في أحدث جلسة تصوير منسوبة للتوأم أولسن، ظهرت ملامحهم بشكل مختلف وصادم للجمهور. الصور المتداولة أظهرت وجوهًا أنحف بكثير، وعظاما بارزة ونظرات غائرة جعلت المتابعين يصفون الإطلالة بـ«المخيفة» مقارنة بظهورهم الأخير في نيويورك حيث بدوا أكثر صحة وطبيعية.

التوأم أولسن

هذا التناقض فجّر موجة شكوك حول ما إذا كانت الصور معالجة رقمياً أو كجزء من رؤية فنية تعتمد المبالغة البصرية. ورغم ابتعادهم عن الإعلام في السنوات الماضية، أعاد هذا الظهور الحديث عن ضغوط عالم الموضة ومعاييره القاسية، وطرح تساؤلات حول صحة التوأم وحقيقة هذا التحوّل المفاجئ.