Hair removal methods for the face are advancing step by step as women's interest in safe and effective options that provide smooth skin and an elegant appearance increases. The most prominent techniques that have recently emerged are waxing, threading, and at-home dermaplaning devices, each method carrying its own advantages and positive effects on the skin when used correctly.

1- Waxing: Waxing removes hair from the roots, providing a longer-lasting smooth surface on the skin, resulting in a uniform and hair-free appearance for weeks.

2- Threading: This is the most precise technique for defining eyebrow boundaries and removing fine hair without affecting skin sensitivity, offering an instant freshness thanks to the activation of blood flow in the area.

3- Dermaplaning technique: It provides an instant and smooth result by removing dead skin cells and fine hairs, which helps makeup to adhere better and gives the skin a healthy glow.

Despite the differences in methods, the common denominator among them is enhancing the smoothness of the face and improving its radiance, making them essential options in the beauty care routine of the modern woman.