في ليلة صاخبة من ليالي دبي، خطفت جويل الأنظار بإطلالة ساحرة ارتدت فيها فستانًا أزرق سماويًا مزيّنًا بريش متحرك أضفى على ظهورها لمسة من الحيوية والمرح، لتتحول كل خطوة لها إلى لحظة لافتة على السجادة.
التصميم جاء بأكمام واسعة منتفخة تزيد من درامية الإطلالة وتمنحها حضورًا لافتًا، بينما حافظت جويل على توازن اللوك بأكسسوارات لامعة وحقيبة صغيرة منسّقة مع درجة الفستان نفسها وبلمسات ريش إضافية.
اعتمدت مكياجًا مشرقًا يناسب أجواء السهرة، مع قصة شعر ناعمة تنسجم مع طابع الفستان المرح.
الإطلالة بمجملها تعكس شخصية جويل الجريئة في الموضة وقدرتها على اختيار قطع غير تقليدية تضمن لها حضورا لافتا.
