روتين ما قبل النوم لبشرة وشعر مشرقَين

The night hours are the best opportunity for your skin and hair to rejuvenate themselves. While we sleep, skin and hair cells begin a natural repair journey to recover from the day's damage caused by sun exposure, pollution, and stress. Adopting a bedtime routine is not just a habit; it is a daily investment in your long-term healthy and radiant beauty.

A bedtime routine plays a vital role in maintaining the health of your skin and hair, allowing the body to utilize the night hours to repair damage and renew cells. Regular nighttime care protects the skin from dryness and early signs of aging, and gives hair strength and natural shine, so you wake up every morning looking healthy and fresh.

Steps for a bedtime routine for the skin:

Thoroughly cleanse the face to remove makeup, impurities, and excess oils.

Use a gentle toner to rebalance the skin.

Apply a serum rich in vitamins or antioxidants as needed.

Apply a moisturizer or night cream containing nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid or collagen.

Care for the eye area with a dedicated cream that reduces puffiness and dark circles.

Steps for a bedtime routine for the hair:

Gently comb the hair to remove tangles and distribute natural oils.

Gently massage the scalp to stimulate blood circulation.

Use a light oil or nourishing cream on the ends to reduce dryness and breakage.

Loosely tie the hair or use a satin pillowcase to reduce breakage while sleeping.

By following these steps regularly, you will not only maintain the health of your skin and hair but also ensure gradual and sustainable results that make your natural glow shine every day.