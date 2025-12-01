In one of her latest appearances, fashionista Mariam Reda, also known as Marmar, appeared in a white suit adorned with delicate touches, presenting a look that has established itself as one of the prominent fashion trends of 2025. This year, the white suit has become a focal point of interest among stars and celebrities.

Marmar adopted a classic color palette and embroidery details to reflect a calm and modest elegance at the same time, without exaggeration or ostentation, creating a feminine look that balances simplicity and luxury.

The look was well-received by many of her followers, who saw it as a smart step towards a mature and modern style, while others considered that the color white inherently conveys a sense of (purity) and timeless elegance.