غدير سلطان تتألق بإطلالة شتوية دافئة وعصرية

Ghadir Sultan dominates this winter with looks that combine elegance and warmth! From trendy shades of brown to wool, leather, and knitted casual fabrics, she has presented daily outfits filled with comfort and luxury, with a magical touch of earthy tones that make every appearance in the cold season unforgettable.

Ghadir adopted a style that blends simplicity and elegance; long caramel-colored coats, oversized sweaters in café shades, wide trousers, and light leather pieces, all coordinated with soft gold accessories and classic ankle boots that enhance the luxury. The styles received a wide response from her followers who praised her ability to present practical and applicable looks, while at the same time being filled with details that give women a warm and elegant presence in winter.