أصبح الجينز الفضفاض من أبرز صيحات الموضة لعام 2026 ويُعرف بقدرته على التكيف مع مختلف الأساليب، إذ يوفر حرية الحركة ويضفي شعوراً بالراحة في الحياة اليومية.

الجينز الفضفاض يفرض نفسه صيحة أساسية لعام 2026
ويعتمد المصممون في عروضهم على تنسيقه مع قطع كاجوال مثل التيشيرتات والسويترات أو مع قطع رسمية كالسترات والأحذية الأنيقة بما يمنح الإطلالة توازناً بين العفوية والأناقة ويواكب أحدث صيحات الموضة دون تكلف ويُعد هذا النمط مناسباً لمختلف الأعمار ويضفي لمسة عصرية راقية على المظهر العام.