The global fashion for Winter 2025–2026 is heading towards a revival of the lavaliere collar in a different style that combines classic and modern elements, returning as one of the striking details that reflect elegant sophistication and a confident presence. This collar is no longer just a traditional element; it has been presented this season with a contemporary spirit, appearing in soft flowing designs and bolder styles within suits and dresses, giving it a strong character that keeps pace with the rhythm of the modern woman.

Global fashion houses have relied on luxurious fabrics and deep colors to enhance the presence of the lavaliere, showcasing it in dark and muted shades that add an elegant dimension without being excessive. This trend reflects the fashion inclination to evoke details from the past and reintroduce them with a new vision, confirming that sophistication does not lose its value over time, but rather renews itself whenever it is reinterpreted to suit the spirit of the age.