهاب. وينفي مادورو دائما ارتكاب مخالفات.


وقالت الأستاذة في كلية الحقوق بجامعة كليفلاند ميلينا ستيريو «حتى لو كان مادورو مسؤولاً عن تهريب بعض المخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة، فإن تهريب المخدرات لا يشكل هجوماً مسلحاً ولا يخول الولايات المتحدة استخدام القوة دفاعاً عن النفس».


وقالت إن واشنطن «لا يمكنها ممارسة الولاية القضائية خارج الحدود الإقليمية لاعتقال الأفراد في أي مكان يحلو لها».