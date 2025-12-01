في إحدى أحدث إطلالتها، ظهرت الفاشونيستا مريم رضا أو مرمر ببدلة بيضاء مطرزة بلمسات دقيقة ‎بإطلالة فرضت نفسها كأحد أبرز توجهات موضة 2025، حيث تأتي البدلة البيضاء هذا العام محط اهتمام واسع بين النجمات والمشاهير.￼

اعتمدت مرمر تركيبة الألوان الكلاسيكية وتفاصيل التطريز لتعكس أناقة هادئة ومتحشمة في ذات الوقت، من غير مبالغة أو بهرجة تصنع من الإطلالة قطعة فنية أنثوية توازن بين البساطة والفخامة.

الإطلالة لاقت استحسان عدد من متابعيها الذين رأوا أنها خطوة ذكية نحو أسلوب ناضج وعصري، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن اللون الأبيض بطبيعته يمنح سمة (نقاء) وأناقة خالدة.