تُعد ساعات الليل أفضل فرصة لبشرتك وشعرك لإعادة تجديد نفسيهما، فبينما نغفو تبدأ خلايا الجلد والشعر رحلة إصلاح طبيعية للتعافي من أضرار اليوم، من الشمس والتلوث والإجهاد. إن تبنّي روتين ما قبل النوم ليس مجرد عادة، بل هو استثمار يومي في جمالك الصحي والمتألق على المدى الطويل.

يلعب روتين ما قبل النوم دوراً حيوياً في الحفاظ على صحة البشرة والشعر، إذ يتيح للجسم استغلال ساعات الليل لإصلاح التلف وتجديد الخلايا. العناية الليلية المنتظمة تحمي البشرة من الجفاف وعلامات الشيخوخة المبكرة، وتمنح الشعر قوة ولمعاناً طبيعياً، لتستيقظي كل صباح بمظهر صحي ونضر.

روتين ما قبل النوم لبشرة وشعر مشرقَين

خطوات روتين ما قبل النوم للبشرة:

  • تنظيف الوجه جيداً لإزالة المكياج والشوائب والزيوت الزائدة.

  • استخدام تونر لطيف لإعادة توازن البشرة.

  • تطبيق سيروم غني بالفيتامينات أو مضادات الأكسدة حسب الحاجة.

  • وضع كريم مرطب أو كريم ليلي يحتوي على مكونات مغذية مثل حمض الهيالورونيك أو الكولاجين.

  • العناية بمنطقة العين بكريم مخصص يقلل الانتفاخ والهالات.

خطوات روتين ما قبل النوم للشعر:

  • تمشيط الشعر برفق لإزالة التشابك وتوزيع الزيوت الطبيعية.

  • تدليك فروة الرأس بلطف لتحفيز الدورة الدموية.

  • استخدام زيت خفيف أو كريم مغذٍّ على الأطراف لتقليل الجفاف والتقصف.

  • ربط الشعر بشكل فضفاض أو استخدام غطاء «ساتان» للوسادة لتقليل التكسر أثناء النوم.

باتباع هذه الخطوات بانتظام، لن تحافظي على صحة بشرتك وشعرك فحسب، بل ستضمنين أيضاً نتائج متدرجة ومستدامة تجعل إشراقتك الطبيعية تتألق كل يوم.