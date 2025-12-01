في إحدى أحدث إطلالتها، ظهرت الفاشونيستا مريم رضا أو مرمر ببدلة بيضاء مطرزة بلمسات دقيقة بإطلالة فرضت نفسها كأحد أبرز توجهات موضة 2025، حيث تأتي البدلة البيضاء هذا العام محط اهتمام واسع بين النجمات والمشاهير.￼
اعتمدت مرمر تركيبة الألوان الكلاسيكية وتفاصيل التطريز لتعكس أناقة هادئة ومتحشمة في ذات الوقت، من غير مبالغة أو بهرجة تصنع من الإطلالة قطعة فنية أنثوية توازن بين البساطة والفخامة.
الإطلالة لاقت استحسان عدد من متابعيها الذين رأوا أنها خطوة ذكية نحو أسلوب ناضج وعصري، بينما اعتبر آخرون أن اللون الأبيض بطبيعته يمنح سمة (نقاء) وأناقة خالدة.
In one of her latest appearances, fashionista Mariam Reda, also known as Marmar, appeared in a white suit adorned with delicate touches, presenting a look that has established itself as one of the prominent fashion trends of 2025. This year, the white suit has become a focal point of interest among stars and celebrities.
Marmar adopted a classic color palette and embroidery details to reflect a calm and modest elegance at the same time, without exaggeration or ostentation, creating a feminine look that balances simplicity and luxury.
The look was well-received by many of her followers, who saw it as a smart step towards a mature and modern style, while others considered that the color white inherently conveys a sense of (purity) and timeless elegance.