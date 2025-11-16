On a lively night in Dubai, Joelle caught everyone's attention with a stunning look as she wore a sky-blue dress adorned with moving feathers that added a touch of vitality and fun to her appearance, turning every step she took into a striking moment on the carpet.

The design featured wide puffed sleeves that enhanced the drama of the look and gave it a remarkable presence, while Joelle maintained the balance of the outfit with shiny accessories and a small bag coordinated with the same shade as the dress, complete with additional feather touches.

She opted for bright makeup that suited the evening's atmosphere, along with soft hair that harmonized with the playful character of the dress.

The overall look reflects Joelle's bold personality in fashion and her ability to choose unconventional pieces that ensure she stands out.