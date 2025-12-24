Three people were injured with varying degrees of wounds yesterday morning (Tuesday) due to the explosion of a chemical bottle inside a laboratory located on the fourth floor of the Faculty of Science building at Nagoya University in Japan, according to the Japan Broadcasting Corporation NHK.

Moment of the explosion and evacuation

The Nagoya Fire Department received the incident report at 11:40 AM local time, while students or staff were cleaning inside the laboratory, which led to glass shards flying and the victims' faces being exposed to chemical substances.

Health condition

The injured, who are men aged between their twenties and thirties, were taken to the hospital for treatment, and their health condition was described as stable, according to authorities.

Site security

Emergency teams managed to secure the laboratory and collect the remnants of the chemical materials and debris, confirming that there was no subsequent danger from the leakage of toxic gases inside the building or in the surrounding campus area.