يشهد تطريز الكلمات بالخرز حضوراً لافتاً في مشهد الموضة المعاصر، حيث بات يُقدَّم بوصفه لمسة فنية تمنح القطع طابعاً فريداً يقترب من العمل اليدوي الرفيع.

تعتمد دور الأزياء هذا الاتجاه لإبراز هوية التصميم وإضافة عنصر بصري لامع يعكس عناية دقيقة بالتفاصيل. وتُطرَّز الكلمات غالباً بخيوط شفافة أو أقمشة داعمة خفيفة تضمن ثبات الخرز ومنحه بريقاً متجانساً على سطح القماش، ما يجعل كل قطعة تبدو وكأنها صُنعت بجهد فردي خاص وليست جزءاً من إنتاج واسع.

ويمنح هذا الأسلوب الملابس قيمة إضافية لأنه يجمع بين الإكسسوار والتصميم في عنصر واحد، ويضفي على الإطلالة إحساساً شخصياً وكأن القطعة تحمل رسالة أو توقيعاً خاصاً.

وبفضل انتشاره في عروض الأزياء وفي منصات التواصل، أصبح التطريز بالخرز أسلوباً بارزاً للتعبير عن الذوق والتميز، مع حفاظه على هوية أنثوية ناعمة ترفع من أناقة القطع اليومية والرسمية على حد سواء.