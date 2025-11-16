في موسم تنخفض فيه درجات الحرارة وترتفع فيه مشكلات الجفاف والبهتان، يبرز التقشير كخطوة محورية تعيد للبشرة إشراقها وتوازنها، ليصبح مفتاحًا أساسيًا للحفاظ على نضارة الوجه خلال الأشهر الباردة.

يعمل التقشير على إزالة خلايا الجلد الميتة وتحفيز تجدد الخلايا مما يمنح البشرة إشراقة وملمسًا أكثر نعومة كما يساعد على تحسين امتصاص كريمات الترطيب والمستحضرات الغذائية للبشرة ويقلل من ظهور المسامات الواسعة والبقع الداكنة ويمنح الوجه مظهرًا متجانسًا وصحيًا.

خلال الأشهر الباردة يساهم التقشير في تقليل التشققات والجفاف ويحافظ على توازن البشرة ويجهزها لمقاومة عوامل الطقس القاسية ويعزز إنتاج الكولاجين الطبيعي مما يدعم مرونة الجلد ويبطئ ظهور التجاعيد المبكرة، ويعتبر إجراءً مهمًا للحفاظ على نضارة البشرة وحيويتها طوال فصل الشتاء.