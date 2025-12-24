The appearance of Lebanese actress Maguy Abou Ghassan in silver was a clear reflection of a mature feminine taste that combines boldness and elegance without exaggeration. She chose a long dress with a straight cut that embraced her figure with a well-considered flow, featuring a high side slit that added a calculated bold touch, enhancing her strong presence and showcasing her grace in a refined and effortless manner.

The shiny fabric gave the look an attractive visual dimension, as it captured light with soft reflections that increased the opulence of her appearance, while the design remained uncomplicated, with a clear focus on the purity of lines and precision of the cut.

The metallic details at the waist formed a smart balance point that broke the simplicity of the design and added a striking element without overshadowing the dress itself. As for the aesthetic coordination, it harmonized with the spirit of the look, as she opted for a subtle makeup that softly highlighted her features and a flowing hairstyle that enhanced the sense of classic femininity.