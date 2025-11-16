غدير سلطان تسيطر على شتاء هذا العام بإطلالات تجمع بين الأناقة والدفء! من درجات البني العصرية إلى خامات الصوف والجلد والكاچوال المحبوك، قدّمت لوكات يومية مليئة بالراحة والفخامة، مع لمسة ساحرة من التدرجات الترابية التي تجعل كل ظهور لها في موسم البرد لا يُنسى.

غدير سلطان تتألق بإطلالة شتوية دافئة وعصرية
اعتمدت غدير أسلوبًا يجمع بين البساطة والأناقة؛ معاطف طويلة بلون الكراميل، كنزات أوفر سايز بدرجات الكافيه، بناطيل واسعة وقطع جلدية خفيفة، وكلها منسّقة بإكسسوارات ذهبية ناعمة وأحذية بوت كلاسيكية تعزز الفخامة. الستايلات لاقت تفاعلًا واسعًا من متابعيها الذين أشادوا بقدرتها على تقديم إطلالات عملية وقابلة للتطبيق، وفي الوقت نفسه مليئة بالتفاصيل التي تمنح المرأة حضورًا دافئًا وأنيقًا في الشتاء.

