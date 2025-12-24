أصيب ثلاثة أشخاص بجروح متفاوتة صباح أمس (الثلاثاء)، إثر انفجار زجاجة كيميائية داخل مختبر يقع في الطابق الرابع بمبنى كلية العلوم بجامعة ناغويا اليابانية، وفق ما أفادت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليابانية NHK.

لحظة الانفجار والإخلاء

تلقت إدارة الإطفاء في ناغويا بلاغ الحادث عند الساعة 11:40 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، أثناء قيام طلاب أو موظفين بأعمال تنظيف داخل المختبر، ما أدى إلى تطاير شظايا الزجاج وتعرض وجوه المصابين لمواد كيميائية.

الحالة الصحية

نُقل المصابون، وهم رجال تراوح أعمارهم بين العشرينات والثلاثينات، إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، ووُصفت حالتهم الصحية بالمستقرة، بحسب السلطات.

تأمين الموقع

تمكنت فرق الطوارئ من تأمين المختبر وجمع بقايا المواد الكيميائية والحطام، مؤكدين عدم وجود خطر لاحق من تسرب غازات سامة داخل المبنى أو في محيط الحرم الجامعي.