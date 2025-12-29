شهد عالم المكياج خلال الفترة الأخيرة بروز صيحة الـ Chrome Eyeliner واحدةً من أبرز الاتجاهات الجمالية المعاصرة، إذ فرض هذا الأسلوب نفسه بقوة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وعروض الأزياء وجلسات التصوير التحريرية. ويعتمد الـ Chrome Eyeliner على لمسة معدنية لامعة تعكس الضوء بشكل واضح، ما يمنح العين مظهراً عصرياً مستقبلياً يبتعد عن الكلاسيكية المعتادة للآيلاينر الأسود التقليدي.

وجاء انتشار هذه الصيحة مدفوعاً بتأثير صناع المحتوى وخبراء التجميل على منصات مثل إنستغرام وتيك توك، إذ لاقت الإطلالات الكرومية تفاعلاً واسعاً بفضل قدرتها على إحداث فرق بصري واضح دون الحاجة إلى مكياج مكثف. كما ساهمت دور الأزياء العالمية في ترسيخ هذا الاتجاه، من خلال تقديمه ضمن إطلالات جمالية تواكب التوجه العام نحو اللمعان والتفاصيل المعدنية المستوحاة من الجمال المستقبلي.

ويمتاز الـ Chrome Eyeliner بمرونته العالية، إذ يمكن توظيفه بأسلوب ناعم وخط رفيع يمنح لمسة مضيئة خفيفة، أو بأسلوب جريء ورسومي يعكس شخصية قوية ولافتة. كما يتناسب مع مختلف ألوان البشرة وأشكال العيون، ما جعله خياراً مفضلاً لدى شريحة واسعة من محبي المكياج، سواء في الإطلالات اليومية المتجددة أو المناسبات المسائية.