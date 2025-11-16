In a season where temperatures drop and issues of dryness and dullness rise, exfoliation emerges as a pivotal step that restores the skin's radiance and balance, becoming a key element in maintaining facial freshness during the cold months.

Exfoliation works by removing dead skin cells and stimulating cell renewal, which gives the skin a brighter appearance and a smoother texture. It also helps improve the absorption of moisturizing creams and skin-nourishing products, reduces the appearance of enlarged pores and dark spots, and provides the face with a uniform and healthy look.

During the cold months, exfoliation helps reduce cracks and dryness, maintains skin balance, prepares it to withstand harsh weather conditions, and boosts natural collagen production, which supports skin elasticity and slows down the appearance of early wrinkles. It is considered an important procedure for keeping the skin fresh and vibrant throughout the winter season.