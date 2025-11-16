اعتمدت المؤثرة السعودية نيرفانا إطلالة غير مألوفة في أحدث ظهور لها على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث ظهرت من دون حواجب في خطوة لافتة أثارت موجة واسعة من التفاعل.

الإطلالة جاءت بتفاصيل جريئة تعكس توجهات الموضة العالمية التي باتت تميل لإبراز الملامح الطبيعية بلمسة فنية، وهو ما بدت نيرفانا وكأنها تختبره بثقة عالية.

الجمهور انقسم بين معجب يرى أن الخطوة تحوّل جمالي ملفت يضيف طابعاً درامياً على ملامحها، وبين من اعتبرها مجازفة غير معتادة في الذوق المحلي.

ورغم اختلاف الآراء، إلا أن صور نيرفانا حققت انتشاراً سريعاً، لتصبح الإطلالة محور حديث المتابعين خلال الساعات الماضية، ما يعكس قدرتها الدائمة على خلق بصمة مختلفة في مشهد الموضة السعودية.