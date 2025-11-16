أبهرت الفنانة هناء الزاهد متابعيها على «إنستغرام» بإطلالة أنثوية ناعمة عندما اختارت فستاناً أبيض من الشيفون، يلفت الانتباه بقصته الطويلة لتعكس روحاً مليئة بالبراءة والرقة. التصميم تميز بكسرات دقيقة تضيف لمسة فاخرة من الأنوثة، مع خطوط ناعمة تحافظ على البساطة من دون مبالغة.
اختارت هناء مكياجاً بسيطاً بلمسات النيود لتسليط الضوء على جمال طبيعي دون تشويش، وتسريحة شعر منسدلة بخصلات ناعمة تضيف توازناً لطابع الفستان اللطيف. نسّقت مع الإطلالة حذاءً بيجاً ناعماً يكمّل اللون الأبيض دون أن يتصدر المشهد، ما زاد من تماسك الأسلوب العام.
