أصيب ثلاثة أشخاص بجروح متفاوتة صباح أمس (الثلاثاء)، إثر انفجار زجاجة كيميائية داخل مختبر يقع في الطابق الرابع بمبنى كلية العلوم بجامعة ناغويا اليابانية، وفق ما أفادت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليابانية NHK.
لحظة الانفجار والإخلاء
تلقت إدارة الإطفاء في ناغويا بلاغ الحادث عند الساعة 11:40 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، أثناء قيام طلاب أو موظفين بأعمال تنظيف داخل المختبر، ما أدى إلى تطاير شظايا الزجاج وتعرض وجوه المصابين لمواد كيميائية.
الحالة الصحية
نُقل المصابون، وهم رجال تراوح أعمارهم بين العشرينات والثلاثينات، إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، ووُصفت حالتهم الصحية بالمستقرة، بحسب السلطات.
تأمين الموقع
تمكنت فرق الطوارئ من تأمين المختبر وجمع بقايا المواد الكيميائية والحطام، مؤكدين عدم وجود خطر لاحق من تسرب غازات سامة داخل المبنى أو في محيط الحرم الجامعي.
Three people were injured with varying degrees of wounds yesterday morning (Tuesday) due to the explosion of a chemical bottle inside a laboratory located on the fourth floor of the Faculty of Science building at Nagoya University in Japan, according to the Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK.
Moment of the explosion and evacuation
The Nagoya Fire Department received the incident report at 11:40 AM local time, while students or staff were cleaning inside the laboratory, which led to glass shards flying and the victims' faces being exposed to chemical substances.
Health condition
The injured, who are men aged between their twenties and thirties, were taken to the hospital for treatment, and their health condition was described as stable, according to authorities.
Site security
Emergency teams managed to secure the laboratory and collect the remnants of the chemical materials and debris, confirming that there was no subsequent danger from the leakage of toxic gases inside the building or in the surrounding campus area.