تواصل العارضة اليونانية-الأمريكية سوفيا هاديبانتيلي إحداث ضجة في عالم الموضة، بعدما حولت حاجبيها المتصلين من عنصر جدلي إلى هوية بصرية جريئة أثارت نقاشًا عالميًا ودفعتها لتتصدر عناوين الصناعة بثقة لافتة.

ظهرت على منصات وعروض كبرى، وعلى صفحات مجلات مرموقة، لكن الأكثر حضورًا في كل إطلالاتها هو حاجباها الكثيفان اللذان صارا رمزًا لحركتها الخاصة في الاحتفاء بالجمال المختلف.

ردود الفعل على ظهورها دائمًا ما تكون متباينة؛ فالبعض يرى فيها تمرّدًا جماليًا يحرّر المرأة من معايير مثالية مرهقة، فيما يعتبرها آخرون صادمة وتتحدى الذوق السائد.

ورغم ذلك، ما تزال مصرة على أن رسالتها ليست فرض نمط جديد، بل توسيع مساحة التقبّل وتشجيع النساء على أن يظهرن كما هنّ.

موقعها في الوسط اليوم يشبه منصة حوار مفتوح بين مؤيد يرى فيها جريئة وملهمة، وناقد يعتقد أنها تبالغ، وبين هذا وذاك تستمر سوفيا في بناء مكانتها كوجه مختلف يغيّر قواعد اللعبة بهدوء وثقة.