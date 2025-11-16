أطلت الممثلة الهندية جاكلين فرنانديز في أحدث ظهور لها بجمب سوت أزرق فاتح من تصميم Philipp Plein، حيث جاء ضيقاً يبرز قوامها أنثوياً مع رقبة هالتر وتفاصيل شلالية حول الرقبة تعطي الجمب سوت لمسة درامية وراقية.

ظهر الجمب سوت كان مفتوحاً بشكل أنيق، ما أضفى جاذبية إضافية على الإطلالة، فيما اختارت جاكلين مكياجاً ناعماً وتسريحة شعر متموجة تمنحها مظهراً راقياً وبسيطاً في الوقت نفسه.

الإكسسوارات كانت محدودة، وسوار ألماس رقيق أكمل أناقة الإطلالة دون مبالغة، لتظهر جاكلين بأسلوب يمزج بين الفخامة والرقة ويؤكد مكانتها كإحدى أيقونات الموضة في السينما الهندية والعالمية.