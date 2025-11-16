The artist Hanaa Al-Zahid amazed her followers on Instagram with a soft feminine look when she chose a white chiffon dress, catching attention with its long cut that reflects a spirit full of innocence and delicacy. The design featured delicate pleats that add a luxurious touch of femininity, with soft lines that maintain simplicity without exaggeration.

Hanaa opted for a simple makeup look with nude touches to highlight her natural beauty without distraction, and her hair was styled down with soft strands that add balance to the dress's charming character. She paired the look with soft beige shoes that complement the white without overshadowing it, enhancing the overall coherence of the style.