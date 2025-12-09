في ظهور جديد للنجمة سابرينا كاربنتر على السجادة الحمراء، خطفت النجمة الأنظار بإطلالة بدت مختلفة تمامًا عن أسلوبها المألوف. اعتمدت مظهرًا أكثر هدوءًا وبساطة، بعيدًا عن اللمسات الدرامية واللمعان الذي اعتاده الجمهور منها خلال الفترة الماضية. الشعر المنسدل بخفّة والمكياج الطبيعي منحاها حضورًا ناعمًا وغير متكلّف، الأمر الذي أثار موجة من التعليقات المتفاجئة على منصات التواصل.

الجمهور عبّر بوضوح عن دهشته من هذا التغيير المفاجئ، إذ بدت الإطلالة وكأنها خروج مؤقت عن الهوية الجمالية التي ارتبطت بها الفنانة. ورغم حالة الاستغراب، أجمع كثيرون أن اللوك الهادئ سلّط الضوء على ملامحها بطريقة مختلفة وأضفى عليها جاذبية عفوية نادرة.