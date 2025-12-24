تتجه الموضة العالمية في شتاء 2025–2026 إلى إعادة إحياء ياقة اللافاليير بأسلوب مختلف يجمع بين الكلاسيكية والحداثة، لتعود كأحد التفاصيل اللافتة التي تعكس أناقة راقية وحضورًا واثقًا. لم تعد هذه الياقة مجرد عنصر تقليدي، بل قُدمت هذا الموسم بروح معاصرة، حيث ظهرت بتصاميم انسيابية ناعمة وأخرى أكثر جرأة ضمن البدلات والفساتين، ما منحها طابعًا قويًا يواكب إيقاع المرأة العصرية.

اعتمدت دور الأزياء العالمية على خامات فاخرة وألوان عميقة لتعزيز حضور اللافاليير، فبرزت بدرجات داكنة وهادئة تضيف بعدًا أنيقًا دون مبالغة. هذا التوجه يعكس ميل الموضة إلى استحضار تفاصيل من الماضي وإعادة تقديمها برؤية جديدة، تؤكد أن الرقي لا يفقد قيمته مع الزمن، بل يتجدد كلما أعيد تفسيره بما يناسب روح العصر.