ظهرت كيم كارداشيان في منشور على إنستغرام بفستان فوشي شيفون شفاف، مصحوب بغطاء رأس (هود) من القماش نفسه، ما منحها مظهراً حالمياً ومترفاً في آن واحد. تصميم الفستان تميز بياقة درابية (cowl neck) ناعمة، ما أضفى لمسة درامية وأنثوية قوية. الأكمام كانت واسعة ومنفوخة، لتعزّز إحساس الانسيابية والحركة حين تتحرك أو تقف أمام الكاميرا.

منسّقة الإطلالة مع صندل أبيض بسيط، ما خلق توازناً بين جرأة اللون الفوشي وخفة التفاصيل الأخرى. تسريحة شعرها مرفوعة تحت الغطاء، والمكياج كان ناعماً: عيون دخانية خفيفة، وشفاه بدرجة نيود، مع تحديد ملامح واضح لكن غير مبالغ فيه.

الإطلالة تبدو مستوحاة من أسلوب «باربي المستقبلية»، وتعكس رغبة كيم في المزج بين الجرأة والرومانسية الفنية. كذلك، قد يكون اختيار الفوشي مرتبِطاً برسالة رمزية؛ فقد أُضيء تمثال المسيح المُخلّص في ريو دي جانيرو باللون الوردي في تلك الفترة، وربط بعض المحللين إطلالتها بهذا التصوّر، ما يعطي لمحة من التخطيط المتعمّد والتناسق البصري.