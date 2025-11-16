Indian actress Jacqueline Fernandez made a stunning appearance in her latest look wearing a light blue jumpsuit designed by Philipp Plein, which was fitted to highlight her feminine figure with a halter neck and cascading details around the neckline that give the jumpsuit a dramatic and elegant touch.

The back of the jumpsuit was elegantly open, adding extra allure to the look, while Jacqueline opted for soft makeup and wavy hair that provided her with a sophisticated yet simple appearance.

The accessories were minimal, with a delicate diamond bracelet completing the elegance of the look without being excessive, showcasing Jacqueline in a style that blends luxury and delicacy, affirming her status as one of the fashion icons in Indian and global cinema.